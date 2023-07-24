Who Is Michelle Moyer? All About Trinity Rodman's Mom and Dennis Rodman's Ex-Wife

Dennis Rodman’s third ex-wife, Michelle Moyer, is a proud sports mom to kids Dennis “D.J.” Rodman Jr. and Trinity Rodman.

Moyer and Rodman met in Newport Beach, California, in 1999. They welcomed son D.J. in 2001 and daughter Trinity in 2002 before marrying in a small civil ceremony in 2003.

The mom of three — Moyer also has a daughter, Teyana Lima, from a previous marriage — is a big supporter of her kids, regularly posting about their athletic accomplishments and praising them on social media. Her kids shower Moyer with just as much love, with Trinity writing on Instagram that her mom and “best friend” is “the strongest individual I have ever known.”

“Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star. But I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life ... She’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model,” the soccer star told The Guardian in 2021.

Here's everything to know about Trinity Rodman's mom and Dennis Rodman's ex-wife, Michelle Moyer.

She was an athlete in high school

Moyer was born on April 27, 1967.

Her children got their athletic genes from both parents. Rodman is famous for his NBA Hall of Fame career, while Moyer ran track and field and played softball in high school.

She married Dennis Rodman in 2003

Moyer met former NBA champion Rodman at a bar in Newport Beach, California, in 1999. They were married on May 13, 2003 — Rodman’s 42nd birthday — in a private civil ceremony in the same Orange County city.

During their relationship, the pair had a unique living arrangement — they resided in separate houses, two miles apart from one another.

“We won’t live together. I like it like that. She and the kids come over on weekends,” Rodman told the Los Angeles Times shortly after the wedding, adding that his wife "keeps me balanced; she’s cool.”

She first filed for divorce after a motorcycle accident

When D.J. and Trinity were toddlers, Rodman gifted Moyer a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for her birthday. She got in a serious accident during a ride in the Southern California mountains, telling ESPN in 2022 the horrific event was her “wake-up call.”

"I'm blessed to be alive. But I knew that I couldn't take it anymore,” she said. “I needed to be there for my kids. I decided to divorce and be done with the Dennis stuff. That was it for me."

Moyer filed for divorce in 2004. She and Rodman tried to reconcile, but their marriage was ultimately dissolved in 2012.

She is a mom of three and grandmother of two

Moyer first became a mom when she welcomed daughter Teyana Lima during a previous relationship. She went on to welcome two children with Rodman: son Dennis "D.J." Rodman Jr., born in 2001, and daughter Trinity Rodman, born in 2002.

Both D.J. and Trinity are athletes. D.J. played basketball for Washington State University (Trinity also briefly attended the school but left during the COVID-19 pandemic) before transferring to the University of Southern California in 2023, where he will play alongside Lebron James' son Bronny.

Trinity is a professional soccer player. While standing beside her mom, she was selected as the second overall pick by the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL draft. Just minutes after her debut with the team, Trinity became the youngest American goalscorer in league history. She joined the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in 2022 and is competing in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Rodman and Moyer’s kids have said in the past that they don't have close relationships with their father — D.J. went as far as dedicating a 2020 Father’s Day Instagram post to his mother — but regularly praise their mom on social media.

“I love you so much mommy thanks for being u, and being my #1 supporter and best friend❤️ ur so amazing and loving wouldn’t want anyone else to help me through life,” Trinity wrote on Instagram in April 2022 in honor of her mom’s birthday.

Moyer is equally supportive of her kids on social media, frequently sharing their accomplishments on her feed, and she's a regular at their basketball and soccer games. According to ESPN, Moyer flew out to Trinity's games in Washington, D.C., as often as she could.

Moyer is also a grandmother to her older daughter Teyana's two children, daughter Kya and son Koa.

She primarily raised her children

D.J. and Trinity were raised in Newport Beach, with Moyer as their primary parent.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rodman kept Trinity and D.J. ”at a financial and emotional distance.” For a time, Moyer raised her kids at a Comfort Inn in Orange County, and they would end up moving nearly 10 times in one decade.

"People don't have a clue, not a clue. It was a roller coaster of you have money, you don't have money,” Moyer told ESPN in 2022.

Trinity wrote on Instagram in 2021 that she would “go months if not years without his presence or communication.” Still, the family doesn't shy away from their last name, with Trinity admitting to ESPN that "there's so much that comes with it.”

“It's the living in Newport Beach when my dad was a little bit around but was still in the party NBA phase. And there's the time when he wasn't in our lives, and we were living with our mom separately but still seeing him. There's the NBA crazy side. There's just so much behind it that I love to have in my last name,” the soccer star told the outlet, adding that it's not just her dad’s name but “my family's name.”

She joined Trinity for a major red carpet event

Though she mainly stays out of the spotlight, Moyer has made a few high-profile appearances over the years, including Rodman’s Las Vegas birthday celebrations in 2005.

In 2006, Moyer and all three of her kids joined Rodman at the world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean 2: Dead Man's Chest at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The next year, she and the basketball star were front row at the Christian Audigier Fall 2007 fashion show in Culver City, California.

She also accompanied Trinity to the 2022 TIME 100 Next event in New York City.

She has a number of tattoos — including one for her ex

Rodman’s tattoos are well documented, and Moyer has plenty herself, including a full left sleeve and a large design on her upper right arm.

Moyer and Rodman got inked together during their relationship as well. In his 2005 autobiography I Should Be Dead by Now, Rodman revealed that Moyer got “Mrs. Rodman” etched on her back after a night of drinking.

Son D.J. also has a tattoo tribute to his family: One of his largest tattoos is a portrait of his mom and sisters.

She loves a good hat — especially her “Rodman Mom” gear

Thanks to her unique baseball caps, it’s not hard to spot Moyer in the stands when she's supporting her kids.

The proud mom is often spotted rocking one with “Rodman Mom” written across the front. Her collection also includes hats with sweet phrases like “D.J. Rodman” and “Mama Bear.”