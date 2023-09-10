All About JoJo Siwa's Mom Jessalynn and Dad Tom

JoJo Siwa is very close with her parents, Jessalynn Siwa and Tom Siwa.

The family, which includes Jessalynn and Tom’s son Jayden Siwa, can often be found traveling together and supporting each other through major life and career milestones. Jessalynn and JoJo have even had the chance to work together on shows including America’s Got Talent and Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution.

Though many 20-year-olds are all too eager to break away from their parents, it’s clear this isn’t the case for JoJo. She and her mom have always had a close relationship, even before they became famous on Dance Moms.

“You were like my little sidekick before we were doing work together and TV together,” Jessalynn shared with PEOPLE in December 2021, during a joint interview with JoJo. “I could take you anywhere, you could go to lunch with me and my friends and you could hang, and then we would go to Target after. We were just friends."

It’s clear that JoJo is also very close with her dad. In a June 2022 Instagram post, she wrote, “Thank you for always being there for me, unlocking my ankles when ever they get stuck (which is at least twice a week), taking me to buy cars, and everything in between:) and of course can’t leave out our ‘don’t tell Mom’ moments.”

Here is everything to know about JoJo Siwa’s parents, Jessalynn and Tom Siwa.

Jessalynn is a dance instructor

Jojo Siwa and her mom, Jessalynn. Jessalynn Siwa Instagram

Fans got to know her as a dance mom, but Jessalynn also has experience as a dance instructor and studio owner. She shared with Bustle in 2021, “When I was on Dance Moms with [Abby Lee Miller], I always thought, what would I do if these girls were mine, because I’ve been a dance teacher my whole life.”

In addition to being a teacher, Jessalynn also owned her own studio in the family’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. The studio, which closed in 2016, was called Just Dance Co.

Tom was a chiropractor

Jojo Siwa and her dad, Tom. Jojo Siwa Instagram

Tom was a chiropractor with Northwest Chiropractic in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tom has since left Northwest Chiropractic, though it’s unclear whether he still practices in California or has since retired.

Tom and Jessalynn got married in 1998

Jessalyn and Tom Siwa. Tom Siwa Instagram

On Oct. 2, 2022, Tom made a sweet Instagram post in celebration of his 24th anniversary with Jessalynn. He wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the one that said I DO 24 years ago. Here’s to the next 24.”

They were married in 1998, about two years before they welcomed their first child together.

They have two children together, JoJo and Jayden

Jayden, Jessalynn, and Jojo Siwa. Jessalynn Siwa Instagram

Tom and Jessalynn Siwa are parents to two children. Their first is Jayden Siwa, JoJo’s older brother who was born May 20, 2000. The 23-year-old now works as a Los Angeles real estate agent with Compass and previously was a social media entrepreneur, according to his real estate profile.

Tom and Jessalynn Siwa’s second child, of course, is JoJo Siwa. She was born on May 19, 2003.

Jessalynn and Tom were very supportive when JoJo came out as part of the LGBTQ community

Jessalynn, Jojo, Jayden, and Tom Siwa. Jessalynn Siwa Instagram

In 2021, JoJo publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ community. She’s used the terms “pansexual,” “gay” and “queer” to describe herself, though she’s also said she doesn’t necessarily feel a need to label her sexuality.

In an Instagram Live chat shortly after she publicly came out, JoJo shared how her parents reacted to the news.

“My dad said, 'Hey man, love is universal.' My parents have known,” JoJo shared. “My mom said that she's known for the last two years. She said, 'I just know with you.’ Around two years ago, she was like, 'I don't think you only like boys, that's totally okay.' They've always been so everything ... My family is awesome."

Tom and Jessalynn live in L.A. with JoJo

JoJo Siwa and Jessalynn Siwa arrives at the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

JoJo has made public comments suggesting that Tom and Jessalynn live with her in the Los Angeles mansion she purchased in 2019.

In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, she shared that she’d toned down the previously vibrant decor in her house. She said, “I told my family, ‘Let's change the house to a nice, pretty, calm, serene house.’ ”

In another interview on the We’re Having Gay Sex podcast, JoJo also said that her dating life is different from many other 20-somethings. “I live at home, my parents live with me.”

JoJo has said she admires Jessalyn’s conviction to standing her ground

Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa on 'CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY'. FOX/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2021, JoJo shared, "The thing I admire most about my mother is that when she's right, and when she knows she's right, she doesn't back down," she said. "She will stand her ground and she has this famous saying: 'Is this the hill that I want to die on?' And when it's the hill that she wants to die on, she sticks to it, and I really admire that."

JoJo has said her parents would support her no matter what she did

Jojo Siwa with her parents, Tom and Jessalynn. Jessalynn Siwa Instagram

“My second dream in life is to be a surgeon,” JoJo shared in a 2019 interview with TODAY. “If I was like, ‘I’m done with this, I want to be a surgeon,’ … she’d be like, ‘All right, we’re going to Harvard!’ ” In the same interview, she shut down the idea that Jessalynn is a stereotypical “stage mom,” saying she’s actually “literally the most opposite of that.”