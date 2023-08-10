All About Luke Combs' Son Tex (and His Baby on the Way!)

In addition to being an award-winning country music star, Luke Combs is a soon-to-be father of two.

The "Beautiful Crazy" singer and his wife Nicole Combs share a son, Tex Lawrence Combs, and are currently expecting baby No. 2.

While Luke admitted that he was “nervous” about becoming a father for the first time when Tex Lawrence was born in June 2022, he was still looking forward to the opportunity to be a hands-on parent. "I have been [plotting] the takeover of the Nashville little league in the next five years — finding the best kids, building this unstoppable little league team,” he joked on The Rob + Holly Show.

But if his kid wasn’t athletic, that would be perfectly fine. "If a damn alligator can come out, it wouldn't matter to me as long as it's healthy," Luke added. "I would teach him to sing, teach him how to eat a cheeseburger.”

Being a parent also motivated him to focus more on his own health. "This having a kid thing has really messed up my head on this thing in the best way," he said on The Zane Lowe Show. "I want to be around."

As for the couple's future, although Luke and Nicole's second child is due in September 2023, they have already thought about continuing to grow their family. “I would like a small army,” Nicole wrote in an Instagram Story Q&A. “But we decided on 4, max. But we also may stop at 2, who knows?"

Until then, here's everything to know about Luke Combs' son Tex Lawrence and his second baby on the way.

Tex Lawrence Combs, 1

Nicole Combs Instagram

In January 2022, Luke and Nicole announced that they were expecting their first child. In a joint Instagram post, the parents-to-be shared sweet maternity photos. "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring!” Luke captioned the pictures. “Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

Nicole also posted a sonogram photo and said she was “so incredibly excited and thankful.”

Luke quickly realized how much he had to learn before becoming a dad. “I'm uncovering things every day,” he said while performing at the Grand Ole Opry. “I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed … I didn't know what a bassinet was. A lot of new words I'm learning."

Tex Lawrence was born on June 19, 2022, and the pair revealed the exciting news to fans on Instagram. “Welp he decided that Father’s Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more,” Luke wrote beside a heartfelt photo of Nicole holding the newborn.

He continued: “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!” Nicole later shared that he weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. at birth.

Luke Combs Instagram

Before Tex Lawrence was born, Luke teased fans about the name, saying it "rhymes with orange" and "rhymes with purple.” He said on The Rob + Holly Show: "[The name] is tight-lipped, but we are in talks. There's a shortlist. There's a theme. I'm good. As long as he’s healthy, [the name] don't really matter to me."

Nicole later shared that the moniker has family history — Tex was Luke’s great uncle’s name, and Lawrence is her father’s name.

One month after welcoming their firstborn, Luke shared a heartwarming black-and-white photo of his family. “This is what my days at home look like now," he captioned it. "Couldn’t be happier about that. Been amazing getting to spend time with @nicolejcombs and little Tex."

On June 21, 2023, the singer posted a slideshow of personal photos, including one of Tex wearing a cowboy hat with a red “1” on it while celebrating his first birthday. “Been living a lot of life lately… Family, Friends, Music, Hunting, and Golf. Been a hell of a year on the road and at home,” he wrote.

Luke Combs’ Baby on the Way

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In March 2023, Luke announced that he and Nicole are expecting a second son in September. “Joining the 2 under 2 club!” he wrote alongside a photo montage featuring Tex Lawrence wearing a “Big Brother” shirt and a preview of his new song "Take You With Me” playing in the background.

Nicole debuted her baby bump at the 2023 ACM Awards in a dazzling silver dress, and they shared how they were feeling with PEOPLE. "We're getting ready," he said. "We're just in it. We're in the trenches, taping grenades. [We're] excited for the second one. They're gonna be close [in age], but I feel like we'll be in practice."

During an Instagram Story Q&A, a fan asked Nicole what they were doing for the new baby boy's nursery. She revealed that since they only live in a two-bedroom house, he wouldn't have his individual one. Instead, “his nursery will be our room until he moves in with Tex.”

When a different fan was surprised at the modest size of their home despite Luke’s success, Nicole joked that they were “basic af” and that she “low-key loved” rooming with her sister as a kid. That said, they have other plans for the future. "I'm not going to make it too fancy since we're going to be moving in a few years anyway," Nicole added.

The couple has yet to announce a name for baby No. 2, and Nicole shared that they’ve been struggling to find one that fits. “We’re truly having the hardest time 😅,” she wrote. “I like one syllable names bc I think they're powerful, but every name we like (2 lol) - we know someone or someone’s child named that already.”