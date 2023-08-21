Kevin Federline's 6 Children: Everything to Know

Kevin Federline is a proud dad of six children.

The former dancer and DJ shares two kids, daughter Kori Madison and son Kaleb Michael, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson. Federline also has two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-wife Britney Spears. Following his split from Spears, he tied the knot with Victoria Prince in August 2013, and they welcomed two daughters together, Jordan Kay and Peyton Marie.

Federline said he has worked hard on developing good co-parenting relationships with Jackson and Spears.

"You fall into your routine and it's really easy now," he said on Bravo's Personal Space in June 2017. "It wasn't always easy, but it's a lot easier now."

Federline added, "Having six, it feels like you're trying to control a basketball team. But it's worth it. All my kids are great; they get along."

While Federline's brood of six is rarely seen all together, he shared a photo of his children lined up from oldest to youngest on Instagram in January 2017.

“2017 squad!!!" he captioned the group snap. "They're getting so big ... Grandma took this pic at Jordan's first bball game Saturday."

Prince also posted a picture of the six kids in October 2015, when they attended one of her daughter Jordan’s flag football games. "Like all siblings (and just people in general) these guys have their moments," she wrote alongside it. "But the six of them really do love each other so much and they have so much fun together!"

While Federline and Prince were raising their children in Los Angeles, the couple and their daughters, along with Federline's sons Preston and Jayden have since moved to Hawaii. In May 2023, Spears “consented” for Preston and Jayden to move to the island state with their father. A source told PEOPLE, “Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy.”



Here’s everything to know about Kevin Federline’s children.



Kori Madison Federline, 21

Vivien Killilea/WireImage

Federline welcomed his daughter Kori Madison Federline with Jackson on July 31, 2002.

While the former couple split just a few years later, the Moesha star has always praised his role as a father.

“He’s an amazing dad,” she told PEOPLE in May 2006. “When Kori was first born, her whole first year and a half, he was there. I mean, he wouldn’t leave her side. He’s a good guy, and when he’s not with (his kids), it hurts his heart that he misses them so much.”

Kori leads a relatively private life, but when she was younger, she would attend red carpet events with Jackson and her younger brother Kaleb. They went to the afterparty for Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in November 2009, and the premiere of Mr. Peabody & Sherman in March 2014.

Though Kori has a private Instagram profile, her bio says she works as an artist who takes commissions. In March 2022, Spears applauded her art skills when she shared a photo of a pencil sketch Kori gifted her.

“My son’s step sister drew this !!!! … I think she was 12 when she did this … I’ve kept it all this time … she did it by hand no tracing,” the singer captioned the photo. “I respect people who can draw like this … I mean wow … wow !!!!”

Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline, 19

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Federline and Jackson welcomed their second child, Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline, on July 20, 2004.

The former couple split when Jackson was pregnant with Kaleb but worked to maintain a friendship for the sake of their children. The actress shared with PEOPLE in November 2007 that she and Federline remained amicable because they wanted their children to have a relationship with their other siblings.

“We definitely make sure the kids all bond together. I mean, they’re siblings, they need each other,” she said. “Obviously, the relationship didn’t work out for a reason, and we’re cool with that. But we’re still a part of each other’s lives."

Shar added, "Our children get to see two people who aren’t together but still have a great relationship, and I think that’s really important.”

Kaleb seems to have a good relationship with his father and even channeled one of Federline's music video looks for Halloween in 2015. Jackson posted a photo of Kaleb posing in a pinstripe suit and a fedora hat alongside his sister Kori, who wore a flapper costume.

“Kaleb is channeling his dad in MJ's ‘rock my world’ video lol,” she captioned the image.

Like his sister, Kaleb mainly stays out of the spotlight, but when he was younger, Jackson would occasionally share his interests on social media.

In November 2016, she shared a picture of Kaleb in Under Armour gear. Two years later, she also posted a video of him during a martial arts class where he kicked a board in half.

“My baby boy is entering his #beastmode," Jackson wrote alongside the clip.

Sean Preston Federline, 17

Britney Spears Instagram

Federline and Spears wed in September 2004 and welcomed their son, Sean Preston Federline, a year later on Sept. 14, 2005, at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Barbara, California.

"We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” Federline and Spears said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you all for your love and well wishes!"

When Preston was 3, Federline revealed to PEOPLE that he had a “sensitive” personality. “His feelings get hurt real easy,” he said. “He is the one that is always under my wing; he doesn’t want to go anywhere without Daddy."

Federline also told PEOPLE that Preston had aspirations “to be a race-car driver” as he loved to watch NASCAR. As he grew older, Preston also developed other interests, like skateboarding and tackle football. In May 2018, Spears told PEOPLE she was worried about her son playing the sport.

“He’s kind of tiny so I worry about them being out there with all their gear and all that kind of stuff ’cause they actually tackle each other,” she said. “To me, he’s still a baby so I’m like ‘Please stop!' ”

Following in his dad’s footsteps, Preston started learning how to DJ at a young age. “He’s in there working hard,” Federline told PEOPLE in August 2015. “It’s so funny to watch. He’s 9 years old, about to be 10, and probably by the time he’s 12 he’ll be really, really good."

As for whether he was teaching his son how to DJ, Federline said he was letting Preston learn on his own. “I showed him a little bit of stuff, but I want him to figure it out on his own,” he said. “There are certain things I do need to show him, but he’s got a good ear, he really does. It will be interesting to see where he’s at in a couple of years.”

Despite Preston’s strained relationship with Spears, she shared a photo of Preston in June 2023 and called him her “first love.” The September prior, the singer also wished her boys a heartfelt happy birthday in a since-deleted Instagram post. The first snap showed Spears with an arm over Preston, while the second image was of Spears standing in the middle of Preston and Jayden.

"Happy birthday Preston and Jayden 🎉🎈!!!" Spears captioned two photos of her sons. "Love you both so much 🥰 !!!"

Jayden James Federline, 16

Britney Spears Instagram

Federline and Spears welcomed their second son, Jayden James Federline, on Sept. 12, 2006, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The pair chose to keep their younger son’s name a secret for a few weeks in order to protect their privacy. Speaking with MTV in November 2006, Federline opened up about his frustration with the pressure to share personal details with the public.

“Everybody’s been asking me the name and wanting me to verify and all that stuff, and it becomes a little bit tiring. I don’t understand,” he said. “Why can’t you wait until we’re ready to talk about it? Why does it have to be right after the baby’s born? Why can’t it be two, three, four months later? You know what I mean? Why right now?"

"You feel that you owe them a piece, you know? The world, people, whoever. You owe them a piece of something, and you want something for yourself. If everyone knows everything about you and what you’re doing all the time, you don’t have any piece of private to yourself, and that was one thing we wanted to keep for us, for right now. It’s our child,” Federline added.

Two months after Jayden’s birth, Spears filed for divorce from Federline. In December 2008, he spoke to PEOPLE about how having children affected his marriage with the pop star.

“It’s hard enough to be in a marriage, and then have a kid, then kids, it changes everything," he said. “For me, I’d become more concerned with my children. Not that I ignored Britney, but my kids are always most important.”

Federline, who has full custody of his two sons with Spears, also opened up about creating a child-friendly environment at his house for his children.

“Pretty much everything at my house is catered to the kids. In the dining room there’s a train we got them last Christmas that they can actually ride on,” he told PEOPLE. “On one of their days off from preschool, I try to make sure I get them out of the house, to the zoo or the aquarium.”

As for how Jayden was as a toddler, Federline revealed to PEOPLE that the then-2-year-old was “a little terror.” He added, “If Preston is picking on him — well, usually it’s not Preston that’s picking on him — he’ll just go and terrorize the whole house. For no reason at all.”

While the boys predominantly lived with Federline, they also spent quality time with their mom when they were growing up. They went on a trip to Hawaii with the singer in March 2015, spent a day at Disneyland in August 2019 and visited an immersive Van Gogh exhibit in November 2021.

Like his brother Preston, Jayden has also shown an interest in music. In a since-deleted March 2022 Instagram post, Spears called both of her boys "geniuses." She wrote of Jayden, "His gift scares me. [He] can play jazz and literally anything on the piano … We watched Green Book and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues."

In an interview with the Daily Mail in August 2022, Jayden called Spears “an inspiration” to him.

“There was this TV and it just showed all these people, and it showed her singing and dancing on the stage, and when I saw that I was like 'Wow, that is a lot of people,' " he recalled. "And I came to the realization of how famous she was and how successful she is as a person and that inspired me."



Jordan Kay Federline, 12

crownv_16/Instagram

Federline welcomed his first child with Prince, daughter Jordan Kay Federline, on Aug. 15, 2011.

The couple first met in 2008 when they were in a recreational bowling league together and officially tied the knot five years later in August 2013.

Federline and Prince mostly keep their daughters away from the public eye but share the occasional social media post for major milestones. In August 2015, Prince celebrated Jordan’s 4th birthday by sharing a photo of her blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

“#BabyGirl turned 4 years old today!! I couldn't put how amazing she is and how grateful I am for her into words if I tried,” Prince wrote in the caption. “But I will say how #Thankful I am to God for blessing me with such an amazing little girl. I am so lucky and #blessed beyond words to call her my daughter!!”

Prince also commemorated Jordan’s first day of second grade in August 2018 with a photo gallery on Instagram. The snaps featured Jordan showing off her school uniform and sequined backpack. “My big girl started 2nd grade today,” she wrote in the caption. “And she was soooo happy after school that she had the ‘coolest’ backpack in class 🤗!”

That same year, Jordan also attended a father-daughter dance with Federline and her two sisters, Peyton and Kori. “So lucky to have all of my girls last Saturday for father daughter dance. We had a blast.. I love you girls so much," Federline wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with his three daughters.

Prince shared the same photo on her Instagram and said, “Jordan gets to take along two extra dates for daddy at her Father Daughter Dance tonight!! 💕."

Peyton Marie Federline, 9

crownv_16/Instagram

Two years after getting married in a Las Vegas ceremony, Federline and Prince welcomed their second daughter, Peyton Marie Federline, on April 4, 2014.

Federline announced the arrival of their newest addition with a post on Instagram. “We would like everyone to meet our newest Federline. Peyton Marie Federline. Born 4.4.14 8 lbs., 4 oz.,” he captioned a photo of Jordan cradling her baby sister. “[Three] weeks old today. Only one out of six that will have blue eyes. Didn’t think it was possible.”

For Peyton’s first birthday, Prince celebrated the milestone with a bundle of pink balloons and a personalized onesie. “The #BirthdayGirl with her #Balloons 🎈🎂🎈 I can't believe she is a year old today! I'm so blessed and thankful God gave me two amazing little girls to call mine,” Prince wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Peyton with her balloons.

By the time she was 4, Prince shared that Peyton was involved in dance and gymnastics. In June 2018, she performed in her first dance recital with her sister. While Jordan performed hip-hop choreography, Peyton danced a ballet routine.

“Yesterday was amazing!! My baby girls first dance recital💕🤗,” Prince captioned a carousel of photos from the recital. “I am so proud of them!! Every time I watch the videos I cry 😅 a day I will never forget! Thank u to all of our friends and family who came to the show😘.”

Two months later, Peyton attended her first day of preschool. Prince shared a photo of her younger daughter in a Cinderella T-shirt and purple backpack. Jordan also made an appearance in her own first day of school outfit. “Today is Peyton’s first day of Pre-K!💞 I can’t believe she’s already here ... I am so proud of my sweet baby girl!! 🤗," Prince captioned the photos.