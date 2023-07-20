Jimmy Fallon's 2 Kids: All About Winnie and Frances

Jimmy Fallon has been a father for as long as he's been the host of The Tonight Show.

The comedian and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, welcomed their first child together, daughter Winnie Rose, 9, in 2013. They welcomed their second daughter, Frances Cole, 8, the following year in 2014, not long after Fallon made his hosting debut.

The proud dad has mixed his personal and professional life, often sharing anecdotes about his children on the show. During the pandemic, he filmed The Tonight Show from his home and gave viewers an even closer look at his family life, with the girls often appearing on camera.

When PEOPLE asked how the host managed to keep his children well-behaved while he worked from home, Fallon joked: "Bribing."

He explained that his daughters "love Lego Incredibles on PlayStation — it's their favorite thing in the world," so "if they're not in the mood [to be on camera] or if they're being too silly, I can say, 'Hey, if you help me out with this, I'll [let] you play an hour of the Incredibles on PlayStation.' "

Regarding the decision to make The Tonight Show: At Home Edition a family affair, Fallon credited Juvonen with the idea.

"My wife said, ‘We’re all quarantined in the house together, this is the time, you have to put something out there. Let’s do a show from here. I’ll be the camera operator. Winnie will do the graphics, and Franny will do the music,' " Fallon recalled to PEOPLE.

He added: "It’s chaos, controlled chaos.”

Whether he's hosting on television, posting on Instagram or just out and about in New York City, the doting dad can't help but gush over his adorable kids.

"You have to realize, I never thought I'd become that guy," he told PEOPLE in 2018. "And what I mean by that guy is that now I'm the guy who shows you pictures of their kid on the phone and I go, 'Isn't this the cutest thing?'"

The Saturday Night Live alum admitted: "I'm showing pictures of the kids to cab drivers, everyone ... Like, 'You gotta see what they wore today! It's so cute!' And no one cares. That is the truth."

Keep reading for everything to know about Jimmy Fallon's two children.

Winnie Rose Fallon, 9

Fallon and Juvonen welcomed their first daughter, Winnie Rose, on July 23, 2013, via surrogate.

Winnie often made appearances on The Tonight Show while Fallon was filming from his Sussex County home during the pandemic. In one adorable appearance, Winnie shared that she had lost a tooth.

"Hold on. I'm sorry. What do you need to show me?" the dad of two asked Winnie as she hopped onto his lap during an interview with Ciara and Russell Wilson. "Wait this is big news guys, tell them what just happened."

"I lost a tooth!" Winnie exclaimed, prompting cheers from the celebrity couple.

"Mommy put a string around my tooth and she tried to pull it out and then it worked," she revealed as the "Level Up" singer asked how it had happened.

Becoming a regular fixture while her dad was conducting Zoom interviews from his home office, Winnie also gave Jon Hamm a lesson on farm animals.

Fallon's daughters also share a close bond, with the proud dad noting that Winnie has become a helpful big sister.

"They're totally pals," he told PEOPLE in 2018. "There's some arguments, but it's baby arguments. They're automatic best friends because they're around each other all day long."

"But Winnie's still the oldest and now she's kind of helping Franny," he added. "She's talking to her and she's like, 'No Franny. You don't do that.' It's interesting the way they help each other out. You can tell they're bonded forever."

Frances Cole Fallon, 8

Several months after Fallon began hosting The Tonight Show, he and Juvonen welcomed their second child, Frances Cole, on Dec. 3, 2014, via surrogate.

"This has been the craziest year of my life,” the late-night host had previously told PEOPLE that June, “but being a father is the most exciting, amazing thing that ever happened to me. And everything’s going well on the show. My life has never been this cool.”

Just like her older sister, Frances, who goes by the nickname "Franny," is no stranger to crashing her dad's celebrity interviews.

During one of the monologue portions of his at-home edition of The Tonight Show, Franny entered the frame to tell her dad a secret.

"Can I help you?" Fallon asked his daughter, who responded, "Daddy, you know what?" before leaning in to whisper something into his ear.

Franny went on to tell her dad that someone "has two things that she needs to do," before speaking more on the secret subject.

Reflecting on his time working on the show from home, Fallon said that the experience helped him further bond with his daughters.

"I really bonded with my daughters during [lockdown] because I was never normally home that long," he told PEOPLE in March 2021. "Usually I'm at work, so I got to really wake up and go to bed with them every single night for months. I think there was a real bond there that we'll never forget."

Franny's playful personality shines through in frequent Instagram snaps Fallon posts of his daughters. In one video of him making summer fruit salad, the children's book author asks Winnie and Franny if they are going to help him out.

"No!" quips Franny, while a delighted Winnie shouts: "Yes."

In terms of whether Franny and Winnie will follow in their father's showbiz shoes, Fallon has said that his girls enjoy performing.

"I love them so much. Whenever we can, we put on little shows," Fallon told PEOPLE of his daughters. "My wife and I will sit down and we'll watch them sing a song or tell a story. Little family talent show. We're going to be the next Osmonds."