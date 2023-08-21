Miley Cyrus' 5 Siblings: All About the Singer's Brothers and Sisters

Miley Cyrus and her five siblings — Brandi, Trace, Christopher, Braison and Noah — have spent their lives in the spotlight.

Though Miley's parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus divorced in April 2022, the former couple are proud parents. Billy Ray and Tish had three children together: Miley, Braison and Noah. Tish also shares two children, Brandi and Trace, with her first husband, Baxter Neal Helson, while Billy Ray has a son, Christopher, from his previous relationship with Kristin Luckey.

A few of Miley's siblings have pursued careers in music, too. Her older brother Trace was the lead singer of the band Metro Station, her younger brother Braison has performed on various late-night shows, and her younger sister Noah was nominated for a Grammy in 2021.

The "Flowers" singer opened up about her family's dynamic to British Vogue in June 2021, telling the outlet, “I have a very intimate and close relationship with my family. But like all families, we’re also complex, but we embrace the fact that each of us are so different from one another."

She continued, “Me and my siblings, we’re a lot alike, but we also have big differences. And we just accept that and don’t judge each other. And our family makes unconditional love a priority.”

In August 2023, Miley joined siblings Brandi and Trace at mom Tish's wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell. Miley reportedly served as a bridesmaid in the Malibu, California, nuptials.

Brandi Cyrus, 36

Brandi Cyrus was born on May 26, 1987, in Nashville to Tish and her ex-husband, Baxter Helson. She was later adopted by Billy Ray after he married Tish in December 1993.

The 36-year-old previously co-hosted the Bravo show Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer. She is the current co-host of the podcast Your Favorite Thing with Bachelorette alum Wells Adams and the podcast Sorry We’re Stoned with her mom.

Miley and her older sister have a tight-knit relationship, one that they’ve documented on social media over the years. In 2019, Brandi shared several photos with the singer as they enjoyed a girls' trip to Italy.

The sisters have also made a habit of enjoying outdoor time together — sharing photos from hikes around the world, including at a trail in Nevada, Lion’s Head Summit in South Africa and the Antelope Canyon in Arizona. Tish also joined her two older daughters for a trip to Zion National Park in Utah, with Brandi snapping a selfie of the trio to kick off 2020.

Throughout Miley’s career, Brandi has been a supportive big sister to Miley. She’s joined her sister at numerous awards shows, including the Billboard Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards and onstage with her guitar during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Tish and Brandi also both came out to support Miley as she performed at the NFL's TikTok Tailgate before the 2021 Super Bowl.

While Brandi celebrated the success of Miley’s 2023 single “Flowers” after it broke Spotify’s record for the number of streams in the first week — and by April racked up more than 1 billion streams — she also acknowledged some of the fan theories behind the song’s lyrics. (After the song’s release, social media users quickly began drawing parallels between its lyrics and specific moments in Cyrus’ former relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.)

During an episode of her podcast Your Favorite Thing, Brandi discussed some of the rumors surrounding the song’s meaning with co-host Adams. She didn’t confirm if any of the theories she mentioned were true, simply telling her co-host: “I’m not here to say that’s true and what’s not true. Only Miley knows the truth.”

Trace Cyrus, 34

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Trace Cyrus was born on Feb. 24, 1989, to Tish and Helson, and was later adopted by Billy Ray after he married his mother.

Like other members of his family, Trace pursued a career in music, most notably as the lead singer of the band Metro Station. He was also previously engaged to actress Brenda Song and musician Taylor Lauren Sanders.

Miley and Trace have been supportive of each other’s careers over the years. Trace appeared on the red carpet alongside his younger sister to celebrate the release of Hannah Montana 2 in June 2007 and attended the Los Angeles premiere of her movie The Last Song in March 2010. Metro Station also served as the opening act for Miley’s Wonder World Tour in 2009.

In recent years, Miley, Tish, Brandi and Trace have been photographed backstage together, like at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, where the “Wrecking Ball” singer performed. The brother-sister duo also attended the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 show, posing in their monochromatic black ensembles at the event.

After his breakup with Sanders in 2020, Trace credited his family for helping him through a tough time, writing in a now-deleted caption: “I’m recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time.” He specifically credited Miley in his message, adding, “I've just been feeling so blessed lately! Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there. Love you sooo much sissy!”

Christopher Cody Cyrus, 31

Christopher Cody Cyrus was born on April 8, 1992, to Billy Ray and his ex-girlfriend, Luckey. Unlike his younger sister Miley and four other half-siblings, Christopher has remained out of the spotlight.

Braison Cyrus, 29

Braison Cyrus Instagram

Braison Cyrus was born on May 9, 1994, in Nashville to Billy Ray and Tish. Much like his father and siblings, Braison has tapped into his musical abilities and began releasing music in 2018. Over his career, he’s gotten to perform his music on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He has been married to Stella McBride Cyrus since November 2019. Miley attended his wedding with her then-boyfriend, Cody Simpson, and celebrated the couple’s nuptials in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing: “My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin. I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella.”

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Bear Chance Cyrus, on June 8, 2021, making Miley an aunt.

Though Braison is seldom photographed with his sister, he appeared on the red carpet for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards alongside Tish, Noah, Billy Ray, Brandi and Miley.

Noah Cyrus, 23

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Noah Cyrus was born on Jan. 8, 2000, to Billy Ray and Tish. Much like her older sister Miley, Noah got her start in Hollywood at an early age — she had her first acting role at age 2 on an episode of her dad’s show Doc and later appeared in several small roles on Hannah Montana and in Hannah Montana: The Movie. Noah has since pursued music as a full-time career, even earning a Grammy nomination for best new artist in 2021.

Noah has performed with her siblings often. She brought Trace onstage with her in October 2022 to perform Metro Station’s hit song “Shake It.” In 2017, Miley, Noah and Billy Ray performed his hit song “Achy Breaky Heart” while Noah was on tour with Katy Perry. During one of Miley's Backyard Sessions, the sister duo sang Noah’s tune “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.” They also performed Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” on Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

When Noah was starting to break into music, she received plenty of support from her family, including her sister Miley. Speaking to PEOPLE before the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Noah expressed how excited she was to have her sister there to support her. Miley also gave her sister a shout-out at the event while presenting, donning a shirt that read “I [heart] Noah.” At one point, Miley told the crowd: “She’s who I want to be when I grow up. And that’s saying a lot because she’s a lot younger than me.”

Throughout the years, Noah has said how much she appreciated getting career advice from her older sister. In 2017, Miley shared her hopes for Noah’s career during a conversation with Elvis Duran on an episode of his podcast, Label Defiers, reflecting on the often tumultuous and invasive aspects of her own career. “I really hope that she never feels those pressures,” she said. “And I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”

However, growing up as Miley’s younger sister wasn’t always easy for Noah. During a May 2020 Instagram Live, she said, “Everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister. ... It was absolutely unbearable.”

Noah added: "That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right.”

The youngest Cyrus sibling, Noah is currently engaged to fashion designer Pinkus.

