Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola's Wedding Location: All About the Romantic Setting and Its Ties to ‘Mad Men’

The costars officially tied the knot on Saturday after two years of dating

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on June 27, 2023 01:55PM EDT
Big Sur Coast known as Anderson Canyon; Jon Hamm marries Anna Osceola
Photo:

Getty Images/iStockphoto; BACKGRID

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola have officially tied the knot — with a little nod to their Mad Men roots. 

After reportedly meeting on the set of the iconic AMC series in 2015, PEOPLE confirmed that the costars got engaged in February after two years of dating. On Saturday, they exchanged vows in front of a roster of celebrity pals including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, Brooke Shields and Tina Fey. 

According to a source close to the wedding, it was an “intimate, beautiful ceremony” and wasn’t anything like “your typical celebrity wedding.” Another source added that the “location was special” for both Hamm and Osceola.  

Jon Hamm Wedding

BACKGRID

The newlyweds held their star-studded ceremony at a stunning cliffside spot known as Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, Calif. It also happens to be the filming location for Man Men’s series finale. Here’s everything to know about the breathtaking site where the couple’s love story began in more ways than one.

Jon Hamm Wedding

BACKGRID

All About Anderson Canyon

While the exact venue where Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, held the ceremony hasn't been made public, Anderson Canyon itself is a popular destination among Big Sur adventurers. It’s located within Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and is just a 30-minute drive to the famed Pfeiffer Beach known for its rock formations and serene sunsets. 

Along with nearby beaches, the area is known for its quaint inns that immerse guests in nature, such as the Big Sur Inn where Hamm and Osceola reportedly stayed. 

The lovebirds and their guests were surrounded by lush greenery and rugged landscapes that overlooked the Pacific Ocean. Osceola walked down the aisle to a rendition of the famous 1960s James Bond theme, “You Only Live Twice.”

Mad Men Finale

Everett Collection

A Nod to 'Mad Men'

The couple’s wedding spot was just north of a spiritual retreat known as the Esalen Institute which inspired the series finale of Man Men that aired in May 2015. In the show, Hamm’s character, Don Draper, heads to the Big Sur hideaway in search of an emotional breakthrough.

While the events of the whirlwind finale may have been fictitious, the Esalen Institute is a real-life getaway that opened in 1962 and helps visitors explore “body work, spirituality, leadership, plant medicine, citizen diplomacy, superhumanism, the survival of bodily death, Extraterrestrial intelligence, and more,” according to the official website.  

Mad Men Finale

Everett Collection

During the ceremony, Osceola reportedly pointed to the location where she and her husband-to-be filmed the series finale while giving a speech to her guests.

