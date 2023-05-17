All About Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia

Priscilla Presley shares son Navarone Garcia with her ex-parter Marco Garibaldi

By
Published on May 17, 2023 01:26 PM
Navarone Garcia (L) and Priscilla Presley attend the Last Chance For Animals 2022 Compassion Gala
Photo:

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Many may recognize Navarone Garibaldi Garcia as the only son of Priscilla Presley, but as he told PEOPLE in 2023, "they don't know me."

Presley and her former partner, music producer Marco Garibaldi, welcomed Garcia four years into their relationship in 1987. While Presley and Garibaldi parted ways for good in 2006 and Garcia no longer has a relationship with his father, he and his mother have remained close.

"I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids' parents would find out who my mom was, and they'd want a reason to talk to her," he told PEOPLE of growing up with his famous mom. "I wasn't very comfortable with it."

Garcia is also the younger brother of the late Lisa Marie Presley, whom Presley welcomed with her ex-husband Elvis Presley. When Lisa Marie died unexpectedly in January 2023, Garcia shared a photo of the pair from his childhood on Instagram and wrote, “Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side. I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔.”

Like his older sister and father, Garcia has also launched a music career of his own and has been performing with the band Them Guns since 2012. Garcia told PEOPLE he hopes to go on an international tour with the group.

Here is everything to know about Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia.

He was born in 1987

Priscilla Presley son Navarone Garibaldi at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California on May 13, 1990

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Getty

Presley gave birth to Garcia in 1987 — over 21 years since her first child, daughter Lisa Marie, was born.

Soon after Garcia’s arrival, an ex of Garibaldi’s called Presley and told her, “[Garibaldi is] not who you think he is.” As Garcia later explained to PEOPLE, “My mom pretty much said, 'Don't call here again,' because she didn't know what to do with that information.”

Though Presley and Garibaldi never married, they were a couple for over 20 years before splitting in 2006.

He is a musician and performs with the band Them Guns

Navarone Garcia

Navarone Garcia Instagram

Like his sister and his father before him, Garcia is also a musician. He was in a band as a teen and formed the group Them Guns in 2012. However, Garcia quickly recognized that a successful career isn't easy to pull off.

Garcia said, “I thought, 'OK, I'm going into the family business. I'll write a song, and then we'll start touring it.' I didn't realize it takes way more than that.”

Garcia found out more about his father’s background in 2017

Navarone Garcia and Priscilla Presley

Navarone Garcia Instagram

Growing up, Garcia believed his father was from a wealthy Italian family. But in 2017 he was contacted by a teenager from Brazil who claimed they were "cousins."

Garcia later earned his dad had come to the United States from Brazil — not Italy — and changed his last name from Garcia to Garibaldi after being told he'd never make it in Hollywood with a Hispanic last name.

After Garcia asked Garibaldi about the name change, his dad replied, “Lose my number.” That was the last time the two spoke.

However, losing a relationship with his father has not stopped Garcia from pursuing a relationship with his father’s family in Brazil. He continued, “I lost one family member, but I gained 20-plus. I have zero regrets.”

He married Elisa Achilli in 2022

Elisa Achilli and Navarone Garcia Wedding

Priscilla Presley Instagram

On Feb. 15, 2022, Garcia married his longtime girlfriend Elisa Achilli in her home country of Switzerland.

“I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive," Garcia told PEOPLE following the nuptials. "She makes everything we do effortless, and I can't imagine life without her.”

Achilli added, “Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I'm so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife.”

Presley, who also attended her son's big day, said of the newlyweds, “They've been together for four years and we've all have been waiting patiently for this day.”

He once struggled with addiction

Priscilla Presley and son Navarone during "Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone" Los Angeles Premiere

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Weeks after his older sister Lisa Marie unexpectedly died, Garcia opened up about his own struggles with substance abuse and addiction to PEOPLE, which he said date back to when he was in high school. As a teen, Garcia began using heroin before becoming addicted to fentanyl, a drug 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

“I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it'd turn out to be fentanyl. That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I'd need it every 45 minutes," he told PEOPLE in February 2023.

With the help of his now-wife, Garcia got clean in 2020. He explained, “When COVID happened, I wanted to go [to Switzerland] and see her for more than three or four days. I didn't want to have to bring a pound of fentanyl with me anywhere I went. I buckled down and said, 'Let's see how bad this can get.’ I was pretty much in my bed in the fetal position all day. It feels like a different lifetime, almost. The whole world got a lot better [afterward].”

He has been by fascinated by reptiles since childhood

Navarone Garcia

Navarone Garcia Instagram

Music isn’t all that Garcia is passionate about. In 2016, Garcia showcased his collection of reptiles, which includes snakes and lizards, on Vimeo.

"It's a big passion of mine that I've had since I was a little kid," Garcia said as he introduced his snakes to the camera. He also said of his interest, "Music and reptiles have always been side by side."

He attended his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley's funeral at Graceland in January 2023

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi

David Becker/WireImage

Garcia was among those who attended the funeral of Lisa Marie in late January 2023. The service was held at Elvis Presley’s Tennessee home Graceland, and Garcia was joined by his mother and Lisa Marie’s surviving children.

The funeral came at a tumultuous time for the family, as Presley and Lisa Marie’s oldest daughter Riley Keough were locked in a dispute over Lisa Marie’s trust. In May 2023, however, the family reached a settlement.

Presley told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement, "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

Related Articles
Priscilla Presley Navarone Garibaldi
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know 'About' Me, But They Don't 'Know' Me'
navarone garibaldi and riley keough
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Claims There's 'No Feud' with Riley Keough Amid Trust Battle
Priscilla Presley Navarone Garibaldi
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Says He Gave Up Fentanyl Cold Turkey at His Mom's House
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough's Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'They Don't See Eye to Eye'
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's 'Impactful and Beautiful' Memorial: Everything Fans Didn't See 
Lisa Marie Presley during Lisa Marie Presley First Public Performance Taped for Good Morning America at El Capitan Parking Lot in Hollywood, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Lisa Marie Presley's Life in Photos
(Original Caption) 5/1/1967-Las Vegas, NV- Singer Elvis Presley and his bride Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, pose for photograph following their wedding at the Aladdin Hotel. Presley, 31, met his 22-year-old bride when he was stationed in Germany during his Army service.
Priscilla Presley's Life in Photos
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson pose at the "Chateau de Versailles" on September 5, 1994 in Versailles, France.(Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)
Lisa Marie Presley's Marriages: Everything She Said About Love and Relationships
priscilla presley
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Marries Elisa Achilli: 'Can't Imagine Life Without Her'
elvis and priscilla presley
Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship: A Look Back
Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle
Priscilla Presley Says 'Our Family Is Stronger' After Settling Lisa Marie Case with Riley Keough (Exclusive)
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Reach Settlement in Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'Everyone Is Happy'
elvis and priscilla presley
Priscilla Presley Was So 'Nervous' About Elvis Being Alone That She'd 'Go with Him to Get His Teeth Cleaned'
Priscilla Presley Navarone Garibaldi
Navarone Garcia Details Being 'Attacked' by a Camel Days Before Half-Sister Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley
Bam Margera Has Lunch with Priscilla Presley After Death of Her Daughter Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Riley Keough Is 'Very Protective' of Sisters Finley and Harper, 14, After Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death: Source