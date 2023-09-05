All About Miranda Kerr’s 3 Children (and Baby No. 4 on the Way!)

Miranda Kerr is expanding her family!

On Sept. 1, the model-turned-businesswoman — who is already a mom to sons Myles, Hart and Flynn — announced on Snapchat that she’s pregnant with her fourth baby.

Posing in a serene garden area, Kerr showed off her baby bump in a cropped tank and jeans. "So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned the first picture, later sharing in another, "And it's a boy 🩵🩵🩵🩵."

The wellness pro welcomed her firstborn Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom in January 2011. The former couple was together from 2010 to 2013 before Kerr tied the knot with husband Evan Spiegel in 2017.

Kerr and Spiegel have since welcomed two kids together — son Hart, who was born in May 2018, and son Myles, who was born in October 2019.

"I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys,” the model said in a feature for Vogue Australia in July 2022.

While Kerr has said she felt “really blessed” to “have three healthy boys” at the time, she wasn’t opposed to growing her family even more. "I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides,” she replied when asked about the possibility of expanding her brood.

Despite her busy schedule as a mother and businesswoman, Kerr puts her loved ones above all. “Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever," she told the outlet.

Here’s everything to know about Kerr’s three sons.

Flynn, 12

Miranda Kerr Instagram

Kerr welcomed her first son, Flynn, on Jan. 6, 2011, with then-husband Orlando Bloom, who she was married to from 2010 to 2013.

Six months after his birth, the model told Australia’s The Daily Telegraph that Flynn "looked exactly like Orlando did when he was a baby." She explained, “His character is developing every day. He’s content and, even though he’s teething, you can see he’s calm.”

Kerr also shared that her eldest son's full name — Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom — takes after her high school sweetheart Christopher Middlebrook, who died in a car accident when he was a teenager.



“Chris and I had been dating for two years,” she explained. “After he died, I wrote him a letter that said I hoped to name my first child after him in some way. I told Orlando, and he was the one who said he’d be happy to do that. Orlando’s a good guy.”

Miranda Kerr/Instagram

Over the years, both Kerr and Katy Perry — who got engaged to Bloom in 2019 — have been open about their blended family. When speaking of Kerr in January 2023, Perry said that she is "proud to be family with a woman who is living her truth every day with grace and beauty."

The singer said the model is "dedicated to her three beautiful boys" and "her partner." She continued, "I'm so grateful for our modern blended family. It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with."

In May 2021, Kerr said that she "feels so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy" when speaking at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival. "For Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

She continued, "Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn,' no matter what we did."

In the June 2022 issue of LuisaViaRoma's LVR magazine, Kerr explained the family dynamic from her eldest son's point of view. "Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along," she told the outlet. "When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask, 'Is this in the best interest of our child?' We will be family no matter what."

Meanwhile, Kerr's husband Spiegel explained his relationship with Flynn during an interview with WSJ Magazine for their July 2020 digital issue. "What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced," he said. "I am in no way a replacement for Flynn's dad. I feel like [I'm part of] Team Flynn."

Hart, 5

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kerr gave birth to her second child, son Hart, on May 7, 2018. She welcomed him with Spiegel, marking the couple's first baby together. At the time of his birth, a source told PEOPLE that Hart was named after Spiegel's grandfather.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time,” the new parents told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

In the year since welcoming his first son, the Snapchat CEO opened up about the life-changing positives of fatherhood, telling E! News several months after Hart’s birth, “It’s impossible to describe.”

“It’s a life-transforming event,” Spiegel told the outlet during the 2018 Cannes Lion Festival.

Miranda Kerr/Instagram

On Father’s Day in June 2018, Kerr posted a tribute on Instagram to her husband. “And to my wonderful husband. Watching you become a Father warms my heart ❤," she wrote. "You’re a natural and Hart is the luckiest boy to have you as his Dad. 🙏🏻🌈👼🏻”

Kerr has also dedicated sweet Instagram posts to Hart, like her adorable tribute to him on his birthday in May 2023. "Happy 5th birthday to our darling Hart," she began in the caption.

"We are so proud of what a kind and smart boy you are," the model continued. "We can't wait to see all the wonderful things you will discover and learn this year. Love you with all our hearts 💕🌈🎂."

Despite the sweet words she pens to her kids, Kerr keeps their profiles private. She rarely shares photos of her babies on social media, nor makes public appearances with them either.

Myles, 3

Miranda Kerr/Instagram

Kerr gave birth to her third baby, son Myles, on Oct. 5, 2019. She welcomed him with Spiegel, marking the couple's second child together.

“We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone’s kind words and wishes during this special time,” the pair said in a statement at the time. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family.”

In October 2021, the model celebrated her youngest son's second birthday, sharing photos of the safari-themed party with her followers on Instagram. She included a photo of Myles' epic birthday cake, complete with safari animals, a red truck and balloons, as well as snaps of a Myles balloon arch and safari animal balloons.

Michael Kovac/WireImage

"Celebrated our darling Myles 2nd Birthday today. He's our little angel who fills this world and our hearts with so much light and love. 🥰🌈🎂," Kerr captioned the post.

While walking the red carpet at the 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in January 2023, the model opened up to PEOPLE about motherhood and how she couldn't be more proud of her three sons.

Noting that she has "very loving and very sweet boys," Kerr said, "I feel very grateful to have three kindhearted, good mannered boys." She shared, "They're always like, 'I love you, Mommy. I love you.' And I'm like, 'Well, I love you more.'"

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kerr continued, "And then they start saying, 'I love you more,' and I'm like, 'Not possible,' " she said. "Now they're saying to me, 'Not possible,' so it's funny how they mimic what you do, and actually, the thing about kids is they actually follow your actions."

When asked to describe her favorite part of being a mom, Kerr explained that seeing how different her three little ones are takes the cake.

"Just seeing the world through their eyes and the fact that they're all very different," she said. "They have different personalities, and they just bring something to the table that's just unique to them."

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's Baby on the Way

Kerr announced on Sept. 1 that she's expecting her fourth baby, marking her third child with Spiegel. She shared the news on Snapchat, while also revealing the sex of her little one to come.

"So excited to announce baby no. 4," the model captioned the first photo on the platform, later adding in another, "And it's a boy 🩵🩵🩵🩵."

