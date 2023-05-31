Dua Lipa's Dating History: From Anwar Hadid to Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa mostly keeps her remarks about her love life relegated to her music.

The "Don't Start Now" singer has been linked to several fellow A-list stars over the years, from her longtime romance with Anwar Hadid to her rumored fling with Jack Harlow. Most recently, Lipa made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Romain Gavras at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. While she is relatively private about her relationships, save for the occasional public appearance, Lipa has opened up about her past romances in her music.

Her 2017 debut album Dua Lipa featured breakup songs like "IDGAF" and "New Rules," while her Grammy-winning follow-up, Future Nostalgia, was rife with happy tracks about being in love seemingly inspired by her romance with Hadid, whom she dated from 2019 to 2021.

"I had to fight inner demons. I wanted to write songs that were more sad, more about heartbreak, because I thought that writing happy songs would turn into cheesy songs," she told British Vogue of Future Nostalgia. "I had to fight that because I was like, 'I am happy. I deserve to be happy.' I should be able to write about that without the fear of feeling like I'm compromising my authenticity because I'm not crying about something or someone."

From her long-term relationship with Hadid to her new romance with Gavras, here's a look at Dua Lipa's dating history.

Isaac Carew

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty

Lipa's first public relationship was with British model and chef Isaac Carew. The couple first met and began dating in 2015. They split amicably in February 2017, and later that year, Lipa began dating model and singer Paul Klein. In May 2018, however, she and Carew were spotted leaving Soho House together in London, with Carew's arm around Lipa's shoulder.

Carew then joined Lipa and her parents at the Grammys in February 2019 and at the Met Gala that May. By July, the couple had seemingly split for good, as Lipa was seen kissing Hadid at a music festival in London.

Paul Klein

John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty ; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lipa dated model and musician Paul Klein, the lead singer of LANY, for five months before they split in January 2018, per the Associated Press. Though Lipa hasn't spoken publicly about the relationship or breakup, Klein seemingly addressed their split on Instagram in July 2018, saying that he deleted Instagram and Twitter from his phone that January after his "heart got ripped right out of [his] f---ing chest." He added that he was happy to be able to "make art out of really s--- situations."

Klein opened up more about the split in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in July 2018, recalling that he wrote his band's entire album, Malibu Nights, within 50 days of the breakup.

"I never felt a pain like that. I'm not trying to be dramatic here," he said. "I think that was the first time I've ever been in love, and I never felt anything like that in my life."

In August 2020, when asked if she listened to Malibu Nights, Lipa told SCMP, "I haven't really heard it."

Anwar Hadid

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Lipa's longest public relationship so far has been with Anwar Hadid, brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Hadid and Lipa were first spotted getting cozy at Gigi's birthday party in Malibu, California, in June 2019, then at a music festival in London early that July. They made their first public appearance together at the Marc Jacobs show in September during New York Fashion Week. That November, Hadid and Lipa made their official red carpet debut at the American Music Awards.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 saw Lipa and Hadid spending more time together while social distancing. That April, Lipa told PEOPLE that self-isolating brought her and Hadid closer than ever, literally and figuratively.

"It's been really great — easy and fun and chill," the singer said of the experience. "We've been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out. It's been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other."

The pair marked their first anniversary in June 2020 and adopted a puppy named Dexter together the following month. In January 2021, Lipa told Rolling Stone that she felt "very comfortable" in her relationship with Hadid. However, by the end of that year, they had split after two and a half years together.

"Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," a source told PEOPLE in December 2021. "They're figuring things out right now."

Lipa later shared in a June 2022 cover story for Vogue that she was spending time being single and focusing on herself: "The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone."

Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah. TheImageDirect

Trevor Noah and Lipa were rumored to be dating after the Daily Mail published photos of the former Daily Show host kissing her on the cheek in September 2022. However, a source told PEOPLE that Lipa and Noah were just friends.

That October, Noah appeared on Lipa's Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast and had nothing but praise for the "New Rules" singer, whom he said he first saw perform at the UEFA Champions League soccer final in May 2018.

"I said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So, now that means if I see her, my life is going well. Now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is going exceptionally well,' " he recalled on the show. "You've always been really wonderful and gracious. You've always been a really wonderful light, just in the spaces that everybody's in."

When asked about dating Lipa in a November 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah reportedly leaned back and laughed.

Jack Harlow

Kevin Winter/Getty

Rapper Jack Harlow released a song called "Dua Lipa," in which he says he wants more than "a feature" from the "Boys Will Be Boys" singer, on his second album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Discussing the track in a May 2022 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Harlow explained that he FaceTimed Lipa to get her approval for the song before its release so she wouldn't "be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything."

"If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don't want it to come out,' it wouldn't have come out," he said. "She was like, 'Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's OK.' She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go."

He said their conversations became "less awkward" after the song came out, and when asked if he had a crush on Lipa, he replied, "I admire her."

That December, a source told PEOPLE that Lipa and Harlow were "hanging out" after they were spotted at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch. Things had seemingly cooled off by early 2023, however, as Lipa was spotted with Gavras in February.

Romain Gavras

Stephane Cardinale/getty

In February 2023, Lipa was seen leaving a BAFTAs afterparty in London with a mystery man in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. He was later identified as French filmmaker Romain Gavras.

Gavras was previously in a relationship with singer Rita Ora for six months. A rep for Gavras confirmed to the Daily Mail that they'd split in March 2021 due to conflicting schedules and work commitments.

Gavras and Lipa went public with their romance at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2023. The couple walked the red carpet together and posed for pictures; the singer wore a black one-shoulder dress with cutouts, while Gavras sported a black suit and tie.