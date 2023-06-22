Gordon Ramsay's 5 Children: Everything to Know

The only thing Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay love more than spending time together as a couple is spending time with their five children.

The pair became first-time parents in 1998 after welcoming their eldest daughter Megan Ramsay, 25. Their brood grew to a family of five in 1999 with the birth of fraternal twins, daughter Holly Anna Ramsay and son Jack Scott Ramsay, 23. Matilda Ramsay, 21 — who affectionately goes by Tilly — joined the party in 2001. Gordon and Tana welcomed their youngest child, son Oscar James Ramsay, 4, in 2019, after experiencing a miscarriage in 2016.

"Gordon was amazing," Tana told the U.K. outlet Metro of her supportive husband following their pregnancy loss. "He's always been one to talk about everything and he was very good at sort of talking it out of me and never making me feel that, 'Oh, you know, maybe we shouldn't talk about it.'"

The Ramsay bunch is a family of jokesters. While participating in a viral TikTok challenge in December 2020, Tilly revealed in front of Gordon that she prefers "Mums cooking" over his. Gordon also jokingly shared with PEOPLE that he's only in his daughters' good graces because he's friends with Gigi Hadid, whom he met on the set of Masterchef Celebrity Showdown in 2016.

"My daughters, they love me. It's not because I'm a f------ good chef. They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid," the British celebrity chef told PEOPLE. "That's the only reason why they want to talk to me."

All jokes aside, Gordon is grateful for the quality time he and Tana spend with their children — quarantine included.

"The bond has felt like cramming 10 vacations all at once, handed on a plate, and garnished with parsley," Ramsay recalled. "We've laughed, we've cried, we've fallen in love, we've fallen out of love, and we came out of it so much stronger together. There's a level of closeness like we've never had before."

Here's everything to know about Gordon Ramsay's five children.

Megan Ramsay, 25

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Megan Ramsay, on May 16, 1998.

As the eldest child of the Ramsay clan, Megan was the first family member to receive a college degree. Gordon celebrated the milestone on Instagram, posting a photo of his daughter in her cap and gown in June 2019.

"So proud of this young Lady @megan__ramsay our first Ramsay ever to graduate with a degree @oxfordbrookes hard work pays off !" he captioned the photo.

While being the eldest comes with its perks, it also comes with its fair share of awkward moments. In January 2023, Gordon revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he not only thinks his daughter's boyfriend is "pathetic" but that he crashed their dinner date as well.

"He was okay to begin with," the chef told host Kelly Clarkson of Megan's boyfriend Byron. "A bit wet. A little bit sort of ... you want a man to date your daughter and he was just, a little bit pathetic."

After getting Byron's phone number from Tilly, Gordon virtually intercepted Megan and Byron's date night with a FaceTime call, to which Bryon reportedly answered "shaking."

"I said, 'Byron, it's me. Not your future father in law, you little f---!'" Gordon recalled. Megan abruptly ended the call.

"I just want the girls to be looked after, and for them to look after each other," Gordon explained of his actions. "You're always anxious about that."

Holly Anna Ramsay, 23

Mark Thompson/Getty

Gordon became a father again on Dec. 31, 1999, when fraternal twins Holly Anna Ramsay and Jack Scott Ramsay were born.

In May 2021, she launched 21 & Over, a podcast dedicated to destigmatizing mental issues such as anxiety and depression. It also serves as a safe space for her to chat openly and honestly about her own mental health journey.

On the podcast, Holly shared that she was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression after she was sexually assaulted while attending Ravensbourne University, where she was studying fashion design. "I didn't tell anyone about it until a year afterwards. I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind," she told co-host and psychotherapist Talitha Fosh.

"It's confusing and I'm trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good," Holly said. Though she received love and support from her family, she added that "it's definitely a journey. But I hope that by speaking out I can help other people."

In December 2021, the podcaster and influencer celebrated one year of sobriety with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "Today marks one year without alcohol. That is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would have been through half of what I have," she wrote. "I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn't improving my mental health — which for me, comes first."

Gordon commented on the post: "What an incredible young lady and words can't explain how proud you make me feel. Love you so much, dad."

Jack Scott Ramsay, 23

Gordon Ramsay Instagram

Jack Scott Ramsay, Holly's fraternal twin, was also born on Dec. 31, 1999.

In October 2020, Jack joined the United Kingdom's Royal Marines, a division of the U.K.'s Navy.

Gordon celebrated his eldest son's "amazing achievement" on Instagram. "Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man," the Hell's Kitchen star captioned a photo carousel of Jack dressed in uniform and posing with his family. "Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today."

Prior to joining the Royal Marines, Jack starred in four episodes of the 2019 British docuseries Born Famous, which followed "the teenage offspring of some of Britain's most successful self-made celebrities given an opportunity to see how their famous parents used to live before fame and excess." According to his baby brother's Instagram, Jack also ran in the 2019 London Marathon.

During a joint interview with GQ that same year, Jack shared some of the lessons he learned from. his famous father, including the importance of "work hard, play hard."

"Sometimes I think you work harder, maybe too hard sometimes," he said, "but we have quality time together. We go for drives and we play sports. It's that balance that I find you always 100 percent get."

Gordon interjected jokingly, "Also, I work hard because you're an expensive s---."

Jack laughed and argued that his sisters were the expensive ones, to which Gordon responded: "You have a bed that was made out of a f------ car. This Ferrari badge on the front ... Ferrari pillows, Ferrari duvet."

Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay, 21

Matilda Ramsay Instagram

Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay was born on Nov. 8, 2001, which also happens to be the birth date of her dad.

"I can't think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady @tillyramsay," Gordon said of his birthday buddy on Instagram in November 2021. Tilly echoed the sentiment in her own birthday tribute: "I couldn't think of a better person to share this day with."

That isn't the only thing Tilly has in common with her dad; she also loves to cook and attempt TikTok challenges with Gordon. At just 15 years old, she released her 60-recipe cookbook, Tilly's Kitchen Takeover.

"[My cooking is] a lot easier than [my dad's] because my recipes ... if you don't have one of the ingredients, it's not a big deal," Tilly said on the British TV program This Morning in 2017. "But with Dad's, if you don't have one of the ingredients, it doesn't work as well. His is a lot more fussy."

From 2015 to 2019, Tilly had her own cooking reality show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, on CBBC. Speaking with the Daily Mail, the British celebrity chef acknowledged how "good" of a cook Tilly is and even went as far as to name her "the number one in the household."

Tilly also competed in the British competition show Strictly Come Dancing; she and her dancing partner were the ninth couple to be eliminated.

Oscar James Ramsay, 4

Gordon Ramsay Instagram

Gordon and Tana welcomed their youngest child, a son named Oscar James Ramsay, on April 4, 2019. The dad of five shared the happy news and photos of himself, Tana and Oscar in the hospital on Instagram.

"After 3 baftas and one Emmy … finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx," he captioned the post.

Fans learned they were expecting another child after Gordon shared an Instagram video captioned: "Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay's" on New Year's Day 2019. The video started with the Ramsay siblings wishing people a Happy New Year before panning to Tana, who cradled her growing bump.

Oscar is a rainbow baby, as the couple experienced a miscarriage in 2016, which Tana has been very candid about through the years.

The physical resemblance between Gordon and his youngest is uncanny, and a March 2022 haircut of Oscar's further proved it. The father-son duo are often photographed sporting matching outfits as well.

The month prior, Gordon jokingly revealed that he plans on handing down his Hell's Kitchen legacy to Oscar. "Hells Kitchen season 45 host spent time on set today with the old host ! Welcome to Hells Kitchen son @oscarjramsay don't mess it up please ! Dad x," Gordon wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of him and his mini-me on set.