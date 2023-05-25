Every Woman Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Kids With — And What They’ve Said About Their Blended Family

Nick Cannon is just as famous for his large, blended family, as he is for hosting The Masked Singer and Wild N' Out.

Cannon has welcomed his 12 children with six different women over the years. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe (born in 2011) with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He then welcomed his son Golden Sagon in 2017 with Brittany Bell, and the pair share two more children: daughter Powerful Queen and son Rise Messiah.

In 2021, Cannon welcomed his second pair of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. He fathered his third child with De La Rosa, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, in November 2022. The same year, Cannon also welcomed son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also a father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months old in December 2021, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, who was born on Dec. 14, 2022.

The Wild ‘N Out host has spoken glowingly of his relationship with all six women, sharing that he has a positive relationship with them all. In an interview with The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 in May 2022, Cannon spoke about the relationship between the women, saying that he didn’t need them all to get along with each other, as long as they got along with him.

When asked about his taking maternity photo shoots with each woman, Cannon replied, “everyone deserves that.”

"I don't keep no secrets. They know how I move. I multitask," he added.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the TV host said that having a large family with multiple women wasn't always a part of his plan. However, when several of his romantic partners raised the topic of having children during the COVID-19 pandemic, he "wanted to give them what they desired."

"I kept saying, ‘I can handle it,' " Cannon added.

While the rapper does maintain relationships with some of the mothers of his children, he joked that intimacy isn't always possible due to his busy schedule.

“Because everybody’s so busy, nobody’s looking to have sex with me,” he told the outlet. “Everybody’s focus is the children.”

Cannon also added that he tries to abide by whatever the mother desires for his children and is happy to give them as much money as they need. He is even willing to support decisions he disagrees with if the mother thinks they are right.

“This mom may love Ms. Rachel [videos], and this mom may love ‘Your Baby Can Read,’ ” he said. “I know that every mother is making decisions based off of love and what they believe is best for the child.”

So who are the six women Nick Cannon has welcomed babies with? Here’s everything to know about his relationships with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bri Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott.

Mariah Carey

Rich Polk/FilmMagic

An icon in her own right, Carey welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with Cannon on April 30, 2011, in Los Angeles. The couple were married for six years until their split in 2014.

The five-time Grammy-winning artist is known for hits like “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Always Be My Baby.”

While promoting her eight-part docu-series Mariah’s World in December 2016, Carey went on the Today show and shared some insight into her co-parenting with Cannon.

“We just saw each other for Thanksgiving, actually. It’s important for the kids,” she said. “He’s part of their lives forever.”

The pop star also shared how she valued her children’s privacy and ensured their comfort while filming the documentary.

“I wanted to make sure ... that they were comfortable at all times,” Carey said. “I never wanna be a stage mom. Like, that’s not me.”

She continued, “Actually, I wasn’t going to have them in the docu-series at all. But they were with me — they’ve got their activities [and there’s] so many different things that they’re learning [that are] really invaluable.”

In 2018, Cannon opened up about how he views his co-parenting relationship with Carey — and how he defines their roles differently.

“It’s funny when they say ‘co-parenting’ — that phrase is a little redundant,” Cannon told PEOPLE. “You can’t co-parent, you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals — they’re first.”

While Cannon went on to describe his marriage to Carey as if “Trump and Putin had to live in the same house,” the two have remained focused on their children and maintained a positive relationship since their split.

“It wasn’t even about her and I — we’ve always been good,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children.”

Brittany Bell

David Livingston/Getty

Model Brittany Bell is the second woman to have children with Cannon, giving birth to son Golden Sagon on Feb. 21, 2017. She went on to have two more children with Cannon: daughter Powerful Queen on Dec. 23, 2020, and son Rise Messiah in September 2022. While Powerful Queen was Cannon’s fourth child, Rise Messiah was his 10th.

Bell was crowned Miss Arizona USA in 2010 and Miss Guam in 2014. The beauty queen earned her degree in broadcast journalism from Arizona State University and received her master’s in psychology from Pepperdine University in May 2022.

In January 2023, she revealed she was back in the classroom pursuing her doctorate in psychology. “Last week! Mister son Rise was into psychology 🤣," she captioned a photo of herself and Rise in front of a laptop. "I won't stop this doctoral path no matter what anyone says ✨ student mom life while exclusively breastfeeding 🤍."

The model hasn’t spoken publicly about her relationship with Cannon, but has remained close to the TV host. She regularly posts photos of her family of five celebrating holidays and posing for photos together. In December 2022, Bell posted Christmas photos of the five, explaining in the caption that it was their “tradition.”

Cannon also is vocal about his love and appreciation for Bell. When he announced the birth of Rise, he wrote, ​​"She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general." He added that before Rise's birth, "she didn't want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!"

Abby De La Rosa

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

On June 14, 2021, model and DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon’s second pair of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon. She also welcomed a daughter with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, on Nov. 11, 2022.

De La Rosa met Cannon while working as a DJ on iHeart radio. She has also worked as a radio personality for Real 92.3. In April 2023, she joined Cannon’s radio show, The Daily Cannon, where she continues DJing.

Though she is happy in her relationship with Cannon, De La Rosa has spoken about finding a future forever partner and a monogamous relationship, saying she knows "in my heart of hearts that this isn't my forever person."

"I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won't get me there. But I love where I'm at, at this very moment. It's just not my forever," she told the Lovers and Friends podcast in September 2022.

Though she has a different future in mind, De La Rosa has nothing but love for Cannon, whom she has said is a loving father to her children. The two went on a babymoon together in October 2022 as she prepared to give birth to their third child.

In the same interview, the DJ also spoke about how she received criticism for her open relationship with Cannon. "Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn't mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth," she explained. "I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood,"

De La Rosa added, "Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them."

"I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way and I love that,' " she continued. "I hope my kids can eventually do it their way, whatever that may be in whatever capacity that is. To do it their way, not the way that the world wants them to do ... to do it their way the way mom and dad did."

De La Rosa is also open to getting to know Cannon’s other partners and their children. When asked how she would feel about her kids spending time with their other half-siblings during an Instagram Q&A, she replied, "Of course! 1000% without hesitation. That would be a dream."

Alyssa Scott

Alyssa Scott Instagram

Model Alyssa Scott gave birth to two babies with Cannon, after having her own child, Zeela, from a previous relationship. She welcomed son Zen on June 23, 2021, and daughter Halo Marie on Nov. 3, 2022.

At 5 months old, in December 2021, Zen died of brain cancer. A few months after his death, Scott posted a photo of the two after Zen received his diagnosis on Instagram, reminiscing on her short time with her son.

"I spent this day pleading with God," she wrote in the caption. "And even though my faith was strong, I knew how important it was to hold my baby close. Breathe his scent. Feel his hair. Touch his toes. And I did. Every single day and night for the months to come."

When announcing Zen’s death on his eponymous show, Nick Cannon, the host shared that Scott was the “strongest woman” throughout the painful ordeal.

"Zen's mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom," Cannon said.

Scott also has a close relationship with Cannon. In May 2023, Scott posted a family photo of herself and her two daughters posing with Cannon. "It's Z's JOY for me☀️," Scott captioned the image. "Photos from our day w @torreywest at @planet44studio."

Cannon commented on the photo, writing "So much happiness in one picture!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Bre Tiesi

Legendary Love Cannon Instagram

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi welcomed son Legendary Love with Cannon in July 2022.

The real estate agent joined the Oppenheim Group after a successful career as a model, and began filming the show's sixth season just a month after giving birth to her son.

Tiesi was previously married to former NFL star Johnny Manziel until they split in 2019. Tiesi made an appearance on Cannon’s show Wild ‘N Out when she was younger, but stepped away from the entertainment industry to pivot into a career in real estate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career,” Tiesi told PEOPLE in 2022. “I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales."

Tiesi went on to share that while she was a new mother, she had no intention of letting that stop her from committing to her work. “I work 24 hours a day. Like right now, I'm breastfeeding as I take this call. I've always been a multitasker, I love to work and I don't care if I have to stay up 24 hours a day. I definitely feel no pressure to prove myself whatsoever,” she said.

During her time on season 6 of the Netflix hit show, Tiesi faced backlash from her castmates about the nature of her relationship with Cannon.

When approached by her castmates about her financial situation as she co-parents with Cannon, Tiesi shirked off the notion that Cannon was her “sugar daddy” and claimed she worked for everything herself.

“I take care of myself. If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that's all I have to do,” she said. “I know he's a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I'm where I'm at. I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner."

On the third episode of season 6, one of Tiesi’s castmates, Chelsea Lazkani, continued to question how supportive Tiesi really was of Cannon’s polyamory. She claimed to her other castmates that she was with Tiesi when the mother of one found out that Cannon welcomed his ninth child, Onyx, with LaNisha Cole just two months after Legendary was born.

Lazkani described how Tiesi allegedly saw the news on her phone and appeared “very surprised” and “very upset.”

"This was like, completely a secret," Lazkani claimed. "Ultimately every additional baby is time taken away from the bond that your child and their father is gonna have."

Another castmate, Chrishell Stause, was also in the room when Tiesi found out and separately claimed that she was “really emotional” about it.

LaNisha Cole

LaNisha Cole Instagram

Cannon welcomed his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model and photographer LaNisha Cole on Sept. 14, 2022.

Cole was born in Los Angeles and began her career as a model and actress. She appeared on The Price Is Right for eight seasons and Deal or No Deal for two seasons. Following her modeling career, Cole pivoted into a career as a photographer, even owning her own studio in downtown Los Angeles.

Though the model has not spoken much of her personal relationship with Cannon, he revealed in May 2023 that Onyx is “probably the child that I spend the most time with” during The Jason Lee Podcast.

"I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day. But I don't put that out there in the media, social media [because] it's not for them," he shared.

Cannon added, "LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid."

His comments came after forgetting to include Onyx when asked to name all 12 of his children on The Howard Stern Show in April. Following the show, Cole posted photos of Onyx to her Instagram Story, writing, “My whole world... the most beautiful little girl. I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her."

She then added multiple photos of Onyx with people who love her including her family and Cole’s boyfriend, Brian Paul Kuba.

However, in December 2022, Cole seconded Cannon’s comments about the ease of co-parenting in an Instagram Story where she posted a photo of the pair taking Onyx to her first class.

“Coparenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye," Cole wrote, adding, "It's all about this little one, our Onyx."

​​Cole tagged Cannon in the post, concluding, "Teamwork makes the dream work."