All About Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg's Daughter Stella Gregg

Hollywood is part of Stella Gregg’s DNA. Not only is she the daughter of Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey and her ex-husband, fellow actor Clark Gregg, but she's also the granddaughter of legendary Oscar-winning Cabaret star Joel Grey.

Jennifer and Clark welcomed their first and only child together in December 2001. Though the pair later divorced in 2020, they remain close, and still regularly share tributes to each other and their daughter on social media.

“You are a beautiful, big-hearted miracle of depth and epic sass and you melt me in my tracks on the regular,” Clark wrote of Stella on her birthday in December 2021.

Jennifer, for her part, shared a beautiful, lengthy tribute to her daughter for Mother's Day in May 2020, writing that Stella has a “spirit that would make champagne jealous.”

Jennifer shared how proud she was of her daughter as she dealt with an up-and-down year. “Watching her traverse the perilous cliffs of high school and explode into her power, her wicked intelligence, hilarious goofiness, because she can’t help herself! her depth and perseverance, to get everything there was to get out of these years,” she captioned photos of Stella.

The actress continued, “Self directed with drive, integrity and grit … go forth blazing and trust that more will be revealed. So proud of you, my angel. Who you are is a gift to the world, but I’m the only one who gets to be your mom.”

Though Stella grew up out of the spotlight, the now-22-year-old is following in her famous family’s footsteps and embarking on an acting career of her own. Here's everything to know about Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg's daughter, Stella Gregg.

She was born on Dec. 3, 2001

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Stella Frances Gregg was born on Dec. 3, 2001, less than five months after her parents were married on July 21, 2001. She grew up in Pacific Palisades, California, not far from her grandpa Joel Grey.

Though Jennifer and Clark announced their separation in 2020, the pair are still good friends, sharing in a statement at the time that they "remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised."

She’s appeared in some of her parents' projects

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stella doesn’t have a huge filmography (yet), but she has made minor appearances in the Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the 2013 film Trust Me, both of which starred her father.

She also appeared as herself on the documentary TV series Who Do You Think You Are, where Jennifer learned more about her grandfather and her family lineage.

She once interviewed her mom

Jason Merritt/Getty

In January 2011, Stella interviewed her famous mom for a feature in Redbook. The two talked about Jennifer's Dancing with the Stars win and their favorite moments together, which included a mother-daughter camping trip.

Stella also recalled a few of her mom's past roles. "You were a cool mom in Ferris Bueller too. You were young, blonde, and beautiful, but I think you will be beautiful even when you're a hundred years old," she told Jennifer. "No one compares to Jennifer Grey, and no one can put Jennifer in the corner!”

She’s a red carpet pro

Brian To/FilmMagic

Stella has been walking the red carpet alongside her mom and dad since she was young. As a child, she attended several premieres for her parents' projects, including the 2018 Avengers: Infinity War premiere, where she posed with both Jennifer and Clark.

Most recently, she attended the Black Widow premiere alongside her dad in June 2021, looking stylish in a cropped black top and skirt.

She is not a huge fan of Dirty Dancing

Frazer Harrison/Getty

It might be the movie that made her mom a superstar, but Stella didn’t love Dirty Dancing.

"I think she saw it once. She did not like it and did not want to watch it again,” Jennifer told Entertainment Weekly. “I don't know if she ever watched it again. She did not want see me dancing with anybody but Daddy and it bugged her."

She graduated high school in 2020

Clark Gregg Instagram

Stella graduated from the Archer School for Girls high school in May 2020, right at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but her unique experience didn’t faze her.

“Stella Gregg, you didn’t get the senior spring you deserved, but you worked so hard and (almost) never complained about the zoom classes and zoom senior day,” Clark wrote on his daughter’s big day alongside a snap of himself and Jennifer with their grad. “You are deep and wise and hilarious and the world will be better off in your hands.”

“So proud of your tenacity, focus and 🔥,” Jennifer wrote next to a photo of Stella wearing a flower crown. “Your adventure has begun on such a wild note of unprecedented uncertainty and heartache, a world so desperately in need of change."

She continued: "This very intense chapter of turmoil, and shifting sands is quite the dramatic send off! I know the class of 2020, and the woman you’ve become, are more than up to the challenge.”



She features her dad in her TikToks

Stella Gregg Instagram

Stella has an active TikTok presence, sharing glimpses of her life with her more than 91,000 followers. In addition to outfit videos and dance clips, Stella occasionally posts videos featuring her famous dad, where the two re-enact memes and popular TikTok trends.

She and her mom have matching tattoos

JonBoy Tattoo Instagram

In June 2022, Stella and Jennifer visited celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy for a pair of matching tats. Their mother-daughter ink reads “beaux rêves," or "sweet dreams" in French. Stella opted for a forearm tattoo while Jennifer got inked on her shoulder.

According to Jennifer's Instagram post, Clark was actually responsible for the tattoo session. "Oh yeah and 😘 @clarkgregg for making it happen!! #bestexever," she wrote next to a photo of their new ink.

She was the inspiration for her mother’s memoir

Jennifer Grey Instagram

Jennifer published her first memoir, Out of the Corner, in May 2022. According to the actress, she was partially inspired to write her story on behalf of her daughter.

“I wanted her to know what I went through before she was born, because most kids don't know what it was like for their parents when they were struggling, when they were dating, when they were heartbroken, when they were betrayed, when they couldn't make a living, when nobody thought they would ever make it, and they thought they would never make it,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

She continued: “It was really the reason I wrote the book, because I wanted her to have a kind of owner's manual about where she came from. In my opinion, it's really important for people to understand the generational trauma and stories that preceded your existence.”

Jennifer also said that after Stella read the book, she told her mom she was so proud of her. "I was like, 'This is the best thing that's ever happened to me,' " she recalled of her daughter's reaction.

