Jana Kramer is going to be a mom of three!

The country singer shares two children, daughter Jolie and son Jace, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. The pair split in April 2021 after six years of marriage, with Kramer citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for their divorce.

The Whine Down podcast host then found love again with her now-fiancé Allan Russell, whom she got engaged to in May 2023 after six months of dating. Just one month later, the pair told PEOPLE exclusively that they are expecting their first baby together.

The happy couple shared that they didn't think it would be possible since Kramer had experienced multiple miscarriages in the past, and were overjoyed by the news.

"I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest," Kramer told PEOPLE. "I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing."

After welcoming her second child in November 2018, the One Tree Hill alum opened up about the struggles of having two young children and how motherhood has made her stronger.

Jana Kramer/Instagram

“Being a mom has changed me in so many ways. I had zero patience before kids,” Kramer told PEOPLE. “I love singing, I love acting, I love doing my podcast and creating things, but being a mom is what truly fulfills me. It is the best part of my day, even though it’s the most stressful.”

From their hobbies to their fun dates with their mom, here's everything there is to know about Jana Kramer's two children Jolie and Jace, and her baby on the way.



Jolie Rae Caussin, 7

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Kramer gave birth to her first child on Jan. 31, 2016, in Nashville. Jolie was 7 lbs., 1 oz. and measured 19½ inches long.

“Words can’t even begin to describe how much happiness I’m feeling right now,” Kramer told PEOPLE. “Holding my healthy and beautiful baby girl in my arms is something that’s truly indescribable. Michael and I are so thankful for this wonderful blessing!”

The country star also shared some details about her pregnancy with PEOPLE, revealing that while she was on tour, she had a "barf bag" on stage and that her "sweet assistant Brittni" had to hold her hair back while she threw up after every show.



Despite her rough pregnancy — Kramer experienced all-day morning sickness through the third trimester — she wasn't deterred from expanding her family even more. “I can honestly say just knowing our little baby girl is inside of me makes it all worth it and I can’t wait to do it all over again,” she told PEOPLE.

Kramer and her daughter are close, attending events together and enjoying fun activities like water parks and soccer games. In December 2022, the mother-daughter duo hit the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball red carpet before enjoying the concert.

The pair even starred in a movie together. Kramer worked opposite Mario Lopez in Lifetime's 2022 Christmas special Steppin into the Holiday, and Jolie had a special feature in it making a cameo as a dancer.

During an Instagram Story Q&A in March 2022, Kramer revealed that though she wanted her daughter to take her last name, Jolie felt that hyphenating would make it too long.

"The kids have my ex's last name," Kramer explained. "I did ask Jolie, 'Hey, would you want to be Kramer-Caussin?' And she was like, 'No, Mommy, that's too long.' And I was like, 'Okay.' "

"It's hard not having my last name as the kids," she added before writing, "Kramer girl for life😂," over the video.

When revealing she was pregnant again in June 2023, Kramer shared that Jolie was excited to be a big sister again and kept asking Kramer when she would have another sibling whenever she saw her mom and Russell kissing.

"Every time Allan and I kissed, Jolie's like, 'You're getting married and having a baby! I want a baby brother, baby sister.' I told her we were pregnant and she was so happy," she told PEOPLE.

Jace Joseph Caussin, 4

Kramer welcomed her second child and first son, Jace Joseph, with Caussin on Nov. 29, 2018. The little boy was born in Los Angeles, weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches.

“Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I and our growing family,” Kramer told PEOPLE.

The author had previously told PEOPLE how she struggled to conceive Jace, going through multiple miscarriages and failed rounds of IVF before getting pregnant naturally.

“It’s hard because it’s like ‘Have hope,’ but when you’re in that moment, hope is the hardest to find,” she said. “It’s so hard not to [stress] when you want a family so bad.”

She also credited the pregnancy as a "savior" in her relationship with her ex-husband, as the pair were struggling with the repercussions of his infidelity.

After his birth, Kramer shed some light on how she chose her little boy's name, writing on Instagram, "Jace. My sweet baby boy. When I found out Jace meant ‘healing’ I knew right then that was his name."

“He has been every bit of healing since I found out we were being blessed with another baby. I love you so much baby boy," she added.

Months after he was born, Kramer moved back to Nashville with her then-husband and shared a sneak peek into Jace's nursery, telling PEOPLE that she "felt bad" for the baby boy because she didn't decorate his initial L.A. nursery as much as she did her daughter's since they were renting.

"When he was born, we were just renting the L.A. house," she said. "And I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to really put a lot of money into this room because we're leaving,' That's why I wanted to just make his room in Nashville the most beautiful thing ever."

Though Kramer and Caussin eventually split, they still came together to celebrate Jace's 4th birthday in November 2022 which was Spiderman-themed in honor of his favorite superhero.

"Jace's birthday is tomorrow so had to throw him the ultimate Spiderman birthday!!!" Kramer captioned an Instagram post with pictures and videos from the day. "He had the best time and was legit starstruck when Spiderman walked through the door 😅🎉 Can't believe this little man is about to be 4!"



Jana Kramer's Baby on the Way

Amalia Karaman

Kramer announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Russell in June 2023, sharing that she was still "letting it all sink in."

"It's everything I've wanted and more," she told PEOPLE. "Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.' "

Kramer shared that the news was extra sweet because she wasn't sure if she would be able to have another baby again after experiencing three miscarriages and pregnancy complications in the past.

"I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible. I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again," she said. "I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month."

Courtesy of Clearblue

Kramer explained that when she attended the iHeart Radio Music Awards in March, she felt a familiar metallic taste in her mouth that she experienced while pregnant with her first two children. She decided to take a pregnancy test — which came up positive.

She added that she is trying to enjoy her pregnancy as she moves into the second trimester.

"I was sick with Jolie and I had hyperemesis gravidarum with Jace. I've been sick with this one but not as sick as the last two," she said. "In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary, and I went to the doctor like, 'I've miscarried.' I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they'd have to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I've gotten to see the baby so much. Everything's good now, thank goodness."