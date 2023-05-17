All About Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia

Many may recognize Navarone Garibaldi Garcia as the only son of Priscilla Presley, but as he told PEOPLE in 2023, "they don't know me."

Presley and her former partner, music producer Marco Garibaldi, welcomed Garcia four years into their relationship in 1987. While Presley and Garibaldi parted ways for good in 2006 and Garcia no longer has a relationship with his father, he and his mother have remained close.

"I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids' parents would find out who my mom was, and they'd want a reason to talk to her," he told PEOPLE of growing up with his famous mom. "I wasn't very comfortable with it."

Garcia is also the younger brother of the late Lisa Marie Presley, whom Presley welcomed with her ex-husband Elvis Presley. When Lisa Marie died unexpectedly in January 2023, Garcia shared a photo of the pair from his childhood on Instagram and wrote, “Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side. I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔.”

Like his older sister and father, Garcia has also launched a music career of his own and has been performing with the band Them Guns since 2012. Garcia told PEOPLE he hopes to go on an international tour with the group.

Here is everything to know about Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia.

He was born in 1987

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Getty

Presley gave birth to Garcia in 1987 — over 21 years since her first child, daughter Lisa Marie, was born.

Soon after Garcia’s arrival, an ex of Garibaldi’s called Presley and told her, “[Garibaldi is] not who you think he is.” As Garcia later explained to PEOPLE, “My mom pretty much said, 'Don't call here again,' because she didn't know what to do with that information.”

Though Presley and Garibaldi never married, they were a couple for over 20 years before splitting in 2006.

He is a musician and performs with the band Them Guns

Navarone Garcia Instagram

Like his sister and his father before him, Garcia is also a musician. He was in a band as a teen and formed the group Them Guns in 2012. However, Garcia quickly recognized that a successful career isn't easy to pull off.

Garcia said, “I thought, 'OK, I'm going into the family business. I'll write a song, and then we'll start touring it.' I didn't realize it takes way more than that.”

Garcia found out more about his father’s background in 2017

Navarone Garcia Instagram

Growing up, Garcia believed his father was from a wealthy Italian family. But in 2017 he was contacted by a teenager from Brazil who claimed they were "cousins."

Garcia later earned his dad had come to the United States from Brazil — not Italy — and changed his last name from Garcia to Garibaldi after being told he'd never make it in Hollywood with a Hispanic last name.

After Garcia asked Garibaldi about the name change, his dad replied, “Lose my number.” That was the last time the two spoke.

However, losing a relationship with his father has not stopped Garcia from pursuing a relationship with his father’s family in Brazil. He continued, “I lost one family member, but I gained 20-plus. I have zero regrets.”

He married Elisa Achilli in 2022

Priscilla Presley Instagram

On Feb. 15, 2022, Garcia married his longtime girlfriend Elisa Achilli in her home country of Switzerland.

“I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive," Garcia told PEOPLE following the nuptials. "She makes everything we do effortless, and I can't imagine life without her.”

Achilli added, “Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I'm so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife.”

Presley, who also attended her son's big day, said of the newlyweds, “They've been together for four years and we've all have been waiting patiently for this day.”

He once struggled with addiction

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Weeks after his older sister Lisa Marie unexpectedly died, Garcia opened up about his own struggles with substance abuse and addiction to PEOPLE, which he said date back to when he was in high school. As a teen, Garcia began using heroin before becoming addicted to fentanyl, a drug 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

“I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it'd turn out to be fentanyl. That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I'd need it every 45 minutes," he told PEOPLE in February 2023.

With the help of his now-wife, Garcia got clean in 2020. He explained, “When COVID happened, I wanted to go [to Switzerland] and see her for more than three or four days. I didn't want to have to bring a pound of fentanyl with me anywhere I went. I buckled down and said, 'Let's see how bad this can get.’ I was pretty much in my bed in the fetal position all day. It feels like a different lifetime, almost. The whole world got a lot better [afterward].”

He has been by fascinated by reptiles since childhood

Navarone Garcia Instagram

Music isn’t all that Garcia is passionate about. In 2016, Garcia showcased his collection of reptiles, which includes snakes and lizards, on Vimeo.

"It's a big passion of mine that I've had since I was a little kid," Garcia said as he introduced his snakes to the camera. He also said of his interest, "Music and reptiles have always been side by side."



He attended his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley's funeral at Graceland in January 2023

David Becker/WireImage

Garcia was among those who attended the funeral of Lisa Marie in late January 2023. The service was held at Elvis Presley’s Tennessee home Graceland, and Garcia was joined by his mother and Lisa Marie’s surviving children.

The funeral came at a tumultuous time for the family, as Presley and Lisa Marie’s oldest daughter Riley Keough were locked in a dispute over Lisa Marie’s trust. In May 2023, however, the family reached a settlement.

Presley told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement, "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."