Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's 2 Kids: All About Riley and Barry

Meghan Trainor is all about her boys: husband Daryl Sabara and sons Riley and Barry.

The Grammy winner and the Spy Kids actor began dating in 2016. After dating for a year, Sabara proposed to Trainor in front of her family during a trip to Palm Springs in December 2017, and they wed in December 2018, on Trainor’s 25th birthday.

Two years later, the pair announced they were expecting their first child, and they welcomed son Riley in February 2021. Since then, Trainor has been open about both the trials and joys of adjusting to motherhood.

"[Riley] recognizes me and he's like, 'I'm so excited to see you.' And to look at that and be like, 'I made that. That's crazy. That came from love. That came from soulmates.' It's the greatest," the singer told PEOPLE in September 2021. “We got a happy baby. He's slept through the night since three months old, which is the day I started working again. He's a great sleeper."

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara and their son Riley posing. Daryl Sabara Instagram

Becoming a mom has impacted not only Trainor’s career but also her mental and physical health. "I think when you have a kid you just realize, 'Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.' I've never been more motivated," she told Parents in her March 2023 cover story. "I look at Riley and think, 'I'm going to do anything I can to live forever.’ "

In December 2022, Trainor told PEOPLE that her hope for 2023 was that she would be pregnant. "I'm trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it!” she said. The next month, she announced she was expecting her second child. Just like she did with Riley, Trainor revealed her baby's sex in a sweet sit-down interview alongside her husband on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing that they were having another boy.

She told PEOPLE in April 2023 that she was looking forward to being a mom of two. "I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky,' " she said. "I'm the best version of me. Each kid's going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass — so I need four, at least!"

That same month, she released a book on motherhood, Dear Future Mama, in which she talks about her pregnancy experience and shares information from her OB-GYN, registered dietician and personal trainer.

"I'm an open book, and I love telling everybody everything about my grossness and all my truths," she told PEOPLE. "When someone goes, 'Oh my God, me too,' then it makes me feel like I'm not alone, and I'm like, 'I'm not weird, my body's not different. It's normal.' "

Trainor and Sabara's second son, Barry Bruce, was born on July 1, 2023. Trainor shared the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos of their newborn son on Instagram. She later shared a TikTok video of Riley meeting his little brother.

Here’s everything to know about Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s two children.

Riley, 2

Riley Sabara wearing bunny ears. Meghan Trainor Instagram

Trainor and Sabara announced they were expecting their first child together during an October 2020 appearance on Today. They welcomed their son, Riley, on Feb. 8, 2021, six days before his Valentine’s Day due date.

Both parents revealed the happy news on their social media accounts, with Sabara calling Trainor his “forever Valentine” and telling his wife he was “beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world.”

Trainor wrote about her pregnancy in her 2023 book, Dear Future Mama, sharing her experiences that included gestational diabetes, blood clots and blistering nipples. "When I was pregnant, it was in the middle of Covid. I had zero friends who were pregnant. I was alone, so scared," she said.

Months after Riley was born, Trainor shared the struggles she had during Riley’s delivery, as he was breech and had to be delivered via cesarean section. He then had “breathing issues” after his birth and was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit and intubated. He soon recovered, and Trainor took him home after five days. She told Today that “it was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry. He didn't make noise when he came out,” calling the entire experience “terrifying.”

"We had a rocky start.. but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy 💙," Trainor captioned an Instagram video documenting her son’s first few days. "So lucky to be your mama sweet boy."

Riley also slept constantly after his birth, and Trainor told PEOPLE she was met with comments from some medical staff that placed the blame on her for taking antidepressants.

"It was just really frustrating not having an answer. Not having answers for why my kid didn't wake up for a week was very frustrating,” she shared, adding that she worked with a therapist on the trauma of the C-section.

Riley is now healthy and growing strong. She shared with Today that she bottle-fed her son and “never felt guilty” about making the switch after struggling to make milk, referring to him as the “smiliest, happiest baby."

"If I walk in a room, he just lights up, [he has] the biggest smile," she said in July 2021 of her then-4-month-old son. "Nobody told me he's gonna love you so much and light up when you walk in a room. You're like, 'Oh my goodness. We're his everything.' "

Meghan Trainor Instagram

To celebrate Riley's first birthday, the parents shared photos of their son sitting in a high chair enjoying birthday cake on Instagram. “You are my everything! I love you to the moon and back. Best year of my life,” they captioned the joint post.

In June 2022, Trainor described Riley as “a person” with “a personality nowadays.” At the time, she had just found out that her son was going to need glasses and was “going to be so freaking cute!"

“They're going to like be strapped around his little head. I don't know how he's going to keep him on,” she told PEOPLE. "I doubt it. My kid takes pots and pans and just slams them and doesn't flinch. He's just like, no ways and destruction. So I don't see it happening, but we'll see."

Now that Riley is 2, Trainor can’t get over that her son is now old enough to express his love for her. "He finally knows who I am, and he gives me those running hugs. It's like my little koala. He just squeezes me so tight, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, he knows who I am, and he loves me,' " she told PEOPLE when Riley was 20 months old. "Because this boy says, 'Dada,' and that's about it. So I'm like, 'Does he even know I exist?' But no, now I finally feel like he loves me, and it's the greatest feeling ever."

The toddler has made plenty of appearances on his mom’s social media accounts, including in an adorable video in June 2021 of her infant son trying to say “I love you” to his parents on his dad's birthday. Trainor also posted a video of Riley's first trip to Disneyland in November 2022, as well as a family photo on his second Christmas, for which Trainor said she "got him eight outfits” so he could one day look back at his “cute, but also embarrassing” holiday photos.

Daryl Sabara and son Riley. Daryl Sabara Instagram

Riley is already his mom’s biggest fan, having joined her on Today to celebrate the October 2022 release of Trainor’s album, Takin’ It Back. During the interview, she looked at Riley, who was in the crowd wearing a large pair of colorful headphones, and said time with him is "just a dream.”

"It's the greatest thing in the whole world," she said of parenthood. "I look at him and I'm like, 'Oh, I need three more,' you know? You just want more of him."

In February 2023, the red-headed toddler made an appearance on Australian Idol, on which his mom is a judge. Sabara led Riley onto the stage, delighting Trainor and her fellow judges. After Sabara and Harry Connick Jr. helped Riley bounce around to “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” Riley — rocking a black “I am the next Australian Idol” tee — swiftly knocked down the golden ticket he was handed.

"He's too good for this show," Trainor quipped. "It's a no from him!"

In July 2023, Riley officially became a big brother. Trainor shared a video of him meeting his little brother Barry for the first time on TikTok, writing in the caption: Riley is so gentle, sweet, and absolutely in love with his new best friend."

Barry Bruce

Meghan Trainor Instagram

In January 2023, Trainor confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Sabara were expecting their second child, noting she was four months along at the time. "What a blessing," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

A couple of weeks later, Trainor shared on Instagram the moment she found out she was pregnant again. In the short video clip, the pajama-clad singer could be seen putting her hand over her mouth in shock, mimicking an excited scream and placing her hand on her chest to remind herself to breathe. "Oh my God. Oh my God. That s— lit up so fast. Oh my God," she said, holding up the pregnancy test with a positive symbol to the camera.

She did not realize she was expecting at first because she “bled at the beginning of this pregnancy to the point where I thought there were periods.”

"So when I found out how far along I was like, 'What? No, I just got pregnant and how am I that far?' So I didn't know bleeding is normal," she told PEOPLE that February.

Meghan Trainor Instagram

Riley was immediately excited to be a big brother. "We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!' " she said.

The “Dear Future Husband” singer told PEOPLE that her second pregnancy was very different from her first one. With Riley, she had “zero symptoms,” but during her first trimester with her second child, she had nausea, exhaustion and migraines. She also noted that she wasn’t “extra hungry with Riley,” but this time, her cravings were “everything and everything” and felt so intense, she thought she was having twins (which she was hoping for, but her husband, who is a twin himself, was not).

Meghan Trainor smiling. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Though she spent the first trimester of her pregnancy concealing her baby bump with hoodies, she had put her growing belly on display by the second trimester, like when she hit the halfway point of her pregnancy in February 2023 — with Riley making a cameo in a cute Instagram video.

Trainor and Sabara were more than ready to welcome their new arrival. She told PEOPLE in an interview that month that “everything’s done” as far as preparing their home for their baby No. 2. "We know the gender. We know the name. We know the full name,” she said. ”I’ve already painted the room. I'm prepared this time.”

In April 2023, Trainor revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she was expecting another boy. "So excited for Riley to have a baby brother," she wrote on Instagram after the big reveal.



Their second son was born on July 1, which also happens to be the anniversary of Trainor and Sabara's first date. The couple revealed his name, Barry Bruce, on Instagram when announcing the news of his birth. Trainor shared a series of photos of the newborn as well as images from throughout her time in the hospital.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us ❤️," she captioned the post.