Hunter Biden’s 5 Children: Everything to Know

The second son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden is a father of five himself.

Hunter welcomed his first three children with his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and his youngest son, Beau Biden Jr., with his current wife, Melissa Cohen. He also fathered another child in 2018, but the name and identity of the child have remained private for their protection.

Hunter has come under fire for multiple controversies that were brought to light amid his father’s presidential run, including his affair with his late brother's widow, past drug use and an investigation into his taxes. In June 2023, he was expected to enter a plea deal where he would plead guilty to failing to pay federal taxes and would work with prosecutors to drop a felony charge of illegally possessing a weapon.

Despite his legal struggles and his battered public image, his eldest daughter, Naomi, came to his defense in September 2020 in a Twitter thread shedding some light on his personal life as a “man filled with love, integrity, and human struggles.”

She detailed how her father worked hard to get into law school and provide for his family and was by his brother Beau's side living “out of a suitcase” and sleeping in the chair beside his hospital bed for two months when he fell ill with brain cancer.

“The pain he has endured would be enough to make a lesser man give up on life all together,” she wrote. “But despite the best efforts of a cruel few to destroy a private man, he is sober, happy, and as at peace as ever today because as long his family needs him, he has not lost his purpose.”

Naomi Biden Instagram

While Hunter maintains a close relationship with his children, his struggles with addiction made their relationship tense at times. In an April 2021 interview with CBS News about his memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter elaborated on how his family staged an intervention for him — and his daughters were present.

During the confrontation, Hunter said it became so tense that he stormed out of the house until his daughters stopped him. "I tried to go to my car, and my girls literally blocked the door to my car, and said: 'Dad, Dad, please. You can't. No, no,' " Hunter remembered.

His children have a close relationship with Joe — whom they call “Pop” — and have been vocal in their support during his presidency.

Here’s everything to know about Hunter Biden’s five children.



Naomi Biden, 29

Naomi Biden Instagram

Hunter’s eldest daughter, Naomi, was born in December 1993. She was named after Hunter’s deceased younger sister, Naomi, who died when she was 1 year old in a car crash that also killed her mother — Joe’s first wife — in 1972.

Naomi attended the University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in international relations before graduating from Columbia Law School in 2020. According to her LinkedIn, she works as an associate attorney at Arnold & Porter.

The young lawyer grew up in Washington, D.C., and continues to live there today with her husband, Peter Neal. Naomi met Neal in 2018 through a mutual friend, and the two got engaged in 2021.

Naomi got married on the South Lawn of the White House — the first wedding held there in nine years — on Nov. 19, 2022. Her mother and father walked her down the aisle.

“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” she shared on Twitter in April 2022. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

Hunter’s oldest daughter has come to his defense before, sharing in September 2020 how Hunter — who previously came under fire for dating his deceased brother Beau’s widow — was incredibly close with Beau.

“He and Beau were one. One heart, one soul, one mind,” she wrote. “They grew up with the weight of knowing that each day they lived was a day that their sister, my namesake, and their mother lost. But they had each other and that would be enough. They would make sure it was enough.”

Finnegan Biden, 23

Naomi Biden Instagram

Hunter’s second child with Buhle was born in 2000. She was named after Joe’s mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan — her great-grandmother — who died in 2010.

Finnegan continued the family legacy at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 2021 with a degree in history and a concentration in American studies. She also minored in art history. While she was a student, Finnegan was part of an environmentalist group and led the charge to extend the deadline to opt into pass/fail classes in April 2020 by spreading a petition she drafted.

“I think it’s amazing the way we came together as a student body even in times of so much separation and loneliness for a lot of people,” she told 34th Street Magazine. “So I hope there’s some comfort in the fact that the faculty heard us and recognized our voices because we really did come together and support one another.”

Finnegan is no stranger to traveling the world alongside her grandfather for political visits to countries like China and Germany and in May 2023, she added Britain to her list. Finnegan joined her grandmother as the two paid a visit to London in honor of King Charles’ coronation.



Maisy Biden, 21

Joe Biden Twitter

Hunter’s third and last daughter with Buhle was born in 2001. She grew up in Washington, D.C. like her sisters and attended Sidwell Friends School alongside former President Barack Obama’s daughter Sasha during her grandfather’s tenure as vice president from 2009 to 2017.

Obama has spoken in the past about how Sasha and Maisy were “best friends” growing up and even played on the same basketball team in fourth grade, which Obama coached himself.

“Maisy was like the LeBron of the league," Obama shared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert. "She dominated. She was great, you know, and we went undefeated. The Vipers ruled."

While some of the parents on the opposing team took issue with a president leading a kid's basketball team, Maisy said the team owed their success to their skill rather than their coach. "There's a lot of teams that were like, 'This is unfair, they can't have the president be their coach,' but I mean, we won," Maisy said on the TODAY show in January 2021.

Maisy followed in both her older sisters’ footsteps and attended the University of Pennsylvania, which she graduated from in 2023. Joe attended the ceremony alongside Hunter, Jill, and Joe’s youngest child, Ashley. The Biden family enjoyed lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant following the happy occasion, according to AP News.

Hunter's child with Lunden Roberts, 4

It was revealed in November 2019 that Hunter secretly fathered a fourth child in August 2018 with an Arkansas woman named Lunden Roberts.

Roberts sued Hunter to take a paternity test and pay child support, claiming they had a relationship and he was the father of her child — allegations he vehemently denied. A paternity test ultimately proved him to be the father, according to Roberts’ attorneys, Jennifer and Clint Lancaster.

“My client has never doubted the paternity of this child, has never equivocated,” Clint told PEOPLE. “She has never wavered. She has never doubted the results.”

Hunter did not reply to requests for comment at the time.

Roberts filed a motion to protect the child's identity, including any personal information, to guard the child amid the then-ongoing presidential election.

Beau Biden Jr., 3

Naomi Biden Instagram

A month after reports revealed Hunter split with his brother’s widow, he secretly married South Africa native Melissa Cohen in May 2019. The two welcomed their son together on March 28, 2020.

Beau Biden Jr. was named after Hunter’s late older brother, Beau. The name was confirmed when Joe’s transition officials announced that a “Beau Biden” would be attending his inauguration in January 2021.

Beau's older sisters have poured out love for him through the years, with his eldest sister posting a sweet birthday tribute for his 2nd birthday in March 2022. "BB IS 2 TODAY !!!!!!! HBD TO THE LOML 💓," Naomi wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which featured a carousel of photos of the youngest Biden in an assortment of silly outfits, including a Chewbacca costume.

In a January 2023 TikTok, Maisy sang and danced with her little brother as he munched on some food. "Thats my boy," she captioned the video.