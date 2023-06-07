Natalie Portman's 2 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting

Natalie Portman is her kids' very own superhero.

The actress shares two children with her husband of over a decade, Benjamin Millepied, whom she met on the set of Black Swan in 2009.

Though she typically keeps son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6, out of the spotlight, Portman said they have encouraged her career. Ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's release in 2022, she told Variety how her kids supported her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mighty Thor.

"I feel like it's the phase of my career where I'm really trying to just impress my kids," she said.

"My 5-year-old and my 10-year-old [now 11] were so enthralled by this process, getting to visit the set and see me dressed up in a cape. It made it really cool," she added. "You know, it's very rare that my kids are like, 'Please go to work!' Usually, it's quite the opposite."

Portman's costar Chris Hemsworth revealed that her kids made a cameo in the film with his son and daughter, alongside costar Christian Bale and director Taika Waititi's children.

Here's everything Natalie Portman has shared about her two kids.

Aleph, 11

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Portman and Millepied welcomed their first child, son Aleph, on June 14, 2011.

The Oscar winner looked back at her first year of motherhood in 2012, sharing with Elle Canada that Aleph had improved her life.

"I've got more patience, definitely," she said at the time. "Just by looking at everyone and realizing that someone's their mother."

A few years later, Portman told Harper's Bazaar that she had turned to actress and fellow mom Cate Blanchett for parenting guidance.

"Very early on, I asked [Cate] about being a parent," the Black Swan star shared in 2015. "I said, 'How do you do it? You're a mom. You're the best at what you do.' She said, 'You just do. Stressing about it doesn't help.' "

One thing Portman and her son have seemingly bonded over is a love of sports. According to the self-dubbed "soccer mom," Aleph is a "ferocious soccer player." He's also a fan of the National Women's Soccer League expansion team Angel City FC, of which Portman is a founder and majority owner.

"It's the best thing to get to watch him and his friends root for our players," she told PEOPLE in 2023.

The actress has also been vocal about how important it is for both her children to grow up with female athletes as role models.

"I think that for all kids, it's so influential to see female athletes be celebrated as they deserve. I mean, we grew up as girls being expected to idolize male athletes, and we did," she said. "If you see excellence, you can be in awe of it no matter who is being excellent. So, I think that for all our kids, it really gives me tingles thinking about how different their world will be growing up with icons we have on our team."



Amalia, 6

VALERIE MACON/AFP

On Feb. 22, 2017, the Star Wars actress gave birth to her second child — a baby girl. A week after welcoming Amalia, Portman's rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

"Mother and baby are happy and healthy," Portman's rep shared.

Portman initially revealed she was expecting her second child when she stepped out at the Venice Film Festival premiere of her movie Planetarium in September 2016. Her growing bump was visible in a white gown as she walked the red carpet.

After receiving "feminist baby books" as gifts following Amalia's arrival, which, according to Portman, "no one" gave her when Aleph was born, the actress was inspired to write her own children's book: Natalie Portman's Fables, putting her own spin on classic children's tales.

"It felt sad to explain to a small child that girls and women have so many obstacles or why they are treated differently, before they've even started experiencing the world," she wrote in a letter on her book's website. She added that she began "changing the pronouns in my daughter's classic books" before deciding to write her own stories.

Aside from reading, the activist, who narrated Disneynature's Dolphin Reef documentary, revealed in 2020 that both of her kids have already taken a liking to animals.

"My kids really love animals," she wrote in PEOPLE's inaugural Planet Issue. "Last year we went to Australia because my best friend got married there, so now we're all pretty fascinated by the platypus."

The same year, Portman opened up about motherhood again in a since-deleted Instagram post for Mother's Day.

She wrote in the caption, "I'm blessed by my kids who turned me into a mom and make me smile and laugh every single day. Who make me appreciate my mom even more for all the invisible things she did for me that I realize now as I try to live up to her mothering."

