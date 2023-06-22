Kristin Davis' 2 Children: All About Gemma Rose and Wilson

On-screen, Kristin Davis is best known for playing hopeless romantic Charlotte York Goldenblatt on Sex and the City and its sequel And Just Like That. Off-screen, Davis is perfectly happy being single and raising her two kids on her own.

"[In my 20s], I thought I'd never get married. I guess I was right!" Davis told PEOPLE in 2008. "I grew up in the South so all everyone talked about was marriage, but all I wanted was to move to New York and do theater. And in my 30s, I was busy doing [Sex and the City] so I just didn't have time."

In 2011, Davis adopted her first child, daughter Gemma Rose, and her life and priorities changed.

"Gemma takes up such a big, big part [of my life] in such a wonderful way," Davis told Haute Living in 2013. "Like take going to work: it used to be really important to me, but now I'm like, 'Okay, I've got to go to work. All right.' I used to be like, 'I want to go to work, I want to go to work!' "

The actress adopted her second child, a son named Wilson, in 2018. Since then, Davis has embraced her role as a doting mother of two and enjoys spending quality time with her children, though she prefers to keep them out of the spotlight.

Kristen Davis Instagram

Here's everything to know about Kristin Davis' children, Gemma Rose and Wilson.

Gemma Rose Davis, 11

Kristen Davis Instagram

Davis adopted her first child, daughter Gemma Rose Davis, in 2011.

"This is something I have wanted for a very long time," Davis told PEOPLE at the time. "Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed."

Davis chose the middle name Rose — the same name her Sex and the City character Charlotte picked for her daughter — coincidentally.

"I had totally forgotten that on Sex and the City I also had a child named Rose," she said in an interview with Anderson Cooper in 2012, eight years after the show ended. "Since I did this whole thing in secret, I didn't talk to anybody about the naming or the adopting really at all, and I didn't realize the connection. And then we announced, and everyone was like, 'Oh, she named her after her Sex and the City baby.' I didn't even consciously [realize it], not at all."

She continued, "I almost named her Rose as a first name because I kept thinking, 'It's such a beautiful name.' ... I think it was lodged unconsciously."

In 2016, Davis opened up to WNYC about adoption and the difficulties of parenting a child of a differing race.

"I am White. I have lived in White privilege. I thought I knew before adopting my daughter that I was in White privilege, that I understood what that meant," she explained. "But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a Brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it’s hard. It fills me with terror."

She also shared how she provides Gemma with daily encouragement and affirmations: "I always tell her ... that her curls are beautiful, 'Your Black skin is beautiful. You're beautiful. You're powerful. You're a goddess.' "

Davis noted that Serena Williams is a "household fixture" of theirs as well, adding that the tennis star's New York Times Magazine cover was front and center in their home for months. "I work really hard at the representation part in terms of beauty, magazines," she said.

In July 2020 — two months after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer — Davis shared with PEOPLE how she and her children discuss serious topics such as racism and police brutality.

"I talk to Gemma a lot about what's happening and she's fascinated, of course, and sad and upset," Davis said. "I just want them to feel empowered, and I want them to know what's going on because it's not something that you can not talk about."

Having open conversations with her kids is very important to Davis. In a January 2022 interview with Kelly Clarkson, the single mom said she plans to use Sex and the City as a way to bring up other difficult topics with Gemma in the future.

"Now that [Gemma is] older and now that she's getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I'm very controlling … I'm going to use it as a teaching tool," Davis said. "I don't want her to feel embarrassed. I want her to talk to me. I'm a single mom, it's super important ... [to] keep them talking. You know, Sex and the City is kind of a good educational type thing."

Wilson Davis, 5

Kristen Davis Instagram

In 2018, Davis adopted her second child, a son named Wilson Davis. Variety journalist Marc Malkin announced the news on Facebook, though the actress kept the details about her second adoption private.

Davis hasn't shared much about her son, but she's been more than willing to comment on how much she loves her kids and how important it is for them to feel at home in the Black community.

In 2019, Davis discussed raising her children on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"Because my children are African American, I feel like it is my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible because you are their community," she said. "I work at that every day trying to figure out how I can make sure they have access to the Black community, that they're part of it, that they're not separated from it."

During the episode, Davis also opened up about her son's adoption process. The mom of two recalled that, at 5 years old, Gemma told her mother she wanted a "Black little brother." In response to her daughter's request, Davis reached out to the same adoption agency to start the process over again.

"I just told them that our hearts were open and our home was open and if a baby needs us, we're here," Davis said. "And so then one day, there he was. And I tell you, my daughter didn't bat an eye. She was like, 'There he is.' ... She's just the best big sister."

Additionally, the Sex and the City star prepared for both adoptions by educating herself on Black culture, including taking a class on styling Black hair.

"What I learned [about styling Black hair] is that it's a big thing and it has a whole long cultural history to it and you absolutely need to learn because it's a bonding situation," she shared. "And you can't just like, send her off somewhere, or him off, you know, to have his hair twisted or braided or whatever — you need to, just like you would your own child that you gave birth to, learn what is best for their skin or their hair."

During a June 2023 interview with Haute Living, Davis discussed filming the first season of And Just Like That. While she noted how excited she was to "work with my friends of 25 years" again, she said being away from her children for seven months was difficult.

"My plan was to maybe bring them out or, you know, skip a weekend here and there, but my 5-year-old was not having it," she said, adding of Wilson, "He was mad. So, I had to come back every weekend because I just felt so guilty."

"But this is what happens with trying to find a work-life balance," she concluded.