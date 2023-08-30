All About Matt James’ Mom, Patty, Who Is a Contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor'

Years after Matt James starred on The Bachelor, his mother is giving finding romance on TV a try.

The Bachelor Nation alum’s mom, Patty James, is set to appear on ABC’s spinoff series The Golden Bachelor.

The new series, which ABC describes as a celebration of "the golden years,” follows 71-year-old Gerry Turner as he’s “given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," per a release from the network.

Patty joins the other 21 constants, ranging from 60 to 75, hoping to make a connection with Turner.

From her family to her career, here’s everything to know about Patty ahead of the new season of The Golden Bachelor.

She has two sons

mattjames919/Instagram

Patty is the proud mom of two sons, Matt and John, and constantly raves about them on social media.

Matt has also expressed his adoration for his mom on numerous occasions. During an interview with Good Morning America in 2021, he shared that his mom has some of the same attributes he ultimately wants in a wife.

“Just someone who you can experience life together with. Someone who is trustworthy, someone who is themselves, someone who's caring, honest, compassionate,” he said on the show.

“Everything that she sacrificed for myself and my brother to be in the position that we're at, I want to be that for somebody else. And the way that she loved myself and John is how I want to love somebody and how I want to be loved.”

She was previously married

Patty was previously married to Manny James, the father of Matt and John. She and Manny split when their sons were very young, leading Patty to raise them as a single mom.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Matt briefly opened up about his parents’ divorce and how it affected him growing up.

“I saw what infidelity looked like at a young age. I saw family members that were against the relationship and doubling down on it after seeing the infidelity between my dad and my mom,” he explained, noting he went into The Bachelor “not wanting to perpetuate that behavior.”

Despite being estranged from his father growing up, Matt made amends with Manny during his season of The Bachelor.

"I'm sorry I hurt you, son," Manny said during the episode. "I had to get to this point … Whatever I can do to make it better, I'll work on it. I want you to be happy for the rest of your life and I want you to have a relationship that's healthy and not like what I went through."

Matt accepted the apology, saying, "I want you to be part of any relationship I'm in going forward ... I forgive you. I'm not holding grudges."

Her faith is important to her

Patty writes “Jesus is my Savior & reason for being” on her Instagram bio.

During his season of The Bachelor, Matt discussed how his mother raised him and his brother in “a Christian household,” noting “that foundation was everything” for him growing up.

“I've seen all the sacrifices that my mom has made in my life,” he said. “She put aside everything so that I would have the opportunity to be the man that she knew I was capable of being."

She made her Bachelor Nation debut in 2021

mattjames919/Instagram

Though The Golden Bachelor will be Patty’s first time as a contestant, it certainly isn’t her first introduction to Bachelor Nation, having previously appeared in Matt’s season of The Bachelor, in which he made history as the first Black Bachelor.

She’s retired

According to her official Golden Bachelor bio, Patty says she’s a “retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina.” The bio adds that “when she isn't spending time with her sons,” she “loves playing ping pong, and lounging poolside with a great book.”

She’s looking for a partner who prioritizes family

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

In the recent Golden Bachelor promo, Patty notes that she is “looking for someone that cares about family like I do.” Her bio also says that after almost 30 years of being single, she’s “ready for her chance at an amazing love story.”

Patty's bio page continues, “Her heart is open, and she hopes to share positivity and zest for life with a partner. Patty hopes Gerry is as excited about her as she is about him!”