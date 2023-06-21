All About Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's 3 Kids

Country musician Jessie James Decker and former NFL player Eric Decker have a busy schedule balancing their careers with their bustling family, which includes children Vivianne, Eric "Bubby" Jr. and Forrest.

The couple, who married in 2013, starred in their own reality series, Eric & Jessie: Game On, about their life as newlyweds starting a family. Since the show's end in 2017, they have continued to share peeks into their world on social media.

Between balancing appearances on Dancing With the Stars, a busy music career and a successful clothing line, Kittenish, Jessie's career is in high gear — but being a parent is her priority.

"It may sound old school of me, but being a mom comes first," the country star said in 2018. "My personal career and needs are secondary. If anything gets in the way of me being a good mom or wife, I simply say no."

Jessie James Decker Instagram

While the parents of three have gone back and forth on expanding their family, Eric has famously said he wouldn't get a vasectomy. Ahead of Father's Day in 2023, Jessie played up her husband's comments on the "permanent" procedure during an ad for Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin, in which she makes "The Vasectomy Cocktail."

"It's time for another vasectomy ... something my husband refuses to get so I'm taking matters into my own hands," she said, joking that the procedure is "quick and painless," unlike "giving birth."

On the holiday, Jessie also posted a sweet tribute to Eric on Instagram, calling him "the best daddy to our babies," alongside photos of their family on the beach.

Here's everything to know about Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's children, Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest.



Vivianne Rose Decker, 9

Jessie James Decker Instagram

Jessie and Eric's first child, daughter Vivianne "Vivi" Rose, was born on March 18, 2014.

"Jessie went into the hospital yesterday at 3:30 p.m. and at 5:36 a.m. this morning, Vivianne Rose Decker was born, weighing 8 lbs., 2 oz. with a full head of hair!" the couple's rep shared.

"What an amazing, life altering experience! A day of extreme intensity that is filled with raw emotion!" Eric wrote on Instagram following his daughter's birth. "I am a PROUD husband of such an incredibly tough and loving wife! I am a PROUD daddy to God's greatest gift on earth, my little princess!"

According to Jessie, Vivianne was always one of their favorite names before they even knew the sex of the baby. Vivianne has since grown into a sweet big sister to her little brothers.

After the couple announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in 2017, the singer shared that Vivianne wasn't satisfied with just one little brother and had prayed for a second sibling. At just 3 years old, she told her mom it was time for another baby.

"She's like, 'Mommy, I want a baby sister like [her friend] Ellie, I want a baby sister.' I was like, 'Well, if you really want a baby brother or sister, you have to pray to Jesus,' " Jessie told PEOPLE. Vivianne then took it upon herself to make it happen and started praying, even with a rosary in hand. Her second brother, Forrest, was born in 2018.

Vivianne is a big fan of her parents' TV show, which aired on E! from 2013 to 2017. In 2020, Jessie shared that their eldest child loved walking down memory lane and often asked to watch Eric & Jessie: Game On.

"Viv makes me put our old show on once [in] awhile. She smiles so big! She thinks her parents are funny apparently," Jessie wrote on Instagram.

In 2021, Jessie marked Vivianne's first day of second grade with a post about her firstborn. "I am so proud of our baby girl and what an amazing young lady she is growing into," Jessie wrote. "I love love love this girl so much and her fierceness, kind heart, and her hunger to want to learn and to never give up! Vivianne Decker you can be anything you want!"

The eldest Decker child also enjoys getting glammed up and has attended a father-daughter dance with Eric each year.

In February 2022, Vivianne got a set of braces, and her mom shared the big news with her Instagram followers, posting a picture of her daughter with a big smile in the orthodontist's chair. "Brace-ing myself because my baby is growing up too fast!" she wrote.

Eric "Bubby" Thomas Decker II, 7

Jessie James Decker Instagram

Eric "Bubby" Thomas Decker II joined the Decker family on Sept. 3, 2015, in Castle Rock, Colorado.

"We are so overwhelmed with love and feeling so blessed to have him join our family," Jessie announced on Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn in a football outfit. The baby was named after his father, but he's affectionately referred to as "Bubby" to differentiate himself from his dad.

Jessie's second pregnancy was quite different from her first, telling PEOPLE that she wasn't as sick the second time around. "The first time I threw up every day, I was really sick, really exhausted. This one, I have more energy and I don't feel as sick, no cravings," she said before his birth. "The only way I really know I'm pregnant is I feel this bump growing and a baby moving around."

Little Bubby has been known to have a mischievous side. When he was a toddler, his mom caught him trying to sneak a peek at his Christmas presents. But Jessie has also shared that he has a "tender" side. For his 7th birthday, Jessie shared a photo of Eric Jr. and wrote of her love for her middle child.

"He is sweet, smart, fierce, strong, shy in the cutest way, competitive, eager to learn, artistic and loves so deeply," she said.

The middle Decker child loves football just like his dad. In 2022, Jessie wrote that he wants to play football when he grows up.

Forrest Bradley Decker, 5

Jessie James Decker Instagram

The youngest Decker sibling, Forrest Bradley, was born on March 31, 2018.

"Welcome to this world Forrest Bradley Decker! My heart is full! #wolfpack completed with a 9lb lean, eating machine (& a Decker bucket head)!" Eric wrote on Instagram after Forrest's birth. "Mommy sure knows how to grow some babies!!"

Forrest spent time in the hospital as a young kid. When he was 2, he was sent to the emergency room with a staph infection, and in early 2021, Forrest was hospitalized for breathing issues and later diagnosed with asthma.

"It's at the level where he needs to be doing treatments on a daily basis — so, inhaler, nebulizer, all the things — and they're really hoping he grows out of it," Jessie explained.

Now 5 years old, Forrest seems to be a happy and active little guy. His mom shared that he is a big Elvis fan, and the pair even went on a "mom-son date" to see the Elvis biopic in 2022. Little Forrest is such a big fan that he's recreated Elvis' dance moves — in full costume, of course — and even attended one of Jessie's Dancing with the Stars performances dressed like the musician.

"I showed all the kids the trailer and Forrest was like, 'I wanna see that movie.' The other kids were like, 'Yeah, whatever.' They didn't care," Jessie shared. "So I took him on a mom-son date and we got popcorn ... and we watched and he was like, 'Yes.' That was it."

His mom also shared that the superstar-in-training loved Michael Jackson and showed off his MJ-style dance moves.