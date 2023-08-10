All About Luke Combs' Son Tex (and His Baby on the Way!)

Luke and Nicole Combs’ second child is due in September, but they’re hoping to grow an 'army'

By
Emy LaCroix
Emy LaCroix
Emy LaCroix
Emy LaCroix is a contributing writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. She previously worked as the deputy editor of Life & Style, In Touch, and Closer Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 02:26PM EDT
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFemxsO7x5/?hl=en lukecombs Verified Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldnât agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and weâre back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world! 1h
Photo: lukecombs/Instagram

In addition to being an award-winning country music star, Luke Combs is a soon-to-be father of two.

The "Beautiful Crazy" singer and his wife Nicole Combs share a son, Tex Lawrence Combs, and are currently expecting baby No. 2.

While Luke admitted that he was “nervous” about becoming a father for the first time when Tex Lawrence was born in June 2022, he was still looking forward to the opportunity to be a hands-on parent. "I have been [plotting] the takeover of the Nashville little league in the next five years — finding the best kids, building this unstoppable little league team,” he joked on The Rob + Holly Show.

But if his kid wasn’t athletic, that would be perfectly fine. "If a damn alligator can come out, it wouldn't matter to me as long as it's healthy," Luke added. "I would teach him to sing, teach him how to eat a cheeseburger.”

Being a parent also motivated him to focus more on his own health. "This having a kid thing has really messed up my head on this thing in the best way," he said on The Zane Lowe Show. "I want to be around."

As for the couple's future, although Luke and Nicole's second child is due in September 2023, they have already thought about continuing to grow their family. “I would like a small army,” Nicole wrote in an Instagram Story Q&A. “But we decided on 4, max. But we also may stop at 2, who knows?"

Until then, here's everything to know about Luke Combs' son Tex Lawrence and his second baby on the way.

Tex Lawrence Combs, 1

Luke Combs

Nicole Combs Instagram

In January 2022, Luke and Nicole announced that they were expecting their first child. In a joint Instagram post, the parents-to-be shared sweet maternity photos. "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring!” Luke captioned the pictures. “Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

Nicole also posted a sonogram photo and said she was “so incredibly excited and thankful.”

Luke quickly realized how much he had to learn before becoming a dad. “I'm uncovering things every day,” he said while performing at the Grand Ole Opry. “I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed … I didn't know what a bassinet was. A lot of new words I'm learning."

Tex Lawrence was born on June 19, 2022, and the pair revealed the exciting news to fans on Instagram. “Welp he decided that Father’s Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more,” Luke wrote beside a heartfelt photo of Nicole holding the newborn.

He continued: “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!” Nicole later shared that he weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. at birth.

Luke Combs son Tex

Luke Combs Instagram

Before Tex Lawrence was born, Luke teased fans about the name, saying it "rhymes with orange" and "rhymes with purple.” He said on The Rob + Holly Show: "[The name] is tight-lipped, but we are in talks. There's a shortlist. There's a theme. I'm good. As long as he’s healthy, [the name] don't really matter to me."

Nicole later shared that the moniker has family history — Tex was Luke’s great uncle’s name, and Lawrence is her father’s name.

One month after welcoming their firstborn, Luke shared a heartwarming black-and-white photo of his family. “This is what my days at home look like now," he captioned it. "Couldn’t be happier about that. Been amazing getting to spend time with @nicolejcombs and little Tex."

On June 21, 2023, the singer posted a slideshow of personal photos, including one of Tex wearing a cowboy hat with a red “1” on it while celebrating his first birthday. “Been living a lot of life lately… Family, Friends, Music, Hunting, and Golf. Been a hell of a year on the road and at home,” he wrote.

Luke Combs’ Baby on the Way

Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In March 2023, Luke announced that he and Nicole are expecting a second son in September. “Joining the 2 under 2 club!” he wrote alongside a photo montage featuring Tex Lawrence wearing a “Big Brother” shirt and a preview of his new song "Take You With Me” playing in the background.

Nicole debuted her baby bump at the 2023 ACM Awards in a dazzling silver dress, and they shared how they were feeling with PEOPLE. "We're getting ready," he said. "We're just in it. We're in the trenches, taping grenades. [We're] excited for the second one. They're gonna be close [in age], but I feel like we'll be in practice."

During an Instagram Story Q&A, a fan asked Nicole what they were doing for the new baby boy's nursery. She revealed that since they only live in a two-bedroom house, he wouldn't have his individual one. Instead, “his nursery will be our room until he moves in with Tex.”

When a different fan was surprised at the modest size of their home despite Luke’s success, Nicole joked that they were “basic af” and that she “low-key loved” rooming with her sister as a kid. That said, they have other plans for the future. "I'm not going to make it too fancy since we're going to be moving in a few years anyway," Nicole added.

The couple has yet to announce a name for baby No. 2, and Nicole shared that they’ve been struggling to find one that fits. “We’re truly having the hardest time 😅,” she wrote. “I like one syllable names bc I think they're powerful, but every name we like (2 lol) - we know someone or someone’s child named that already.”

Related Articles
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Luke Combs' Pregnant Wife Nicole Debuts Baby Bump at 2023 ACM Awards: 'We're in the Trenches'
Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFemxsO7x5/?hl=en lukecombs Verified Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world! 1h
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby, Son Tex Lawrence: 'So Happy'
Luke Combs Celebrates Wife Nicole's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post: 'Welcome to the Dirty 30 Club'
Luke Combs Celebrates Wife Nicole's Birthday with Heartfelt IG Post: 'Welcome to the Dirty 30 Club'
luke combs
Luke Combs Teases Name of Baby Boy on the Way with Wife Nicole: 'There's a Theme'
Luke Combs Talks Getting Healthy for His Son. https://app.frame.io/presentations/efc8986b-d136-4432-b49e-48ee9d28bb9e
Luke Combs Admits He's 'Struggled' with Weight, But He Wants to Get in Shape to 'Be Around' for Son
Jane Kimmel, TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend 2018 LA Loves Alex's Lemonade at UCLA Royce Quad on September 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Jimmy Kimmel's 4 Kids: Everything He's Said About Parenting
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Prince Harry Once Rejected the Idea of Archie Following Royal Protocol
Prince Archie of Sussex: All About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son
Snooki with her family
Snooki's 3 Kids: All About Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Michael Turchin, Violet Betty, Lance Bass and Alexander James attend the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event at Virginia Robinson Gardens on February 04, 2023
All About Lance Bass' 2 Kids
Jana Kramer
All About Jana Kramer's 2 Kids (and Baby on the Way!)
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara and their son Riley
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's 2 Kids: All About Riley and Barry
Philip Rivers
All About Philip Rivers' 9 Children (and Baby on the Way!)
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020