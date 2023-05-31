All About Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony's Son Kiyan

Carmelo Anthony may be one of the NBA's all-time scorers, but he isn't the only Anthony who is making an impact on the hardwood. His teenage son Kiyan is gearing up to follow in his famous father's footsteps on the court.

The only child of Carmelo and ex-wife La La Anthony, Kiyan has already attracted the notice of the nation's top colleges.

"Syracuse is a big one for me because of my Dad," Kiyan told 247 Sports in 2022. (Carmelo played one season at Syracuse before entering the 2003 NBA draft.) "He set the foundation over there so I won't go wrong if I went there. My options are really open though since I'm only a sophomore."

The inspiration flows both ways between this father-son duo. "Your love is what keeps me going, it is what keeps my heart beating," Carmelo once wrote in an Instagram birthday tribute to Kiyan.

And while Kiyan's basketball career is just getting started, Carmelo's is coming to an end. After 19 seasons in the NBA, Carmelo announced his retirement in May 2023 and said he was proud to pass "the torch" to his son.

"My story has always been more than basketball. My legacy, my son, it's in you," Carmelo said in a video. "I will forever continue through you because the time has come for you to carry this torch. Chase your dreams, let nothing hold you back. ... My legacy now and forever, lives on through you. I will always be proud of all that you do."

So who is Carmelo Anthony's son? Here's what to know about the rising basketball star, Kiyan Anthony.

He was born in Denver but lives in New York

Carmelo Anthony Instagram

When Kiyan was born on March 7, 2007, Carmelo was playing for the Denver Nuggets at the time.

In 2011, Carmelo was traded to the New York Knicks and the family relocated to New York City. And though Carmelo went on to play for several other teams including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers, the family continued to maintain roots in New York City.

Following a brief breakup and reconciliation in 2018, La La and Carmelo officially divorced in 2021. Speaking to PEOPLE after their split, La La said the family's move to New York 10 years prior contributed to the end of their marriage.

"Things got tough with New York, just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing," she said.

"We had some great times. We have a beautiful son, Kiyan, who's amazing," she continued. "It wasn't all bad. We had great, great times. It ended bad, but we're still friends and we co-parent great. ... Life is just about lessons and going through different phases, and that was a phase in my life, a chapter in my life. And now, that chapter's over but it's never really over when you have a kid with somebody."



He's a high school student

Cassy Athena/Getty

In February 2021, Carmelo announced Kiyan would attend Christ the King High School in Queens, New York.

"Never thought this day would come so soon! Next chapter. Proud of you," he wrote on Twitter.

Christ the King is known for fielding basketball greats Sue Bird and Lamar Odom. While on Christ the King's basketball team, he played against another basketball legend's kid: LeBron James' son Bronny.

"He's just starting high school in the fall so we started helping him with picking his high school, which is really good because it prepares him to understand the process when it comes to picking a college for himself," La La told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in May 2021.

In February 2023, Kiyan announced he was transferring to Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y.

He plans to pursue a career in basketball

Cassy Athena/Getty

Kiyan's social media profiles are largely filled with highlights from his burgeoning basketball career.

In October 2022, he told 247Sports, “I’ve been In the gym every day working on my body and my jump shot and I’m looking forward to the season."

His desire to pursue a basketball career is no secret either as he has found success while playing for his high school team. But even though his ambitions might eventually take him to the NBA, his mom, a Howard graduate, hopes Kiyan will attend an HBCU first.

"I would definitely tell him, and he knows what a great experience I had at Howard and understands the importance of HBCUs, and if that's the right fit for him with what he wants to do, I would support it," La La told PEOPLE in 2021. "But I will definitely continue to let him know what an amazing experience I had and how I think it could be an amazing experience for him as well."

Kiyan will graduate high school in 2025 and has not yet committed to a college, despite receiving several Division I offers from schools such as Syracuse University and Seton Hall University.

“I’m only a sophomore but I have Bryant Memphis and George Mason right now but I’ve been talking to a lot of schools. Penn State, Syracuse, St. John’s, Morgan State and some HBCUs have been showing interest," Kiyan told 247Sports in October 2022. "It’s a lot of high and mid major schools showing interest."

He got a basketball scholarship at 15 years old

La La Anthony Instagram

In addition to multiple other offers, Kiyan received a very special offer from Syracuse University, where his dad won a historic NCAA championship in his freshman year in 2003.

The school offered Kiyan a basketball scholarship at the beginning of his sophomore year of high school at just 15 years old. If accepted, he would join the Syracuse class of 2029.

The young basketball player announced his offer on Twitter, writing, "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE."

Meanwhile, his dad shared in the excitement, putting a photo of Kiyan on his Instagram Story with the words "Just the beginning."

La La also sang Kiyan's praises on her Instagram, calling herself the "proudest mom on the planet."

"Your hard work and dedication is paying off. You are my son, my best friend, & my hero @kiyananthony…to get a scholarship offer at 15 yrs old from the school your dad won a championship with is mind blowing…" she wrote in the caption. "Keep GOD first and everything else will follow… thank you @syracuseu 🏀I LOVE YOU & I WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR #1 FAN!!"



He has a great fashion sense

Kiyan Anthony Instagram

Beyond basketball, Kiyan has expressed an interest in fashion, showing off his outfits on his Instagram.

"Swag, swag, swag, that's my disease," he wrote alongside a few photos of a black-and-yellow outfit.

His mom has even taken him to New York Fashion Week where they sat front row for the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 show in February 2022.

La La also admitted it's not just his clothes Kiyan pays attention to, but his overall vibe, including choosing a signature scent.

"I have a 15-year-old son so hygiene – deodorant, skincare, taking care of yourself – is a big priority in my household," she told PEOPLE in 2022. "And I've always been a fan of Old Spice so when I got the opportunity to be a part of the campaign, I definitely wanted to jump on board. And [Kiyan's] found something that he really likes to use and loves how it makes him feel."

He has a close relationship with his parents

La La Anthony Instagram

As the only child of Carmelo and La La, Kiyan has always been close to his parents. However, the lockdown during the pandemic helped bring him even closer to his mother.

In November 2020, La La opened up to PEOPLE about how she was spending quarantine with her son and "getting even more connected to his world and what's going on with him."

"Just wanting to be in tune with his experience during this time ... we're often just worried about how it's affecting us and we don't even check in with our kids and see how it's affecting them," she said. "I mean, this is not normal yet, [but] it's become our new norm, in a sense."

"So just trying to stay on point with my son, and make sure he's good and checking with him. But our bond — I feel like now we're closer than ever," La La added. "It's something I'm so grateful for that's happened during this time."

Kiyan also has a tight bond with his father and has supported Carmelo's career. In November 2019, La La shared a photo of Kiyan standing by his dad holding a basketball following his signing to the Portland Trail Blazers on Instagram.

"He is his dad's #1 fan & super excited for this new opportunity … but when it's all said and done, he's still a 12yr old that is going to miss his dad 😢🙏🏽🏀," The Chi actress wrote at the time.

In one of his first games for the Trail Blazers, Carmelo received a special FaceTime call from his son on the sidelines. La La held up her phone for Carmelo to see from the benches and Carmelo saluted Kiyan.

“My son always wants to feel like he’s here,” La La told ESPN at the time. “He misses his dad a lot. I was filming up the block, so I came here and just wanted my son to feel like he was a part of the moment. I FaceTimed him so he could see his dad, and he just was excited because his dad had such a great game tonight."

He has some famous fans

La La Anthony Instagram

As the son of two famous figures, Kiyan has also racked up a famous fanbase. One of his most notable supporters is Kim Kardashian's eldest child, North West.

At a high school basketball game where Kiyan played for Christ the King High School against LeBron James' sons Bronny and Bryce's high school, Sierra Canyon, North showed up with her mom by her side to cheer her friend on.

North sat on her mom's lap for most of the game and jumped off excitedly when she saw Kiyan score. Khloé Kardashian and the late Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant were also present at the game cheering Kiyan on.

La La posted photos of the special night to her Instagram Story, including one of North holding hand-drawn "Go Kiyan" signs. "North was Kiyan's biggest cheerleader!!!" she wrote.

Kiyan is also close to Bryant's children, having grown up with them. In 2020, La La told Entertainment Tonight that she sees herself as an aunt to his children Natalia, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe. (Bryan'ts fourth daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash alongside her dad in January 2020. ) La La also said Kiyan's relationship with the girls is "one of the most important parts" of the two families' bond.

"To have our kids be able to grow up together, they look at themselves as cousins and they do a lot together," La La explained, adding "all the kids look up to Kiyan."

He is protective of his mom

Michael Loccisano/Getty

In a January 2023 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Power alum revealed that Kiyan is very protective of her — especially when it comes to dating.

She explained how he "doesn't like" her dating, and when she asked him if he would prefer she be "alone forever," he said, "Yeah, kind of."

"But anytime his friends want to go out and do something he's like, 'Alright mom bye see you later I'm going here,' and I'm like, 'You just leave me in a heartbeat but you don't want me to have anybody!' " she quipped.

When host Jennifer Hudson joked that she couldn't even "get on the phone" around her teenage son, La La commiserated, adding that she is in the same situation.

"I feel like it's my dad in the house or something," La La said with a laugh. "I'm sneaking [around], texting ... this is crazy! Or he's like, 'Mom let me see your phone real quick,' like for what? What do you need my phone for?"

