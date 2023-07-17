All About Sofía Vergara's Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Sofía Vergara is the proud mom of one son.

The Modern Family star gave birth to her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 31, in Colombia in 1991. At the time, Vergara was 18 years old and married to her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez, though they split two years later.

"I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could," the actress told PEOPLE in 2016, adding that she finds it "very rewarding" to hear compliments about her son. "When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."

Now 31 years old, Manolo has a life of his own and is very active on social media. He is an animal lover who likes to cook and travel — and he has an extremely close relationship with his mom.



For Vergara's 51st birthday in 2023, Manolo celebrated the actress by sharing a throwback photo of the mother-son duo on his Instagram Story. “Happy Birthday ma!!!!! Te quiero mucho," he wrote over a photo of Vergara holding him as a child dressed as a rodeo clown.

Vergara's birthday came just a few weeks before sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she and actor Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage. The couple wed in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2015, and Manolo escorted his mother down the aisle during the ceremony.

From the inspiration behind his name to his red carpet dates with his mom, here's everything to know about Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Sofía Vergara's son.

He was named after a character in Scarface

Charley Gallay/Getty

Vergara welcomed her only child on Sept. 16, 1991. In an interview with Regis & Kelly in 2010, Vergara revealed that she named Manolo after a character in the film Scarface.

"I looooved that movie, and I was in looove with Steven Bauer," she later told Vogue in 2013. "And then my son, when he grew up, he was like, 'Oh yeah, Mom, how amazing you named me after a drug-dealer junkie!' And I was like, 'Shut up, Manolo.' "

He graduated from Emerson College

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Manolo studied film production at Emerson College in Boston. He obtained his bachelor's degree from the school in 2015, and his mom was in attendance to celebrate.

She and her then-fiancé, Joe Manganiello, attended the ceremony, with Vergara sharing several photos from the big day on Instagram. The proud mom also celebrated the milestone with a custom Emerson cake.

He founded a dog brand called Canini by Baguette

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara Instagram

Manolo is an animal lover and has been inspired by his dog Baguette to create a line of dog beds, clothes and other accessories called Canini by Baguette. The company launched on Instagram in 2019 and has grown over the past couple of years.

In November 2021, Manolo announced that the line would be available for purchase at Walmart.

"We started this line because we firmly believe that our best friends deserve the best, and since we couldn't find the best, we made it ourselves! Everything we make we make with convenience, comfort, and quality in mind!" he captioned the post.

He posts cooking videos on Instagram

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara Instagram

As a bit of a foodie, Manolo is not afraid to experiment in the kitchen. He has posted quite a few videos of himself cooking on his Instagram account, including one of him making pomegranate braised short ribs and another cooking up some roasted artichoke.



"This looks harder than it is, you just need time, patience, and solid rotator cuffs," he captioned one video of him making Colombian-style coconut rice.



He's been in a few movies

John Parra/Getty

Following in his mom's footsteps, Manolo has taken on some movie roles. In 2015, he appeared in Hot Pursuit, a film that starred Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.

In 2021, he was also the voice of a bird in the film Koati. "I'm so excited to introduce to you my character in @koatiofficial, Calli. Calli is just doing his best and trying to stay in his lane," Manolo captioned an Instagram post in October of that year.

Additionally, Manolo joined his mom on-screen in a few ads for Head and Shoulders.

He walked his mom down the aisle when she wed Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara Instagram

In November 2015, Manolo played a big part in his mom's wedding by walking her down the aisle and giving her away to Manganiello. The wedding was held at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and was filled with celebrity guests, including Witherspoon, Channing Tatum and Vergara's Modern Family costars. Vergara wore a custom strapless gown designed by Zuhair Murad Couture.

Over the years, Manolo has seemingly maintained a close relationship with Manganiello. In 2022, he joined Vergara and Manganiello at the premiere of the actor's series Moonhaven.

"Congrats, Joe! The show is awesome," Manolo captioned a selfie of the three on the red carpet.



In July 2023, however, Vergara and Manganiello split after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”



He was his mom's date to the Emmy Awards in 2017

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In 2017, Vergara and Manolo walked the red carpet at the 69th Emmy Awards together. Manolo dressed in a black tuxedo, while his mom wore a curve-hugging mermaid-style gown.

The Emmys weren't the first time the mother-son duo hit the carpet together. In 2014, Manolo joined his mom at InStyle's Golden Globes afterparty. He also supported Vergara when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

