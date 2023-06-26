Nick Cannon's Siblings: All About His 4 Brothers

The 'Masked Singer' host is the oldest of five

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on June 26, 2023
Rapper Nick Cannon attends McDonald's At Made In America Festival on September 1, 2018
Photo:

Kris Connor/Getty

Meet Nick Cannon’s family. 

In addition to being a father of 12, Cannon is also the oldest of five.  

The actor has four younger brothers: Gabriel, Reuben, Javen and Caleb. 

While Nick is best known for his early acting career on Nickelodeon and his various hosting gigs on Wild 'n Out, America's Got Talent and The Masked Singer, his brothers are also involved in the entertainment industry. 

In fact, when they were younger, they created a group called "3YB," short for "Three Young Brothers," and would perform for their local church. And as Nick began to gain prominence in Hollywood with his role on All That, his brothers eagerly wanted to follow in his footsteps. 

“We idolized him. He’s already the big brother … everything he does,” Gabriel previously told Rapzilla about how he looked up to Nick growing up. “We wanted to be just like him.”

Here’s everything to know about Nick’s siblings. 

Nick Cannon and brothers 2014

Javen "King" Cannon/Instagram

Javen Cannon

Nick’s younger brother Javen attended Howard University before embarking on a career as a writer and producer. He previously served as a production assistant for Nick’s show Wild 'n Out before becoming a recurring cast member from season 13 to season 16. Recently, he has worked as a radio host, which he regularly posts about on Instagram.

In addition to sharing glimpses of his work on social media, Javen has shared many photos of his family. In 2014, he shared a group photo with his brothers at his graduation and in 2013, he posted a cute throwback photo of Nick holding him and his cousin. 

Reuben Cannon 

Ruben Cannon, brother of singer Nick Cannon, at the inaugural "Rock The Bells" Holiday Benefit Party

Michael Tullberg/Getty

While Nick has focused mainly on acting and hosting, his brother Reuben has created a career in music. In fact, Reuben previously credited Nick’s ex-wife Mariah Carey for helping him get his start in the industry.  

"I've known Mariah for so long, and she is the mother of my niece and nephew. She is a great mother and she is a great person," Reuben told RadarOnline. "Mariah helped me get my start and she was one of the first people to give me a chance when no one else would. And it is not because she was married to my brother.” 

Reuben has released various singles and music videos, which he regularly shares on YouTube and Instagram. Additionally, he has also shared glimpses of his bond with Nick as he posts family photos on his account

Gabriel Cannon

Nick Cannon's Brothers - Gabriel Cannon

Javen "King" Cannon/Instagram

Like his brother Reuben, Gabriel has forged a career in the music industry. Though his Instagram account is private, he has released various singles on Apple Music, including the single “Bow My Head” with his brother Reuben. 

Speaking with Rapzilla in 2017, Gabriel spoke candidly about growing up with his famous brother. While he admitted that he “idolized him” when he was younger, he also shared the struggles that came with being known as Nick’s little brother. 

“I always felt like I had something to prove,” he told the publication. “I completely lost who I was. God has shown it to me now. Now I’m trying to live up to everybody’s expectations instead of my brother’s.”

Caleb Cannon 

Caleb Cannon

Caleb Cannon/ Instagram

Unlike his brothers, Caleb Cannon isn’t in the spotlight as much. As a result, little is known about his personal life. However, he does share various glimpses of his family on Instagram, including one photo from September 2022 as they celebrated Nick’s birthday.

