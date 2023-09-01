Justin Bieber's Family: All About His Parents and Siblings

Justin Bieber has a large family that includes his parents, stepmom, three half-siblings and one step-sibling.

The pop star was born on March 1, 1994, to Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, who were both 18 at the time. They were never married and broke up a few months after their son was born. While Justin's mother didn't have more children, the "Sorry" singer has four siblings from his father: sisters Jazmyn, Allie and Bay, and brother Jaxon.

While Justin has been open about the ups and downs he experienced with his parents over the years, the Biebers seem to be a tight-knit group. The family has celebrated holidays together and spent time in Canada, which they've documented on social media.

The singer has also said that family comes first. In 2019, while updating fans about his struggle with mental health, he said he was taking a step back from music to focus on himself, his marriage and eventually "be the father I want to be."

He added, "Music is very important to me, but nothing comes before my family and my health."

From his relationships with his mother and father to his four younger siblings, here's everything to know about Justin Bieber's family.

Pattie Mallette

Pattie Mallette smiling. Pattie Mallette Instagram

Justin's mother, Pattie, was born in 1975 in Ontario, and welcomed Justin when she was 18 years old. According to Billboard, Pattie encouraged Justin's musical talent at a young age, entering him in talent shows and posting his performances on YouTube, which is how he ultimately got discovered.

Pattie has been by her son's side since the start of his fame, from Justin's initial visit to Atlanta to meet manager Scooter Braun to signing with a record label. She also appeared in Justin's 2011 documentary Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which chronicled the musician's rise to stardom.

"It's really fun watching him grow and transition," Pattie told MTV News in 2013. "It's just been this crazy whirlwind, and I'm just along for the ride."

While Pattie has supported Justin's career, they were estranged for two years when Justin was in the press for poor public behavior.

In 2015, the pop star told Billboard that their relationship was "pretty nonexisting." He explained, "I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust. She's living in Hawaii now, so it's hard, but getting better. She's an amazing woman and I love her."

The mother-son duo reunited in January 2018 for a vacation together, and Pattie shared a photo of the two in an embrace with a sweet caption.

"I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming," she wrote. "I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years."

In March 2022, Mallette attended the Los Angeles leg of Justin's Justice Tour, sharing photos and videos from the show on social media. "GREAT SHOW TONIGHT IN LA BABY!!! ⚡️ #justinbieber #justicetour," she wrote.

Pattie also seemingly has a close relationship with Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, whom he wed in September 2018. One day after Justin and Hailey secretly tied the knot, Pattie celebrated the couple by tweeting, “Love is unconditional.”

For Hailey's 26th birthday in November 2022, she shared a selfie with her daughter-in-law on Instagram, writing, "May this year be full of good surprises and lots of love. Your strength and kindness are inspiring. So grateful you were born! Love you lots."

Hailey commented, "Love you."

Jeremy Bieber

Jeremy Bieber Instagram

Justin's dad, Jeremy Bieber, was also born in 1975 in Ontario. While he shares Justin with ex Pattie, he also is a father of four other children: He shares daughter Jazmyn and son Jaxon with ex Erin Wagner, and daughter Bay with his wife Chelsey Rebelo, as well as Chelsey's daughter Allie from a previous relationship.

While Justin's relationship with his father has experienced ups and downs over the years, the two have a strong bond. The singer told Billboard in 2015 that his father was "not in a place where he could raise a kid" when Justin was younger.

"He was immature. He left for like a year when I was about 4, went to British Columbia, came back on Father's Day," Justin recalled. "I remember my mom said, 'If you're going to be here, you have to be here.' There's a misconception that he's this deadbeat dad, but he has been in my life since. I was with him on weekends and Wednesdays."

In February 2016, however, Justin told GQ that he was "a lot closer to my dad than I am to my mom" at the time.

The singer opened up about his relationship with Jeremy again in December 2017, sharing a photo of the two on Instagram and writing, "I️ love continuing to get to know my father I️ love working through hard things to get to the good things.. relationships are worth fighting for especially with family!! Love you forever and always daddy!"

A few months later, Justin served as a groomsman at his father's wedding to wife Chelsey. Jeremy and Chelsey tied the knot in Montego Bay, Jamaica, in February 2018, and the pop star was pictured enthusiastically applauding during the ceremony.

The "Peaches" singer is "honored" to be Jeremy's son and praised his father in a 2022 post for Father's Day. "Love you pops!" he captioned a throwback photo. "Happy Father's Day! So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son."



Chelsey Bieber

Chelsey Bieber smiling. Chelsey Bieber Instagram

Chelsey Bieber (née Rebelo) is Justin's stepmom. After dating Jeremy for several years, the two got engaged on Feb. 19, 2016, in St. Barths.

Justin celebrated his father's pending nuptials at an engagement party in Toronto a few months later. Justin reportedly performed at the private party and played piano. He later served as a groomsman at Jeremy and Chelsey's 2018 wedding.

Chelsey shares one child with Jeremy, daughter Bay, and teenage daughter Allie from a previous relationship. She is a doting mom to her kids and stepchildren and often posts photos of them on her Instagram.

And just like Justin, Chelsey is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, frequently sharing photos of herself attending games with Jeremy and wearing team garb.

She's also seen her stepson perform on tour. In March 2022, she shared a photo of Jeremy and their four children at one of Justin's shows. "Let’s gooooooo @justinbieber 💜💜💜💜," she captioned the shot.

Allie Bieber

Jeremy Bieber Instagram

Justin's step-sister, Allie Bieber (née Rebelo), was born on April 7, 2007. She is Chelsey's daughter from a previous relationship.

The 16-year-old appears close to her siblings and has even joined Justin in the studio. In 2020, she posted a snap of her, Justin, Jazmyn and Jaxon posing in a recording booth.

Justin also considers her to be one of his "favorite girls." In December 2021, Justin shared a black-and-white selfie of him, his wife Hailey, and sisters Allie and Jazmyn, with the caption, "My favorite girlsss."

Jazmyn Bieber

Jazmyn Bieber smiling. Jazmyn Bieber Instagram

Justin's half-sister, Jazmyn Bieber, was born on May 30, 2008. She is the daughter of Jeremy and his ex Erin Wagner.

The singer was 14 years old when Jazmyn was born, and he has supported his little sister ever since. In May 2022, he gave a sweet shout-out to Jazmyn for her 14th birthday.

"Can't believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !!" he wrote in the caption. "Love you @jazmynbieber."



Jaxon Bieber

Jaxon Bieber Instagram

Justin's half-brother, Jaxon Bieber, was born on Nov. 20, 2009. She is the son of Jeremy and his ex Wagner.

On social media, Jaxon likes to document travels with his family, his flair for fashion and his boxing sessions.

Jaxon is very close with Justin, who shared a touching Instagram post in November 2021.

"I sit here and look at all of these photos and I'm reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you," Justin wrote. "I can't believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I'm honored to be your big brother."

Bay Bieber

Bay Bieber Instagram

Justin's half-sister, Bay Bieber, was born on Aug. 16, 2018. She is the only daughter of Jeremy and Chelsey.

Bay's Instagram account, which is run by her parents, notes that she is a cheerleader, kid model and kid influencer.

In 2023, she celebrated her 5th birthday with a Barbie-themed party that was creatively called "Baybieb’s World."

Chelsey shared photos from the event on Instagram, writing, "Pink looks good on us." Justin's mother Pattie commented on the post, "Omgosh how CUTE!!!"