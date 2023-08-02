Erykah Badu’s 3 Kids: All About Seven, Puma and Mars

Motherhood is a big part of Erykah Badu’s life.

In addition to raising her three children — son Seven, 25, and daughters Puma, 19, and Mars, 14 — the singer-songwriter is also a practicing doula and has helped deliver famous friends' babies, including Teyana Taylor's second child. The "Love of My Life" songstress had homebirths for her children as well, and she even live-tweeted the birth of her youngest child.

Over the years, Badu has been very open about her parenting style, including her hands-on approach to their education. While each of her children has a different father, she told The New Yorker in 2016 that she is "nowhere near a single mom," describing her family as a tight-knit community.

When it comes to her children’s personalities, Badu has said, "they're all different."

"The littlest one who's 7, she's a gymnast. She's into athletics. My middle one, she is me. And I don't know how that happened, but she is anatomically me, chemically me," she told ABC News in 2016. "And then my son is chemically and atomically his father."

As for if her kids will follow in her footsteps and pursue music, the singer has said she will support them in whatever path they choose.



"They don't have to be little me’s. They can do whatever they want. I'm just grateful that they support me while I do this,” she told the outlet. “Mama goes to work and they're understanding and they're grateful. This is the life they understand and know. If they choose to be an entertainer or performer I would support them wholeheartedly the same way they've supported me.”

Here is everything to know about Erykah Badu’s three children.

Seven, 25

Puma Curry Instagram

Seven Sirius Benjamin was born on Nov. 18, 1997, in Dallas, Texas. His father is hip-hop legend Andre Benjamin, also known as Andre 3000.

Similarly to his superstar parents, Seven has plenty of musical talent, and he’s been playing music with his mother and father since he was a child.

“Seven and I practice our electric guitars together. He plays upright bass in his orchestra at school. He took piano for four years. And he has a beautiful voice. He probably has the same eclectic tastes that his father has. I would say his father is all in his DNA,” Badu told PEOPLE in 2008.

Badu felt especially compelled to homeschool Seven when he was young before allowing him to enter public school. “I wanted to give him special attention academically, to give him an advantage,” the musician explained to PEOPLE in 2009. “He knows how to be disciplined and how to learn, and because of that he’s one of the top students in his school, and one of the top students in Dallas.”

Her methods appeared to have paid off, as Seven was accepted into multiple colleges in 2016. Badu proudly tweeted a throwback photo of him as a baby and the news that he was admitted into four different schools. She added: “Makes parents feel good. Dream worked."

While Seven maintains a low profile and does not have a social media presence, he does occasionally appear on his parents' accounts.

Puma, 19

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Puma Sabti Curry was born on July 5, 2004, in Dallas, Texas. Her father is rapper Tracy Lynn Curry, better known as The D.O.C.

Following Puma's birth, Badu's rep explained that Puma's moniker was not connected to the athletic shoe. “Erykah is more down to earth than that. It’s more likely that the name has meaning, that it’s something natural,” her publicist told PEOPLE.

Puma is also following in her musical parents’ footsteps, as she was seen serenading her mother for Badu’s 47th birthday celebrations with a cover of Rihanna’s “Stay,” which the proud mom later posted on Instagram.

In addition to her musical talent, Puma has also modeled alongside her mother in an editorial spread for Vogue Mexico. Badu served as the artistic director for the 2017 photo shoot and shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos, including a selfie of the two in pink and orange wigs. “Me and Puma ... and we ARE smilin,” Badu captioned the post.

Badu’s older daughter has a strong social media presence for herself, where she frequently shows off her personality and various talents.

In May 2023, Puma attended her first Met Gala with her mother.

Mars, 14

Erykah Badu Instagram

Mars Merkaba was born on Feb. 1, 2009, in Dallas, Texas. Her father is rapper and producer Elpadaro F. Electronica Allah, also known as Jay Electronica.

Badu live-tweeted Mars' birth, telling PEOPLE in 2009: "Questlove of The Roots said, ‘I bet you won’t Twitter while you’re in labor.' I said, ‘I bet I will.’ So I did.”

The singer tweeted after Mars arrived, "Her eyes are looking right into mine. She struggles to focus. I wonder where she just came from. I mean…her spirit."

Mars is currently not active on social media, but glimpses of her can also be seen on her parents' accounts. Badu shared a birthday tribute to her youngest child on Instagram in February 2022, writing alongside a photo of her looking all grown up: “You are an amazing visual artist, actor, bass player, comedian, dancer & student. And such a very very good and patient daughter. I really like you. So very proud of your creative spirit."

While it’s unclear whether or not Mars will pursue a career in entertainment, Badu has incorporated music into her daughter’s life since she was a young child. In 2016, Badu shared a sweet video of the mother-daughter duo singing together in the car.

