Hailey Bieber's Parents: All About Her Relationship with Mom Kennya and Dad Stephen Baldwin

Hailey Bieber deeply admires her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, and their decades-long marriage.

Stephen and Kennya married in 1990 and have been together for over 30 years. In 1993, they welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Alaia. Hailey completed the family when she was born on Nov. 22, 1996.

Stephen is an actor, and Kennya is a graphic designer whose father is Grammy-winning musician Eumir Deodato. However, despite famous family ties, Hailey and her sister remained out of the spotlight.

The two sisters occasionally made red carpet appearances as kids, but Hailey told Fashion magazine in 2017 that she had a laidback suburban childhood.

“That was always a reality,” she said. “But because of the way my parents raised my sister and me, that was always separate — that was Dad’s work life. When we were home, we were just home, hanging out.”

Hailey has publicly expressed love and appreciation for her parents and their relationship. She often posts tributes to them on Instagram, including birthday and anniversary posts.

In October 2015, the model shared a black-and-white photo of her parents and praised them as her inspiration.

“My parents are absolutely everything to me,” she wrote in the caption. “They inspire me every day and I only hope one day to have a marriage, friendship, and foundation they have. Wouldn't be who I am today without them.”

Here’s everything to know about Hailey Bieber’s relationship with her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin.

They met in 1987

Kennya Deodato and Stephen Baldwin in 1989. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Stephen and Kennya were both 19 when they first met on a bus ride in New York City in 1987. They tied the knot in 1990 and have been married for over 30 years.

Speaking with Elle in 2021, Hailey reflected on her parents' marriage and how it has influenced her love life.

“I know sometimes they drive each other crazy, but they love each other,” she said. “When I was young and I would hear the story of how they met, it sounded like the most romantic thing in the world. You fantasize about having the same thing. I do think it influenced me to want to be married young.”

As for why Stephen thinks his marriage has lasted, he told CBS News that forgiveness is the key.

“I have a lot of young people say to me, 'You're the youngest Baldwin and you've been married the longest. How does that work?' The truth is my wife's awesome. She puts up with me," he said in 2012. "We're meant to be together. More than anything when those interactions occur that rub you the wrong way you just learn to let it go. That's the best thing you can do."

They have two children

Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, Alaia Baldwin, and Kennya Baldwin attend the "Into the Light" exhibition opening in 2008. Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage

Stephen and Kennya welcomed their first child, daughter Alaia Baldwin, three years after tying the knot. She was born on Jan. 23, 1993. In 1996, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Hailey Rhode Baldwin, on Nov. 22.

The sisters have taken similar career paths by working as professional models. Stephen told CBS News he should have known his daughters would choose to join the entertainment industry.

"I know when I married a beautiful woman 22 years ago, I should have thought, 'Boy this is going to result in something I need to be prepared for years later.' But the truth is, I'm super blessed," Stephen said. "I've got great kids."

In addition to being proud parents, Stephen and Kennya are grandparents to Alaia’s daughter, Iris Elle Aronow, whom she welcomed with her husband, Andrew Aronow, in 2020.

They gave their kids a normal childhood

Stephen Baldwin, his wife Kennya, and daughters Alaia and Hailey attend 'The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas' Universal City Premiere in 2000. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Though the Baldwin brothers are no strangers to the spotlight, Stephen and Kennya made it a point to give their daughters a normal childhood. In December 2018, Hailey told Vogue Arabia that growing up away from Hollywood allowed her a private life during her formative years.

“The way they raised us was so far removed from Hollywood that we didn’t really bring any aspects of the industry into our home. I got to have a normal childhood and teenage years,” she said. “I didn’t start getting recognition on my own until I was around 19."

Hailey continued: "There are some ‘normal’ things I never did — like go to college — but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time and be responsible, all because I started working at 17. Those are skills that most people don’t start learning until later in life.”

Hailey also explained that having a close bond with her family helped her deal with life in the spotlight now that she’s famous in her own right.

“I’ve learned the importance of family," she said. "Being close to my own has helped me so much in this industry. It’s great to have those strong ties."

They are supportive of Hailey’s career

Hailey Bieber attends the 2022 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

While she experienced a relatively normal childhood, Hailey still chose to follow in her father’s footsteps in the entertainment business. She has modeled since 2014, walking the runway for major brands, including Versace and Moschino, and starring in campaigns for Miu Miu and Tommy Hilfiger.

Two years into her career, Hailey told Access Hollywood that although her parents hadn’t attended one of her shows, they supported her journey.

“I don’t like when my parents come to shows. They actually, I don’t think have ever been at one that I’ve done. But they’ve always been super supportive,” she said. “The thing that they always tell me about being in this industry in general is to kind of just always remain yourself. And my dad, always the one thing he says is just be Hailey. And I think that’s important.”

Hailey asks them for relationship advice

Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya during the 'Off the Map' New York Premiere in 2005. Desiree Navarro/FilmMagic

Hailey often turns to her parents for relationship advice. In the fourth episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, the pop star’s 2020 docuseries, Hailey revealed that she consulted her parents about her engagement.

“I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said, ‘This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea,' ” she said. “In my heart, I knew that it’s what I wanted to do but I was like, 'Just tell me right now if you think, okay, whoa, relax, take a breath and think about this and see how you feel in like 24 hours or a week or something.’ "

Hailey continued: "And they were like, ‘Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you and we know that this is what you want so we trust you.’ I was like, ‘All right.' ”

During an appearance on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast in 2021, Hailey also shared that she called her mother for advice during a rough patch in her marriage to Justin Bieber.

"I remember I called her a few different times, one particular time when we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, 'I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever,' " she said.

Hailey added: "And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, 'It's going to pass, and you're going to be fine and he's going to be healthy and we're here for you.' "

Hailey consulted Stephen before changing her last name

Hailey Rhode Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin at the New York premiere of 'One Direction: This Is Us' in 2013. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In addition to relationship advice, Hailey discussed changing her last name with Stephen before making the big decision. During a 2019 interview with Bustle, the model said her father was supportive of her taking the last name "Bieber."

“I’m very proud of my family name,” Hailey said. “I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, ‘No! I don’t care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you’re a Baldwin.’ It’s true!”

Even with her dad’s support, Hailey said going by her married last name was an adjustment.

“It took some getting used to, for sure," she said. "It’s definitely strange, it takes adjusting."

Stephen was open with his children about his addiction struggles

Alia Baldwin, Hailey Baldwin, and Stephen Baldwin attend the 'Noah' premiere in 2014. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Stephen did not shy away from discussing his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction with his two children. During an appearance on the Victoria’s Secret Voices podcast in 2021, Hailey shared how her father’s openness helped her navigate Justin’s sobriety journey.

"There's a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things," she explained. "My dad was always really open about [his addiction] and I always appreciated that."

Hailey added, "I was always really, really close to my dad. ... He was just always, like, extremely open about why being sober was what worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out."

Kennya taught Hailey about skincare

Hailey Bieber attends the Rhode UK launch party in 2023. Dave Benett/Getty

The Rhode founder told Refinery29 in 2022 that skincare has been part of her self-care routine since she was a teenager, thanks to her mom and grandma.

"Beauty and wellness was prominent in my household. My mom is from Brazil and she's always been invested in taking care of herself,” she told the publication. “I watched her my whole life take really good care of her skin in the sun, wear SPF everyday, moisturize. I think just growing up watching her, watching my Grandma, the both of them together [were] so invested in skin care and beauty and they definitely instilled [that] in me."

In an appearance on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, Hailey revealed a part of her routine she inherited from her mom.

"I have literally never slept with makeup on ever because I feel like that is like the cardinal sin," she said. "No matter what the circumstance is, I'm like, I will find warm water and a washcloth to get this makeup off."

The model also explained that having this disciplined routine is easier with "straight-to-the-point and convenient skin care," which "sparked her philosophy for Rhode." Her clean skincare brand is now a staple for her mom and grandma.