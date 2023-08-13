All About Harry Styles' Parents, Anne Twist and Desmond Styles

Harry Styles’ parents have always been his biggest supporters.

The Grammy winner was born on Feb. 1, 1994, to Anne Twist and Desmond “Des” Styles. The pair went on to split when Harry was 7, with his dad officially moving out a few years later. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2017 about his parent’s divorce, Styles admitted he was young enough at the time that he “kind of block[ed] it out,” and that ultimately, it never impacted the way that they each cared for him and his older sister, Gemma Styles.

“Feeling supported and loved by my parents never changed,” he told the outlet. They’ve each tagged along on a number of his tours since the start of his career, which took off after he auditioned for The X Factor in 2010. His dad reflected on that life-altering appearance years later on Twitter, noting it was the 4-year anniversary of Harry’s audition.

“Remember it well. [Harry] left early to be up at 5.30. Who could've thought what would happen?!” he wrote. From there, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was placed into a group that would go on to become record-breaking boy band One Direction, before later breaking out as a solo artist.

While he’s kept his relationship with his dad largely out of the public eye in recent years, Harry is still open about spending time with his mom, who maintains an active presence on social media. He even returned home to Cheshire, England, for Christmas in 2022, sharing smiling photos of himself on an outing with her, his sister and his sister’s boyfriend. “[Her house] is where I want to go when I want to spend some time,” he said.

Here’s everything to know about Harry Styles’ parents, Anne Twist and Desmond Styles.

Des has stayed out of the spotlight for years

Des Styles Twitter

Des, a Cambridgeshire-raised sales and marketing consultant, keeps a low profile these days. While he previously spoke openly in interviews about his relationship with Harry and was active on social media, he’s stepped out of the spotlight in recent years. Neither Harry nor Gemma have posted about him online or mentioned him publicly, whereas they are both known to shout out their mom on Instagram from time to time.

Des joined Twitter (now X) in July 2010 and remained active on the social media platform until 2016. While he no longer posts on X, he previously had gained over 500,000 followers, with whom he shared photos of himself and Harry and updates from life on the road with One Direction as he joined the boys on tour.

They’ve both supported Harry’s talent and career since the beginning

Anne Twist Instagram

Both of Harry’s parents have proudly documented his rise to superstardom, showing support by accompanying him on various tours and promoting his projects on social media over the years.

“I always knew he’d succeed at whatever he did because he’d always charm people,” Des told The Daily Record in 2012. “From performing in the car or on ­holiday, he’d always be able to hold a crowd or hold a room, even when he was a kid,” the proud dad told the U.K. news outlet.

Des later joined One Direction for several stops along their Where We Are Tour in 2014, as well as their final tour as a group, the On the Road Again Tour in summer of 2015. He shared updates from both on Twitter, shouting out some of his favorite shows along the way. “I've not seen all the 1D shows this tour but I've seen a lot. Last night in Milano was the best so far by miles. Brilliant!” he wrote in June 2014.

“I always thought he had something,” Anne told The Daily Mail in April 2023, going on to share that she believes his musical success is rooted in his authenticity. “He takes his influences from what he feels, what he’s listened to, what he likes,” she said. “He’s not thinking, ‘Right, I need to make this song for this particular demographic.’ He does what feels right to him — and it seems to be universally appreciated.”

Anne also defended Harry’s performance in Don’t Worry Darling, which was panned by critics. "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all," she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here, to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea don't go ... "

She’s frequently documented the times she’s supported Harry on tour, often alongside Gemma; the mother-daughter duo cheered him on as recently as October 2022. “When I thought you couldn’t get better .. and I couldn’t be prouder .. you blew me away tonight,” Anne gushed alongside a photo she snapped backstage of Harry performing at Wembley Stadium in July 2022.

Harry doesn’t see his dad often, but there isn’t any bad blood

Des Styles Twitter

While it’s unclear exactly how closely the father-son duo keep in contact, Des previously spoke about their bond to The Daily Record in 2012, stating that he is “not an estranged dad” but that he “hardly see[s] him.”

“I used to see Harry and his sister Gemma every couple of weeks,” he said at the time. “I’ve always supported them financially and when I can emotionally.” He added that while separating from Anne was difficult on their family, “These things happen.”

Des continued to document his and Harry’s interactions on Twitter in the following years, noting whenever the “As It Was” singer would call him on birthdays or Father’s Day. “I am a very lucky and proud father for sure!” he Tweeted in 2014, noting that he spoke to both of his children for Father’s Day.

Back in 2012, he once again expressed how proud he was of Harry, but noted that he didn’t want to overstep any boundaries. “I’m just very proud to be his dad but I don’t want to exploit that either,” he told The Daily Record. “I just want to be here if he needs me.”

Harry even appeared to reference his dad in his 2022 chart-topping single “As It Was,” which reflected on the singer’s relationship with fame. In one line, he sings, “Your daddy lives by himself / He just wants to know that you’re well.” The line seems to refer to the ways his dad has checked in on him over the years, particularly as he’s navigated his path to stardom.

Des gives Anne credit for raising Harry and Gemma

Anne Twist Instagram

After Des left Anne and the family home, she went on to remarry twice: first with businessman John Cox, and then to Robin Twist in 2013. Robin helped Anne to raise Harry, something which Des admits they did wonderfully.

“[Harry’s] polite and well mannered, he’s trained up properly — but it wasn’t me. Of course not, it would be Anne,” he told The Daily Record. He added that while she and Robin had brought the pop star up, he felt like he had a positive influence on him in his youth. “I say show me the lad at seven and I’ll show you the man,” he said. “I was there then.”

Harry was the best man at his mom’s wedding

Courtesy Gemma Styles

When Anne tied the knot with Robin Twist in June 2013, she enlisted her kids for two very special roles: Harry was best man, while Gemma was her maid of honor for her intimate ceremony in the town of Congleton in Cheshire, England.

“Harry couldn’t stop smiling. He hardly left his mum’s side and she looked really proud of him. He sipped champagne and chatted to everyone,” an insider revealed to the Sunday Mirror at the time.

Sadly, four years later, Robin died after a battle with cancer in 2017. “Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time,” Harry’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement. His bandmates offered their condolences at the time, each sharing heartfelt messages and tributes to Robin.

A few years later, Anne found love again with partner Darren Dean-Rhodes. The happy couple often share sweet photos of each other on social media, where they document their frequent travels around the world.

Anne says Harry “hasn’t changed” since becoming a popstar

Anne Twist Instagram

While such a meteoric rise to fame is often enough to reshape an entire personality, Anne insists that Harry has remained down to earth as his career has continued to climb. “He’s just the same as he has always been,” Twist told The Daily Mail in 2023. “As a very little boy, he was very much like he is now, just a smaller version,” she said.

She noted that he’s very much a typical son, joking that whenever he goes back to her home in Cheshire, his first order of business is to “open the fridge” immediately. Speaking about her dynamic with her kids, she insisted that they’re “all close,” explaining that geography is to blame for not spending more time together. “We all see each other when we can,” she told the outlet.

Anne played a role in Harry’s famous love of fashion

Harry Styles and his mom Anne Twist. Anne Twist Instagram

A bona fide fashion icon who became the first man to ever land a solo cover of Vogue, Harry’s famous sartorial sensibilities have their roots in playing dress up as a kid.

“My mum loved to dress us up,” his sister Gemma told Vogue, noting that while it wasn’t her thing, “Harry was always quite into it.” Anne didn’t hold back on her outfits, turning out some “really elaborate papier-mâché” looks and a Dalmatian outfit. “He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit,” Gemma revealed.

"When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play,” Harry told Vogue of his knack for wearing dresses, skirts and other clothes that have been traditionally designed for women.

After Harry graced the cover, Anne admitted that perhaps her penchant for playing dress up with her kids did influence Harry’s sense of style. "I think maybe I had something to do with it," she said on British talk show Lorraine. "I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with [him and his sister],” she said, adding that Harry “always embraced” it.