Millie Bobby Brown's 3 Siblings: Everything to Know

Millie Bobby Brown shares a deep bond with her three siblings.

The British actress is the third child of Kelly and Robert Brown. She has two older siblings, Paige and Charlie, and a younger sister, Ava. They grew up everywhere from England to Los Angeles before Millie landed the role of Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things at just 12 years old.

Now a household name in Hollywood, the young star has partnered with her siblings on many projects, including her hit movie Enola Holmes. During an interview with Who What Wear in September 2020, Millie spoke about her close-knit family and the joy of developing projects with her brother and sisters.

“[My family] are my best friends,” she said. “Those are the people I talk to every day, that I see every day, and who I love collaborating with because they know me and will be honest with me.”

Here is everything to know about Millie Bobby Brown’s siblings.

They moved around a lot as kids

Robert Brown and actress Millie Bobby Brown attend the 2014 BAFTA in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty

Millie comes from a family of six, which includes her older sister Paige, older brother Charlie and younger sister Ava. The siblings were raised by their British-born parents, Kelly and Robert, in several locations.

In 2004, Millie was born in Spain, where the family lived until she was 4. They then relocated to England for another four years before moving to Orlando, Florida.

When Millie was 8 years old and kicking off her acting career, the family moved for a third time to L.A. so the young star could attend auditions. After Millie booked Stranger Things, she and her family ultimately settled in Atlanta.

They are very close

Millie Bobby Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Millie’s parents and siblings are the people who have kept her grounded during her rise to fame. In an interview with Glamour UK in August 2020, the actress spoke about constantly traveling for work and how she loves being able to come home to her family in Atlanta.

“Genuinely I love hanging out with my family, they are just the coolest people, they’re like my friends,” she said. “I always thought to myself, ‘I'm losing out on friendships and school.’ But do you know what? I’m not, because I love my family. I love being home-schooled because it gets me to be like having that job that I’ve always wanted.”

Millie also credits her family for helping her deal with the bullying she has faced online. She told Allure she has “struggled with self-identity” working in Hollywood, and her family reminds her to tune out the hate.

“It’s really hard to be hated on when you don’t know who you are yet,” she said. “Then you just start shutting down because you’re like, ‘Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?’ Then I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped."

Millie added: "It helped to be able to understand that I don’t need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself.”

Paige is a producer

Robert Brown, Harry Bradbeer, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Abbie Hern, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Susan Wokoma, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, Hannah Dodd, Alex Garcia, Mary Parent, Paige Brown, Joshua Grode, Ori Marmur and Kira Goldberg attend the Netflix 'Enola Holmes 2' Premiere. Monica Schipper/Getty

Paige produces films alongside Millie under their family’s production company, PCMA Productions. The two sisters produced their first project together, Enola Holmes, in 2020.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times in September 2020, Paige said she was the one who discovered the Enola Holmes Mysteries series by Nancy Springer and introduced it to her sister.

“[Enola] really just struck me as a really great character,” Paige said. “Millie at the time was a bit younger [than Enola] but I was thinking ahead and thought, ‘This would be really great onscreen.’ ”

Millie told the outlet she “fell in love with Enola” and was “immediately excited” about bringing the story to life. The two sisters also revealed that they “work really well together” and were heavily involved in developing the story.

“I think that maybe the challenging part of this one was wondering whether we were going to have the same ideas creatively,” Paige explained. “We never really came to any creative differences.”

As Variety reported, Paige and Millie will also produce the upcoming drama film A Time Lost, based on an original story written by the two sisters. Most recently, they worked as producers on Enola Holmes 2.

Charlie is a photographer

Millie also has a working relationship with her older brother Charlie, who is a photographer. In 2020, he shot the images featured in her cover stories for Who What Wear and Glamour UK.

He was also the director of photography for the short film Millie released with Samsung in April 2022. During an interview with Glamour UK that same month, the Stranger Things star spoke about directing the coming-of-age short film.

“I’m 18 — I directed this film when I was 17 — and I think we definitely need more young women out there to feel welcome and supported because our age doesn't actually matter,” she said. “It's a new generation of people, and our expression needs to be adapted to it."

Millie also discussed why she decided to bring Charlie onto the project.

"I wanted to bring in my brother because he also is young, and I wanted to have that useful voice coming through in the film's photography," she told Glamour UK.

Additionally, Charlie shot an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of Millie for Enola Holmes 2.

They aren’t interested in the public side of show business

Stephen Colbert and guest Millie Bobby Brown on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty

Despite their work behind the scenes, Millie’s siblings aren’t very interested in the public side of show business. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in August 2017, the then-13-year-old said her siblings treat her like a regular teenager.

“They’re all like, ‘Ah Millie, really you got another job, ugh.’ They don’t even know I’m here tonight. They know I’m in New York, and they know I’m probably doing something, but yeah, they won’t watch this,” she said. “They haven’t seen Stranger Things. They don’t really care, which I love that. It’s great, ‘cause ya know there’s no Eleven jokes in the house. It’s just me.”

Ava was featured in a Florence by Mills campaign

Ava may be the youngest of the four siblings, but she has also collaborated with her sister Millie. In April 2021, Ava appeared in an Instagram post as a part of the spring campaign for Florence by Mills, Millie’s clean makeup brand.

In the photo, she posed with a product named after her, Ava’s Mini & Mighty Essentials Kit. The kit comes in a purple cosmetic bag and includes travel-size versions of the Clean Magic Face Wash, Dreamy Dew Facial Moisturizer, Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask, Get Glossed Lip Gloss in Mellow Mills and Up a Notch Volumizing Mascara in Black.

They support Millie on set

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, 2020. Alex Bailey / Netflix / Courtesy Everett

While Paige and Charlie both worked with Millie on Enola Holmes 2, they also served as her support system on set. The actress spoke with Esther Zuckerman for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at Home series in November 2022, revealing that having her siblings on set gave her “comfort.”

“Leaving yourself behind for months on end, it can be really isolating, and sometimes you know to be able to turn and see my brother and to see my sister … and they’re also just incredible collaborators and creatives that I probably got most of the creativeness from them,” she said. “And just to have them on set was, I mean, just this comfort blanket but also a certain level of respect that I had never really known that I really had for them.”

She added, “My brother would hug me on set, and he’s very professional, and I was always just kind of like, ‘Charlie, let’s have lunch together.’ It was really sweet, and you know the cast gets along so great with my family as well because of how involved they are with the film.”

Millie also had her family on hand for the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 in October 2022. She told Extra on the red carpet that having them there “means everything.”

“I mean, I wouldn’t have gotten this film if all of these people weren’t here, so for them to be here and to support me, they know that my life wouldn’t go on without them, and they need to come here and celebrate with me,” she said.

