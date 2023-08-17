Naomi Campbell's 2 Kids: All About Her Daughter and Newborn Son

Naomi Campbell is an English supermodel, actress, singer and reality show host, but her résumé wasn’t complete until she added “mom” to it.

In 2021, Campbell revealed that she welcomed her first child — a daughter — at the age of 51. "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she told British Vogue when the mother-daughter graced the cover together.

Two years later, she announced the arrival of her son.

While Campbell waited until she was older to begin her motherhood journey, it’s something she’s been planning for a long time. "I think about having children all the time," she told Evening Standard in 2017. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."

"She's wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years," a source told PEOPLE after the birth of her daughter. "And anyone who's surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn't know Naomi Campbell. Hasn't she redefined everything she's ever touched?"

Now, she’s encouraging her friends to consider becoming mothers later in life, if they want to. "I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she told British Vogue.

Get to know Naomi Campbell’s daughter and son, below.

Naomi Campbell’s Daughter, 2

Naomi Campbell Instagram

In May 2021, Campbell announced that she’d become a mother for the first time after welcoming a baby girl.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she captioned a now-deleted Instagram photo of her holding the infant's feet. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell kept the news on her incoming child very quiet, even telling British Vogue that she "can count on one hand the number of people who knew" she was expecting.

While Campbell hasn't shared many details about the baby's birth, she did tell Vogue that her daughter "wasn't adopted — she's my child." The model added: "She is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."



Campbell later shared one sweet anecdote from her baby girl's arrival on her YouTube show No Filter With Naomi, telling DJ D-Nice that she had her favorite musician playing. "In one of my most special moments, you know, I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing," she said. "I mean, that's my roots! You know, that's my roots."

Following her daughter's birth, the supermodel received plenty of support from her loved ones and fans. Her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, shared the news on her own Instagram, writing: "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter. I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime to be a grandmother.”

She also thanked fans for their kind words one week after sharing the baby news publicly. "Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks, I am so thankful for the love that you've poured into my daughter and I," she wrote alongside a since-deleted Instagram snap.

The model has been careful to keep her kids' lives as private as possible. She has avoided mentioning their names, sharing photos of their faces or revealing their exact birthdays. That said, she has given little glimpses into family life from time to time.

"I'm really lucky," she told Zeinab Badawi for BBC's HARDtalk a couple of months after becoming a mom. "I think I have a dream child. She is wonderful. She's so very independent already. Very smart, alert. Sleeps 12 hours. A good girl."

Naomi Campbell/Instagram

In June 2022, Campbell posted a rare photo of her daughter taking her first steps. Later that year, she shared a photo wearing matching holiday pajamas with her daughter. And in March 2023, she celebrated U.K. Mother's Day with a collection of shots that showed the mother-daughter duo traveling, cuddling and spending time outdoors.

Campbell has also opened up about her child’s personality — revealing that she quickly took to her mom’s jet-set lifestyle.

“I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me — no whimpering taking off or landing,” she told British Vogue. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking.”

Campbell again spoke about her daughter's travel habits while speaking to Vogue for their September 2023 cover. "She rolls with me," the model said. "She's been to Africa and the Middle East."

In January 2023, the pair even traveled to Abu Dhabi to visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Campbell shared a series of photos of her and her daughter holding hands outside of the landmark, before ending her post with a sweet video of the two exploring the mosque together.



Naomi Campbell’s Son

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

In much the same way she announced the birth of her daughter, Campbell shared the news that she had welcomed a son in June 2023 on Instagram.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God,” she captioned a now-deleted photo. “Welcome Baby boy. It’s never too late to become a mother." She also included the hashtag “#mumoftwo.”

Before welcoming a second child, Campbell took time to focus on bettering herself.

"Naomi came to motherhood later in life because she could never really imagine her life as a mom," a source told PEOPLE after the birth of her son. "But over the last years, she really worked on herself. She got sober and really transformed."

The insider continued, "She now has more than enough love to give two children. If you think about it, she's done everything she's ever wanted to do, on her own terms. That includes motherhood."

Campbell’s longtime friend Kimora Lee Simmons said the supermodel was doing well after welcoming baby No. 2.

“Like any new mom, we're always overwhelmed, and I did talk to her briefly and she sounded in such great spirits,” she told PEOPLE. “I love her so much, and I'm so proud of her … Now she has two and a little bitty newborn. That's always a crazy time for any mom, but especially a newborn.”

