All About Lance Bass' 2 Kids

Meet Lance Bass' two kids.

The *NSYNC alum is the father of twins, son Alexander James and daughter Violet Betty, whom he shares with husband Michael Turchin.

The longtime couple — who wed in 2014, three years after they started dating in 2011 — welcomed their firstborns via surrogate in October 2021. They shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside photos of the twins' birth certificates which included stamps of their tiny footprints.

Both Bass and Turchin have continued to share updates on their babies in the months that followed, while also posting sweet tributes to them on their respective social media pages. "I'm just so obsessed with them," the singer told PEOPLE when his little ones were five months old.

In celebration of the twins' first birthday, Bass revealed on Instagram "how quickly" the time has gone, admitting he "really had no idea it would go THAT fast." He continued, "We are extremely lucky to have been blessed with these beautiful souls."



Prior to Alexander and Violet's arrival, Bass revealed the baby news exclusively to PEOPLE, saying it had been "quite the journey" as he opened up about years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage.

"We always knew we wanted at least two kids," Bass said at the time. "It would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being."

He continued, "I think it's just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we'll be able to see the whole world be able to do this."

Read on for everything to know about Bass and Turchin's twins.



Alexander James

Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Bass and Turchin are the parents of son Alexander James, their first child who was born via surrogate on Oct. 13, 2021. He's the twin brother of Violet Betty, who was born one minute after he entered the world, at 1:24 p.m.

At the time of Alexander's birth, Bass announced his arrival on Instagram and shared that he was born 18.5 inches long, weighing 4 lbs., 14 oz. "The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ," he captioned the post in part.

Shortly after their babies' births, Bass and Turchin quickly picked up on their character traits. "Since two months old, we knew their personalities, and they've just gotten more exaggerated," the former boy band member told PEOPLE.

In December 2021, Bass said Alexander was "such a sweet, docile little boy." Meanwhile, he shared an update in February 2023 that was quite the opposite.

Bass joked that Alexander "just wants all the attention and just wants to get in trouble all the time." The new dad revealed that he's "learned patience," among other lessons as a result.

lancebass/Instagram

Despite the challenges of parenting toddlers, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about how fatherhood had been treating them in December 2021. In fact, Bass noted that it's "been a lot easier" than expected. "We're just lucky — and knocking on wood right now that this doesn't change," he said.

"They've been so well-behaved. They don't make too much noise. They cry when they need to get changed and fed," the musician added. In February 2023, Bass told PEOPLE that Alexander said his first word in January. "So all those little milestones are just so precious," he said at the time.



Turchin told PEOPLE that he's most looking forward to watching their kids develop a strong sibling bond. "Just the fact that they'll, I mean hopefully, like each other. I like my sister, we were best friends," he said at the time of his twins' birth.

"And that was the cool part growing up — I always had a best friend with me all the time," he continued. "I was never bored. That connection is super rare to have with a sibling when you're that close. It's just a really special relationship and I'm excited to see that play out with our kids."



Violet Betty

lancebass/Instagram

Bass and Turchin are the parents of daughter Violet Betty, their second child who was born via surrogate on Oct. 13, 2021. She's the twin sister of Alexander, who was born one minute before she was brought into the world.

At the time of Violet's birth, Bass announced her arrival on Instagram and shared that she was 17.5 inches long, weighing 4 lbs., 11 oz. "I can not express how much love I feel right now," he captioned the post in part.

In the months that followed, Bass and Turchin exuded proud dad energy through tributes on social media and during interviews on red carpets. They also transparently opened up about their transition into fatherhood, while also sharing updates as their little ones grow up.

"It's actually been better than expected," Bass told PEOPLE in December 2021. "It's been a lot easier than we thought. We're just lucky — and knocking on wood right now that this doesn't change."

lancebass/Instagram

Despite being twins (and two months old at the time), Turchin noted that Violet and Alexander were already showing off "two very different personalities," much like he and his own twin sister did as babies.

In comparison to her brother, Turchin said that Violet was "way more strong-willed and way more active, and way more opinionated and vocal" two months after their birth. In October 2022, Bass proudly shared that she "finally took her first step."

In February 2023, the singer also called Violet their "little bookworm," sharing that "she loves to read and just be chill" compared to her energetic bro.

