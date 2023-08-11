All About Liev Schreiber's 2 Kids (and Baby on the Way!)

Liev Schreiber is proud to be a family man.

The Ray Donovan actor shares children Sasha, 16, and Kai, 14, with his ex, Naomi Watts, whom he dated from 2005 to 2016.

Despite Watts and Schreiber’s split, the pair have maintained a good co-parenting relationship and come together often as a family. They spent time during the COVID-19 pandemic together and reunited for Kai’s middle school graduation in 2022.

"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," Watts said in a 2019 interview with Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

Despite Schreiber's star status, the actor admitted to Ellen Degeneres in 2019 that his then-preteen kids didn't consider him "cool."

“You’re never cool to your own kids,” Schreiber said. “I don’t know anybody who is cool to their own kids.”

The Tony Award-winning actor revealed he even took on roles in animated movies such as Isle of Dogs, hoping to impress his children.

“And my kids, their reaction to them is, ‘Yeah, but you’re just a voice.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I’m one of the main characters!’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but you’re the bad guy.’ "

“It’s like ... I’ve just accepted the fact that it’s impossible,” Schreiber added. “I’ll never be cool.”

Even though a legendary Hollywood career doesn’t seem to impress his children, Schreiber isn’t sweating it.

"One of the nice things about having kids – and getting older, I suppose – is that you come to a very intimate understanding of how, in fact, the world is not really all about you,” he told ABC News in 2017. “And that, I am enjoying that to a degree."

In addition to raising Sasha and Kai, Schreiber is preparing to welcome his third child and first with wife Taylor Neisen.

Here is everything to know about Liev Schreiber’s children, including his baby on the way.

Sasha Schreiber, 16

Liev Schreiber Instagram

Schreiber and Watts welcomed their first child, Alexander "Sasha" Pete Schreiber, on July 25, 2007, in Los Angeles, California.

The pair chose to honor their families when selecting their first child’s name. Alexander comes from Schreiber’s Ukrainian-born maternal grandfather, Alex, and Pete was chosen as the middle name in honor of Watt's late father, Peter, who died when she was a child. They have referred to their child as Sasha from a young age, the Russian diminutive for Alexander.

With two famous parents, Sasha is no stranger to Hollywood and has attended several red carpet events with them over the years. In June 2023, Sasha supported Schreiber at a screening for his National Geographic limited series, A Small Light.

Liev Schreiber Instagram

Sasha has even followed in Schreiber and Watts’ footsteps by voicing the character of Young Wolf in the 2016 film The Jungle Book.

While Sasha doesn’t appear to have any public social media profiles, the proud parents have given glimpses into their child’s life.

During a 2023 trip to the Bahamas, the Asteroid City star and Sasha spent some quality time together, where Schreiber shared that Sasha became a certified diver.

"So proud… Like a fish," he captioned a series of photos of Sasha all geared up in the water.

Watts has also opened up about Sasha on social media, penning a heartfelt birthday tribute on Sasha’s 16th birthday.

"So lucky I get to be your mum," she captioned a series of images of Sasha through the years. "Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes. Even though I know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!!”

Kai Schreiber, 14

Liev Schreiber Instagram

The Gypsy actress and Schreiber welcomed their second child, Kai Schreiber, on Dec. 13, 2008.

While Kai lives a relatively private life, Schreiber and Watts’ younger child has attended red carpet events with them, most recently attending the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in May 2022.

Like Sasha, the high schooler doesn’t have public social media accounts but is frequently featured on Watts’ and Schreiber’s – often doing TikTok dances alongside the whole family. The quartet showed off their dance moves to Doja Cat’s “Say So” while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to dancing recreationally, it appears Kai also formally trains as a dancer, as seen in Watts’ birthday tribute on Kai’s 14th birthday.

Liev Schreiber Instagram

"My darling Kai. Happy Birthday to you! Your fierce talent, sharp mind, hilarious wit and gentle soul fills my heart every day," Watts captioned an image of Kai doing a split mid-air in a dance studio.

"And 14 today! So fast!! I'm beyond proud to be your mum," she continued. "Keep leaping into this world with strength and grace. ❤️Xxx."

Kai also appears to enjoy gymnastics, as Schreiber posted a video of the teenager doing acrobatics on equipment stationed at the beach in 2020.

“Grace at Muscle beach...#santamonicapier,” he wrote.

Liev Schreiber's Baby on the Way

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Schreiber and his wife, former pageant queen Taylor Neisen, are expecting their first child together.

While the newlyweds, who tied the knot in July, have kept mum on their pending arrival, Neisen has been seen on multiple occasions with her growing baby bump on full display.

The couple have also squeezed in some rest and relaxation in the Hamptons as Neisen’s due date approaches.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2017, a year after Schreiber split from Watts.