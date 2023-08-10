All About Johnny Depp's Lookalike Son, Jack Depp

Like father, like son.

Johnny Depp – who shares children Lily-Rose, 24, and Jack, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis – has passed down his signature looks to his son. In a 2020 photo of Jack walking the streets in the U.K., a strong resemblance can be seen between him and his famous father — but appearances aren't the only thing Depp and Jack have in common.

During a 2017 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Jeanne du Barry actor joked that his son also takes after him in the driving department.

“He has my instincts, my boy, and he’s crashed about five golf carts,” Depp revealed as the reason why he wouldn’t be teaching the then-15-year-old how to drive.

Despite the similarities, the two differ when it comes to their lifestyles. Jack doesn’t show a strong interest in acting and prefers to live a quiet life. He and his sister grew up in France away from the Hollywood spotlight, a choice their parents made to protect their privacy.

Lily-Rose gave a rare glimpse into her and Jack’s relationship with their father in a 2016 Instagram post defending her dad after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, first accused Depp of abuse.

"My dad is the sweetest, most loving person I know, he's been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same," she captioned a since-deleted photo of her and Depp.

So who is Jack Depp? Here is everything to know about Johnny Depp’s son.

He was born on April 9, 2002, in France

Depp and Paradis welcomed their son, Jack, on April 9, 2002, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. He joined his big sister, Lily-Rose, who was almost 3 years old at the time. Paradis shared with Belgium's Weekend Knack magazine in 2007 why she chose to raise her children near her hometown.

"For my children I secretly choose France. Even though Los Angeles is great too," she said. “Only, in the south of France you can live much more anonymously. And that's a bliss, especially when the children are still young."

He is named after his dad and grandfather

Jack Depp was born John "Jack" Christopher Depp III, sharing the moniker with his grandfather and dad, who respectively go by “John” and “Johnny.”

Being the third generation to use the family name, he is referred to as “Jack.” His nickname is also that of his dad’s famous character, Captain Jack Sparrow, from the hit franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

His dad got a tattoo in his honor

Depp displayed his love for his children by getting tattoos in their honor. He has a tattoo of a flying sparrow with his son’s name written underneath it on his right forearm — which is also a nod to his character, Captain Jack Sparrow, who sported an almost identical tattoo in Pirates of the Caribbean.

One distinction between the real and fictional tattoo is that in the film, the sparrow is featured flying away from the body, whereas Depp had his drawn flying towards his body.

The actor also has his daughter’s name inked on his chest, which he proudly showed off during a press conference during the Kustendorf Film and Music Festival in Serbia in 2010.

He is bilingual

Jack is of both French and American nationality. He grew up splitting time between the two countries, learning the native language of each.

Lily-Rose shared with Interview magazine in 2013 that they always spoke French at home with their mother, and that being fluent in the language was beneficial, especially while attending school in the United States.

“When my brother and I were at the same school, whenever we wanted to say something that was going to stay just between us, we could say it in French and nobody would understand,” she said.

He stays out of the spotlight

Despite being in a famous family, Jack has maintained his privacy over the years. He is not frequently photographed and does not appear to have any social media accounts.

Depp noted in a 2014 interview with The Philippine Daily Inquirer that his son didn’t seem to have a strong interest in a career on the big screen.

“Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!," he said.

However, he did have a minor role alongside his sister in the 2016 film, “Yoga Hosers.”



He was most recently linked to French model Camille Jansen

In August 2020, Jack was spotted taking a stroll in the U.K. with his girlfriend Camille Jansen. Jansen is a French model and musician who has worked for notable fashion designers, including Giorgio Armani.

The model seemed to confirm their relationship status when she shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Jack on his 18th birthday.

"🎂🐒❤️ happy birthday my love," Jansen captioned the April 2020 photo of Jack cozying up to her.

He’s close with his sister

Although they lead very different lifestyles, Jack and his sister have remained tight-knit over the years. When Jack turned 18, Lily-Rose penned a heartfelt social media tribute to her sibling.

"My little baby Jackie is 18🥺My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!" she captioned the post, which featured photos from when they were kids.

She also opened up about her relationship with her brother in a 2022 interview with ELLE while promoting her TV series The Idol.

“My brother and I are super close, so it’s been cool to fight over what’s in the fridge again or whatever,” she said of spending time at home with family in between filming.

He enjoys playing music and creating art

In a 2014 interview with The Philippine Daily Inquirer, Depp revealed that while his son isn’t as much into acting, he enjoys visual and performing arts. “My boy Jack has always been a very talented craftsman," he said. "He draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that.”

The Murder on the Orient Express star shared with Rolling Stone in 2018 that his son was part of a band called Clown Boner, in which Jack appeared to play guitar.

"We don't need a paternity test. That's my kid," Depp quipped.

