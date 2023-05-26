Megan Fox's 3 Kids: All About Noah, Bodhi and Journey

Megan Fox has her hands full as a mom of three boys: sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

"For me, it's like UFC Fight Night all day, everyday,” she joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show, explaining that they’re all close enough in age to be constantly pushing each other’s buttons.

"They love each other. They're best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they're so rambunctious that it's just a melee," she said.

The Till Death actress shares her children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she split from in 2020 after 16 years of an on-and-off relationship.

The couple "co-parent really well together,” Green previously told E! News. They share custody and each have their kids half of the time, taking care to respect the other parent’s window with them.

"[We] don't fight over time with the kids," the 90210 alum said, adding that they "try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve."

Still, Fox finds it extremely difficult to be away from her kids, experiencing frequent mom guilt whether she’s working or they’re with Green. “It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job," she told Glamour UK. "But I'm also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time," she acknowledged. "That just is what it is."

The pain of separation makes her emotional at times, Fox admitted, noting that she cries “often” over it. “I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way," she explained. "They are my DNA."

But the Jennifer’s Body star, who is currently engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, is working to find the silver lining in those moments when she isn’t around her children, which can feel like rare opportunities to put herself first. Fox is grateful “to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone's mother and that's nice,” she said, noting that it doesn’t completely counteract the separation anxiety.

“But you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, 'I haven't done enough,'" she added.

The actress credits her kids for helping her to become a better person, telling The Washington Post that they “kind of saved me.” Speaking about raising them, she siid, “It's fertile soil. It's given me the ground that I needed to grow into something quite special.”

In return, she strives to nurture them without micromanaging. "They were born to be who they are, and it's my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mold them into what I think they should be.”

Here’s everything to know about Megan Fox’s three sons.

Noah Shannon Green, 10

Brian Austin Green Instagram

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child together, a son, on Sept. 27, 2012. Baby Noah was the first child for Fox and the second for Green, who also shares a son named Kassius with his ex Vanessa Marcil.

The actress broke her baby news herself, writing on Facebook, “We have been very lucky to have had a peaceful few weeks at home, but I would like to release this myself before others do.” She went on to share that she had welcomed a son, revealing his sex, name and birthday. “He is healthy, happy, and perfect,” she wrote.

As Noah has grown up, Fox has been outspoken about his budding interest in fashion and his preference for wearing dresses — something that she says began around age 2.



"Sometimes, he'll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses sometimes," Fox told The Talk in 2019. "And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses,' or 'Boys don't wear pink.' "

"So we're going through that now, where I'm trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says," she added, sharing that after he’d recently been laughed at for wearing a dress to school, he told her, “‘I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’ ”

To help him navigate the bullies and instill confidence, Fox reads him books that encourage self-expression in all its forms. “Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," she said on The Talk. "And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

His interest extends to fashion design as well. "He designs, he draws outfits. He's very talented," said Fox, who added that he often likes to help style her during fittings.

Beyond his love of fashion, her “gentle soul” is also a music lover. "I'm so proud of my kids,” she gushed, revealing her eldest’s secret talent. “Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart's concerto in an hour."

In a recent interview for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, the mom of three said that Noah is “an artist” with strong Libra and Pisces energy, adding, “[It] blows my mind how talented he is.”

Bodhi Ransom Green, 9

Brian Austin Green Instagram

Fox and Green welcomed their second child, son Bodhi, on Feb. 12, 2014. His name has special significance in Buddhism, translating as “enlightened,” which is what drew Fox to the moniker.

"Bodhi is, in Buddhism, it's the point when Buddha became enlightened and he reached nirvana, he was sitting beneath the Bodhi tree," Fox said on Conan in 2014. She added that she “would be lying” if she didn’t admit that she was also influenced by Patrick Swayze’s character in “the greatest movie of all time, Point Break.”

As for Bodhi’s middle name, it’s “also sort of religious and spiritual for me,” she said, noting that it means “being saved” and is also her great-grandfather’s middle name.

Fox has a self-proclaimed “angsty” relationship with social media — she has deactivated and wiped her Instagram account on multiple occasions — but she has shared a few rare photos of Bodhi and his siblings over the years.

When he was just 20 months old, the Transformers star posted a sweet closeup of his face, proving that he was her mini-me with his large blue eyes and long lashes. “Bodhi: Stunner. Clown. Unicorn,” she captioned the since-deleted shot of him in a Nirvana T-shirt.

In her SI Swimsuit interview, the actress described Bodhi as a “little bro,” revealing that he always tells the truth and tries to do the right thing. “The classic middle child where there’s no room to be bad,” she said.

Journey River Green, 6

Brian Austin Green Instagram

Fox and Green welcomed their third child together, son Journey, on Aug. 4, 2016.

Their baby news came after a rough patch, during which Fox filed for divorce in 2015. Despite their split, the pair were seen out together with and without their sons on a number of occasions, prompting speculation that the breakup wasn’t final. Just a few months after filing, they revealed that they had reconciled and were expecting again.

“I feel great. I love being pregnant,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress told Extra at the time. "I feel so productive creating a human person that I'm so excited to meet because I know that I have such a spiritual connection to them. So I can't wait to meet this new member of my family."

Fox has kept Journey almost entirely out of the spotlight, working hard to minimize his public exposure in order to “protect” him and her other children.

"I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet," Fox told Glamour. "So far, we've done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can't protect them forever."

In her SI Swimsuit interview, Fox offered rare insight into her youngest’s personality, revealing that he is “naughty and mischievous,” yet “charming and so so cute.”

He’s extremely curious and has a strong memory as well, she noted, explaining that he was capable of intense memorization at a young age. “When he was 3, he already knew like 1,600 species of dinosaurs,” she said. “So his mind is very powerful.”