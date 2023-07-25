Marie Osmond's 8 Kids: Everything to Know

Marie Osmond's personal life is just as busy as her professional life.

In addition to being an entertainment multi-hyphenate, the Donny & Marie star is also a mother of eight. Osmond shares a son, Stephen Jr., with her husband, Stephen Craig Sr. — whom she divorced in 1989 and later remarried in 2011. She and her ex-husband, Brian Blosil, also share seven children: Rachael, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew and Abigail. Her son Michael died in 2010 when he was 18 years old.

In 2019, Osmond spoke to PEOPLE about her experience raising eight children.

"They're all really hard workers and they are kind to each other and they really try hard to be kind to people," she said. "Some of my kids are adopted and I can't remember which ones, but some of them are more like me than my biological and I'm like, 'I know why God sent you to me!' "

The following year, Osmond made headlines when she said she would not be leaving her fortune to her children. She plans to donate it to charity and encourages her kids to make their own money.

"I'm not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations kids," Osmond said. "I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children and that's the ability to work."

Osmond continued: "You see it a lot in rich families, where the kids, they don't know what to do and so they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make and I'm going to give mine to my charity."

Here's everything to know about Marie Osmond's eight kids: Stephen Jr., Rachael, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew and Abigail.

Stephen James Craig Jr., 40

Osmond and her first husband, Stephen Craig Sr., welcomed their only child together, son Stephen James Craig Jr., on April 20, 1983.

Osmond was just 22 and fresh off of her smash hit variety series Donny & Marie when she first married Stephen Sr., whom she had met as a teen. They married in 1982 and divorced in 1985, only to reconnect years later through their son and marry again in 2011.

In fact, the exes decided to remarry partly because of Stephen Jr. "Stephen was getting married and we [realized] we can’t go to our son’s wedding and not be married,” Osmond told PEOPLE in 2019. “So we got married a few months before he did. He joked that he never thought it would happen, but it did!”

Osmond's firstborn son is now a father to four kids, whom he shares with his wife Claire. In 2013, Osmond spoke about becoming a first-time grandma.

"I'm going to be a grandma!" she announced on The Talk in 2013. "And I just can't wait. Isn't that fun? So excited."

Stephen Jr. broke the news to his mother on his 30th birthday. "He blew out the candles and then blew me away and said, 'You're going to be a grandma!' So, it's really fun," Osmond added.

The singer and her husband spend lots of time with Stephen Jr. and his family, with Osmond frequently sharing photos of their family outings on Instagram.

Jessica Marie Blosil, 35

Jessica Marie Blosil was born on Dec. 17, 1987, and adopted by Osmond and Blosil at nearly 2 years old. In her adulthood, Jessica became a police officer in Provo, Utah. She has also worked as a crisis counselor.

"She works full time — she helps people get off drugs and do all those things," Osmond told Closer Weekly in October 2019. "She's loving that."

Jessica and her longtime girlfriend Sara got married in June 2019. Osmond congratulated the couple on Instagram, sharing a photo of her posing with them. "Congratulations to my darling daughter Jessica and her new wife Sara! I’m so glad I got to fly in for the day to be a part of such a happy occasion!" she wrote in the caption. "I could not love the two of you more! Welcome to our family! ❤️."

Rachael Krueger, 33

Osmond and her second husband, Brian Blosil, welcomed daughter Rachael Lauren Blosil on Aug. 19, 1989.

Rachael now works as a costume designer and hairstylist. She married her husband, Gabriel Krueger, in Park City, Utah, on Christmas Day in 2012. The couple share two children, daughter Rocket Jade and son Wolf Krueger.

"Little Rocket is such a gift! I can’t stop looking at her — isn’t she so beautiful!?” Osmond told PEOPLE shortly after Rocket's birth. “She looks like her mommy! I could not be happier for Rachael, Gabriel and their growing family.”



Michael Brian Blosil

Michael Brian Blosil was born on May 4, 1991, and was adopted by Osmond and Blosil as an infant.

Michael died by suicide at age 18 in February 2010, following years of struggling with depression and addiction. His official autopsy found no drugs in his system at the time of his death.

"My family and I are devastated and in deep shock by the tragic loss of our dear Michael and ask that everyone respect our privacy during this difficult time," Osmond said in a statement at the time.

Michael had previously entered a rehab facility in 2007 for undisclosed reasons. "My son Michael is an amazing young man, shown through his courage in facing his issues," Osmond said in a statement in 2007. "As his mother, I couldn't be more proud of him."

In 2009, Osmond told PEOPLE Michael was doing well in his final year of high school. "He's got a 3.9 GPA in high school," she said. "He's looking at scholarships to some wonderful colleges." Michael went on to enroll at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Nearly 10 years after Michael's death, Osmond spoke about the devastating loss of her son, noting that she had moments in which she felt healed, but they were fleeting.

"You know, I don't think you're ever through it," she told CBS Sunday Morning. "I think God gives you respites, and then all of a sudden it'll hit you like the day it did. The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind."

Brandon Warren Blosil, 26

Brandon Warren Blosil was born on Nov. 24, 1996, and was adopted by Osmond and Blosil as an infant.

One of Osmond's only children to follow his mother into the music world, Brandon previously played bass in the metalcore band Navarre. Not much is known about his personal life as he maintains a low profile and does not have public social media.

In 2020, Osmond shared a rare photo of Brandon in honor of his 24th birthday.

"#HappyBirthday to our incredible son Brandon. I love you sooooo much honey and so proud of how hard you work and the good man you are!!!!" she captioned the tribute. "There is not a kinder soul on this planet, and I am so blessed to be your mama."

Brianna Patricia Blosil, 25

Brianna Patricia Blosil was born in 1997 and was adopted by Osmond and Blosil as a baby.

Brianna is now a makeup artist who has worked on The Talk and on her mom's Las Vegas residency with Donny Osmond. Brianna and her husband, David Schwep, whom she married in 2018, share two daughters: Maude Bailey-Moon and Mabel Amarantha-Rayne.

After her birth, baby Maude spent time in the NICU of a Children's Miracle Network Hospital, an organization co-founded by Osmond.

"My daughter, Brianna, gave birth to a beautiful little girl. Mom is doing well and my granddaughter is currently in a pediatric ICU. Thankfully, the prognosis looks great for our little angel," Osmond told PEOPLE in a statement. "We are grateful she is in exceptional hands with her team of doctors and nurses. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers."

Matthew Richard Blosil, 24

Osmond gave birth to her son, Matthew Richard Blosil, on July 6, 1999, in Provo, Utah.

Matthew was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints along with his siblings and has remained active in the institution. In 2020, Osmond shared that she had reunited with her son after his two-year mission trip.

"My son returned from his church mission Wednesday, after spending two years serving the people in four areas of Michigan," the star wrote on Instagram. "New Year's Day 2020 couldn't come soon enough for our family to see him again."

Shortly after her son returned home, Osmond sent Matthew off to college and wrote him a sweet letter. "As much as I missed you, I loved hearing about your experiences each week," she wrote in the note, which she shared on Facebook. "After high school, you could have just gone off to college or gotten a job, but you decided to set aside this time in your life to serve other people, and most importantly, develop a deeper relationship with your Savior."

She continued: "I have to admit, it was not the easiest thing taking you right off to college after being gone for two years. Two days of you being home went by way too quickly. But that third day, driving you to college and listening to your stories, will always be one of those special moments between a mother and her son. ... Your enthusiasm makes me want to be a better person. I can't wait to see what the future has in store for you!"

Abigail Michelle Blosil, 20

Osmond's youngest child, Abigail "Abby" Michelle Blosil, was born in 2002 and adopted as an infant.

In 2019, Osmond spoke to PEOPLE about parenting, noting that all of her children were "so sweet."

"They went through a lot of tough stuff. They're survivors," she continued. "They are the best things I've ever done, ever."

"How many 16-year-olds tell you they love you?" Osmond added of Abby, tearing up.

Abby also may follow in her mother's footsteps as a singer. In December 2019, Osmond shared videos of her singing in her high school production of the Nativity scene. "She sang so beautifully, it made me tear up! she captioned her post. "Here’s a tiny snippet of it, I would’ve shown more of her singing but I was so blown away listening to her."