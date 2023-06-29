All About Naya Rivera's Son Josey Hollis Dorsey

Naya Rivera’s main priority was being a mom.

The late Glee actress welcomed her first and only child, son Josey Hollis Dorsey, with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Sept. 17, 2015.

Rivera and Dorsey tied the knot in July 2014 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, three months after she ended her engagement to rapper Big Sean. The pair were married for two years before the actress ultimately filed for divorce in 2016 when Josey was 14 months old.

During an April 2017 interview with Momtastic, Rivera said she and the actor were “very good at co-parenting” because Josey was her “number one priority.”

“It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority. We’re his parents,” she said. “If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama. Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to."

The star also opened up about her “unconditional love” for her son. “You hear about it and you think, ‘Well, obviously I’m going to love my child.’ But it’s so deep. Even after Josey goes to bed, I find myself thinking of him and looking at pictures of him and it almost brings me to tears half the time because the love that I have for him is so amazing,” Rivera added.

In July 2020, Rivera and Josey were involved in a tragic accident at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. The pair had gone swimming in the lake, where the actress drowned after helping her son get back into their rented boat.

Over six months later, Dorsey expressed his pride for his son in a post on Instagram where he shared a photo of Josey smiling in Carolina Panthers gear.

"This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old," he wrote in the caption. "You're so strong, so brave, and so kind."

From his love of music to how he keeps his mom’s memory alive, here’s everything to know about Naya Rivera’s son Josey.

He was born in 2015

Ryan Dorsey Instagram

Rivera and Dorsey welcomed their first child together, Josey Hollis Dorsey, on Sept. 17, 2015, in Los Angeles. The same day, the Step Up: High Water actress thanked her fans for congratulating her on her new arrival and tweeted: “Thank you for all the well wishes and sweet messages!”

The star announced her pregnancy in February 2015 by posting a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. She later wrote on her website, “Ryan and I feel so blessed and can’t wait to welcome the newest member of our family.”

Before Josey’s arrival, the pair celebrated the third trimester of Rivera’s pregnancy with a Love You Forever-themed celebration and by decorating a neutral nursery. The actress opened up on her PEOPLE.com blog about her most memorable moment from this time.

“I will never forget the moment Ryan felt the baby kick for the first time. It truly was one of those precious memories I will have forever,” she said.

Six weeks after his birth, Rivera and Dorsey gave the first glimpse at their newborn by posting a picture of him on Instagram in a skeleton Halloween costume.

His dad filed a wrongful death lawsuit on his behalf

Ryan Dorsey Instagram

Dorsey filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County, California, the county's Parks and Recreation Management and the United Water Conservation District on behalf of Josey in November 2020.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the lawsuit claimed that Rivera’s death was preventable and that the boat she rented with Josey was not compliant with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards. The documents also cited the lake’s “deadly history” and lack of signs that indicate the “vastly changing water levels and winds” at the lake.

In February 2022, a settlement was reached in the lawsuit, including monetary compensation for Josey.

"Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru," the Rivera family's lawyer, Amjad M. Khan of Brown Neri Smith & Khan, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Though the tragic loss of Josey's mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”

Glee creators plan to start a college fund for him

Ryan Dorsey Instagram

In July 2020, the creators of Glee — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan — revealed in a tribute to Rivera that they were planning to start a college fund for Josey.

They referred to the late actress as “one of the most talented, special stars” in their lengthy statement and commended her for being a “real pro” who was “always on time” and “always knew her lines.” The three concluded their note by expressing heartfelt condolences to her family.

"Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and her son Josey," they said. "The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all."

A year later, George Rivera — the star’s father — claimed in a series of tweets that the Glee creators had not followed through on their promise. Murphy later refuted the claims in a statement, where he said they were still “committed” to creating the college fund for Josey and were “in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate."

His aunt is helping raise him

Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

After Rivera’s death, her sister Nickayla moved in with Dorsey and Josey to help care for her nephew.

"Ryan was always close with Naya's family. He is beyond grateful that Nickayla has basically stopped her life to focus on Josey," a source told PEOPLE in September 2020. "Everyone is still very upset, but they all have the same goal. They just want to give Josey the best life possible. Nickayla’s only focus right now is Josey. She is around every day to play with and care for Josey."

While Dorsey and Nickayla’s living situation sparked romance rumors, the source also confirmed that "there is nothing romantic going on between Ryan and Nickayla. They only live together because this is what's best for Josey right now.”

Nickayla later opened up about being there for Josey on her Instagram Story, where she wrote that “the only thing that is important is my friends & family” and that she wasn’t “concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

Dorsey also reflected on the aftermath of Rivera’s death in a video posted to Instagram. He expressed his gratitude for both of their families “who support and who have helped out tremendously” during the difficult time.

″And to have a young woman who is his blood and tití, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed, you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts,″ he said.

He inspired his mom’s kids’ clothing brand

Naya Rivera Instagram

Rivera launched a gender-neutral kids’ lifestyle brand JOJO&IZZY in 2017, which was inspired by Josey. The line included a collection of bibs, onesies, capes, sweats and T-shirts.

“First and foremost, everything I do is for Josey. He’s at the best age! He’s talking so much and [he’s] so cool, kind and sweet,” Rivera told PEOPLE in September 2018. “Josey inspires me in so many ways that it felt natural to want to create this for him and I. Starting this company from the ground up is something I’m really, really proud of. I know that my son is proud of it too. It’s a sweet bond that we share together."

The late actress also revealed that the capes were her son’s favorite product, and she often asked him for input on the designs. “I’ll take things to Josey for his input, especially the capes. He really loves the capes and thought he was a superhero. He kept running around the house saying, ‘I’m a superhero!’ ”

He loves music

Ryan Dorsey Instagram

Josey is following in his mom’s footsteps when it comes to his love of music.

In August 2021, Dorsey shared a video on his Instagram Story of his son singing along to a karaoke version of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror." In the video, the then-5-year-old can be seen singing the '80s track into a microphone while watching the lyrics on the television screen.

Josey also showed off his dancing skills in another series of videos posted on Dorsey’s Instagram. The clips showed the toddler dancing across the living room to Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” and “They Don’t Care About Us.”

More recently, Josey attended his first live concert with his dad in April 2023. The Yellowstone star shared a photo of the two at a David Morris concert in West Virginia — where Dorsey is from.

He graduated from kindergarten in 2022

Ryan Dorsey Instagram

In June 2022, Josey took a big step in his education: graduating from kindergarten. Dorsey shared a carousel of photos on Instagram in celebration of his son’s graduation, including one image of Josey showing off his diploma in a blazer and a bowtie.

"Can't believe it but it's officially ✌️out Kindergarten !!!!🧑‍🎓 My baby boy is really a big boy now on his way to 1st grade?!🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," Dorsey wrote in the caption. "@joseydorsey I love you so much and you make me so proud to be your Dad! Upward and onward to the next chapter my little man!!"

A few months later, Dorsey also documented Josey’s first day of first grade on Instagram. The young boy posed in front of sunflowers while wearing a black button-down shirt, camouflage shorts and checkered slip-on shoes.

He got a puppy for his 7th birthday

Ryan Dorsey Instagram

Dorsey surprised his son with a goldendoodle puppy as an early 7th birthday gift in September 2022. He shared a video on Instagram of the moment Josey met his new furry friend, whom he intended to name Clifford.

"Early birthday present for @JoseyDorsey! 8 weeks old. They were calling here Goldie, I've been calling her Goldie Bear," he wrote in the caption. "She's the sweetest girl. He said no matter if it was boy or girl he was naming it CLIFFORD ... I love you Josey - I can't believe you are about to be 7 years old!"

In addition to playing with his new pet, Josey celebrated his 7th birthday with a Batman birthday cake and threw the first pitch at a Charleston Dirty Birds baseball game.

He plays basketball

Ryan Dorsey Instagram

Josey is a budding basketball player! Dorsey shared a video of his son on Instagram in January 2023, where Josey was dribbling a ball and running on the court. The actor noted that this was Josey’s first year playing basketball, and his team — the Mountaineers — won the championship.

“For @joseydorsey’s first year playing, he’s come a long way in a few months,” Dorsey wrote in the caption. “From not being able to dribble and knowing very little about the game prior to his first practice, I’m proud of his attitude and how he’s stuck with it and improved.”

He honored his mom with a butterfly tribute

Ryan Dorsey Instagram

Dorsey is helping his son keep Rivera’s memory alive. On Mother’s Day in May 2023, the Big Sky star shared a carousel of photos of Josey paying tribute to his mom with a special butterfly release.

"@joseydorsey did a Mother's Day butterfly release for Mama with Grandma and Grammy (&Bess)," he wrote alongside the images, where the little one was joined by his Elf on the Shelf. "Afterwards he held his little elf to the sky with a smile and said: 'Happy Mother's Day in Heaven, Mommy.' "

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023, Dorsey opened up about how his son has to come to terms with his mom’s death on a daily basis.

"Some days are harder than the others," he explained. "It's hard for me when Josey will say certain things and if he misses his mom ... or he'll bring up certain moments that obviously he'll never forget from the worst day of his life."

He added, "And there's not much for me to say except, 'I know buddy, and I love you,' and I just give him a hug. Just some human dad-to-son contact, and rub his head and squeeze him, because it's all I can do because I don't really have any answers."

Though the pair have had a difficult few years trying to navigate the loss of Rivera, Dorsey told E! News in a separate interview that his son “is never going to forget his mom” and has already expressed interest in seeing her work.

"He's interested in watching things and looking at her work one day,” he said. “That stuff will speak for itself and he'll really get to appreciate the impact she had on people and how talented she was and who his Mom was on the outside, not just in his home life."

