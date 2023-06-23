All About Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly's 3 Kids

DC Young Fly is the father of three children, whom he welcomed with the late Jacky Oh.

The former Wild ‘N Out star died at age 32 in May. She is survived by DC Young Fly — whose real name is John Whitfield — and their kids, daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince'Nehemiah.

Since Jacky Oh's death, DC Young Fly has shared sweet words in remembrance of his longtime partner, whom he met in a hotel lobby during his "Rookie Year" on Wildin' Out in 2015.

"She was a super great mother, super great mother — super great, great mother,” he told the crowd during her memorial service in June.

Eight days after Jacky Oh's death, DC Young Fly shared a loving tribute to her on his Instagram, alongside a series of photos of them and their children. Within the post, he said that the couple is “GOD fearing” and “grounded by the spirit.”

He also explained the thought behind his post and why he took time to open up. “I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢” the father of three wrote.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful.” He added in part: “Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

He concluded: “Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!!” he wrote. “U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true).”

While DC Young Fly shared heartfelt tributes to his girlfriend on social media over the years, Jacky Oh had previously shared her love for her babies on her Instagram as well. In fact, her two eldest daughters, Nova and Nala, have accounts of their own.

Here's everything to know about Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly's three kids.



Nova, 6

@novalicious__/instagram

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly welcomed their first daughter, Nova, on Oct. 30, 2016. According to the little one's proud mother, "everyone wants to talk to her" due to her "alluring presence."

"Scorpio, diva, inquisitive, quick learner, picky eater, emotional expressive, affectionate," are just a few character traits Jacky Oh used to describe Nova on Instagram. Plus, she noted that she's "always wearing makeup & high heels."

Those descriptors appear to be accurate based on the adorable photos and videos Jacky Oh had shared on her personal Instagram account, in addition to Nova's page. When she's not posing in beautiful princess dresses, Nova can be seen busting out the best dance moves and lip-syncing to tunes.

In addition to Nova's solo social media appearances, she's also featured in a several photos and videos alongside her mom. "Want my girls to know they can do ANYthing they want & I’m always striving to be the best example for them," Jacky Oh previously captioned a post.

Paras Griffin/Getty

The proud mom had also highlighted Nova's big-sis attributes, complimenting her for helping with her younger siblings after they were born. "MY baby @novalicious__ has been being the best big sister ever 🧡 so helpful , nurturing & sassy as she wanna be still," Jacky Oh wrote after giving birth to Nala.

Shortly after the couple began to expand their family, Jacky Oh opened up in a 2017 interview about her decision to hold off on marriage in the wake of welcoming Nova. "No marriage talk yet," she shared with DJ Small Eyez.

"You know if it's not broken, don’t fix it. We're fine, we're chilling, we're both young and just enjoying ourselves, our baby, our little family," she added.



Nala, 2

@nalahoney_/instagram

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly welcomed their second child, daughter Nala, together on Aug. 1, 2020. In an Instagram post describing her little one, the loving mother shared that Nala "has a smile that lights up the room."

Jacky Oh also penned a few sweet character traits about Nala, the Leo, writing, "Singer & a dancer... eats everything (tried to eat the dog’s food .. multiple times), happy, energetic, curious, ran before she walked."

She also mentioned that Nala is "rougher than Nova was," and jokingly called her a "climber of all things that she shouldn't be on," such as couches, stairs and high chairs.

On Mother's Day, Jacky Oh wrote a tribute to Nova and Nala: "The greatest gifts in my life, thanking the Lord every single day. The way our bodies have to bend & warp to bring little humans into the world is absolutely incredible & a true miracle every single time."

On National Daughter's Day in September 2021, Jacky Oh gushed about being a mother of two daughters. "I absolutely adore being a mommy, the greatest gift in the universe," she wrote in part. "All praises to the most high for blessing me with two lil bffs4L."



Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months

@dcyoungfly/instagram

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly welcomed their third child, son Prince'Nehemiah, together on July 29, 2022. Though he was just a newborn at the time, the excited mother wrote on Instagram that she was already "crazy about him" alongside his birth announcement.

While DC Young Fly primarily keeps his Instagram page to work-related content, he did share a sweet photo holding Prince'Nehemiah and Nala. "Best part about comin home 😍😍" she captioned the post. The carousel also shared an adorable photo of Nova, too.

On Mother's Day in 2023, Jacky Oh raved about being a mom of three children. "I do a lot. but being a mommy is my favorite 🥹🤞🏽 God chose me 3X 🙏 I promise i never take it for granted. Im so damn blessed man!" she captioned her social media post.