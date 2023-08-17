Donald Trump’s Family Tree: All About His Parents, Siblings, Wives and Children

Donald Trump has made the Trump family name synonymous with real estate, reality television and politics. And with many of his children involved in the family business and his political runs, the Trump family is a complicated web of professional and personal connections.

But understanding the Trump family tree goes far beyond looking at the Trump Organization company directory. The twice-impeached 2024 presidential hopeful — who is currently facing a total of 91 criminal counts between four investigations — is one of five children born to real estate developer Fred Trump and Scottish immigrant Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. His siblings include a former federal judge, an airline pilot and a banking executive; Donald and his late brother Robert worked together at the Trump Organization.

Donald also has five children of his own with ex-wives Ivana Trump and Marla Maples and current wife Melania Trump. Ivana’s children — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka — have all been involved with the Trump Organization in some capacity, while Maples’ daughter Tiffany is a lawyer. His and Melania’s son, Barron, is still in high school. Donald also has 10 grandchildren between 3 and 16 years old.

Here is everything to know about Donald Trump’s immediate and extended family.

Donald Trump’s Parents

Frederick Christ Trump Sr.

Frederick Christ Trump Sr. was the patriarch of the Trump family. He and Mary Anne MacLeod, his wife of 63 years, had five children: Maryanne, Elizabeth, Fred Jr., Donald and Robert.

Though Donald has claimed that his father was born in Germany, Fred Sr. was born in New York City in 1905. While he was still in high school, 15-year-old Fred started his own construction company — building garages for the newly popular automobiles — with his mother Elizabeth as his partner, according to The New York Times. Fred’s business was so successful that he was able to put his younger brother through college and two graduate programs.

The bulk of Fred’s success and wealth came from building low- and moderate-income housing in Brooklyn and Queens after World War II. Throughout his real estate career, Fred built more than 27,000 apartments and row homes in the outer boroughs of N.Y.C. — and was worth an estimated $300 million by his death on June 25, 1999.

“If I ever wanted to be known as more than Fred Trump’s son, I was eventually going to have to go out and make my own mark,” Donald once said about his father’s career.

Fred married Mary Anne MacLeod in January 1936. The couple shared five children, whom they raised in Queens, and eight grandchildren — but the family patriarch was described as emotionally abusive in his granddaughter Mary L. Trump’s 2020 tell-all book Too Much and Never Enough. In her book, Mary alleged Fred was a “high-functioning sociopath” who was controlling, unrelenting and heartless to his children and grandchildren — an account that his children Donald and Robert have disputed.

Mary Anne MacLeod Trump

The matriarch of the Trump family was Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. A Scottish immigrant, Mary married Fred Sr. in 1936 and settled in Jamaica, Queens. Together, they had five children, eight grandchildren and — at the time of her death in 2000 — four great-grandchildren.

The daughter of a fisherman, Mary was the youngest of 10 children and was born in May 1912 on a remote island in Scotland. She reportedly met Fred at a party in the 1930s. According to The New Yorker, the 1930 census listed her occupation as “maid” or “domestic” — but after marrying Fred in 1936, Mary turned her focus to raising their children, later with the help of a Scottish nanny.

“She was a very traditional housewife, but she also had a sense of the world beyond her,” Donald wrote about his mother in his 1987 book The Art of the Deal.

As the family’s wealth grew, Mary became an active philanthropist. She lent her time to several causes, including organizations for adults with intellectual disabilities and those with cerebral palsy, The New Yorker reported. She died in August 2000 at the age of 88.

Donald Trump’s Siblings

Maryanne Trump Barry, 86

Born in 1937, Maryanne Trump Barry is the eldest of Fred Sr. and Mary's five children. She was married to her first husband, David Desmond, from 1960 to 1980, and the couple had one child, a son named David William Desmond. In 1982, she wed lawyer John Joseph Barry. They remained together until John’s death in 2000.

Barry — who was raised in Queens with her four siblings — became a lawyer later in life: She didn’t attend law school until her son David was in the sixth grade, according to The New York Times. After graduating from the Hofstra University School of Law, Barry had a decades-long career in law as a federal prosecutor and federal judge. In 1999, President Bill Clinton nominated Barry to the U.S. Court of Appeals, where she remained until she stopped hearing cases in 2017. In February 2019, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals launched an investigation into Barry for alleged judicial misconduct and tax evasion; Barry officially retired 10 days later, per The New York Times, effectively ending her investigation.

Outside of her high-profile legal career, Barry has avoided the spotlight over the years. But in secretly recorded conversations from 2018 and 2019, Barry gave her unfiltered opinion on her younger brother and his presidency, calling him “cruel” and saying “he has no principles.”

“You can’t trust him,” she said of Donald.

Frederick Christ “Freddy” Trump Jr.

Frederick Christ “Freddy” Trump Jr. was born to Fred Sr. and Mary in 1938. He married Linda Clapp in 1962, and the couple had two children: Frederick III and Mary Trump, who would later write a book about her family in 2020.

As the eldest son, Freddy was expected to take over his father’s real estate business. Instead, Freddy had ambitions to be a pilot — which led to tensions with both his father and his younger brother Donald. He developed alcoholism in the 1960s; in the 1970s, Freddy quit flying, got divorced and went back to living at his parents’ house in Queens, The New York Times reported.

In September 1981, Freddy died from a heart attack linked to alcoholism. He was 42 years old.

“He was a fantastic guy, but he got stuck on alcohol,” Donald told PEOPLE about his older brother in 2015. The former president also described Freddy’s death as having a “profound impact” on his life.

Freddy’s contentious relationship with his father carried on to both of his children, Fred III and Mary — even after his death. According to The New York Times, Fred Sr. removed Fred Jr. and his descendants from his will, resulting in a lawsuit from Fred III and Mary. The suit was eventually settled — but not before Donald suspended medical benefits for Fred III and his family — including his infant son, who had cerebral palsy — out of anger. Mary, who wrote in Too Much and Never Enough that Fred Sr. destroyed her father, was also sued in June 2020 by her uncle Robert to prevent her from publishing the book.

Elizabeth Trump Grau, 81

The middle of five children, Elizabeth Trump Grau was born in Queens in 1942 to Fred Sr. and Mary.

Grau, whom Donald described as “bright but less ambitious” in The Art of the Deal, attended Southern Seminary College in Virginia before working as an administrative assistant at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York, according to The New York Times. She married TV and movie producer James Grau in March 1989; the couple, who have no children together, are retired and live in Florida.

Grau leads a relatively private life but made headlines briefly in 2020 when Donald thanked his sister for supposedly joining X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice her support for overturning the 2020 election results.

“Thank you Elizabeth,” Donald tweeted. “LOVE!”

However, the account claiming to be Grau was actually run by a 22-year-old food delivery driver in Pennsylvania named Joshua Hall, who was later convicted of wire fraud and identity theft in relation to the social media scheme.

Robert Stewart Trump

Robert Stewart Trump is the youngest child born to Fred Sr. and Mary. He was married to Blaine Trump for 25 years and helped raise her son, Christopher Trump-Retchin, from a previous relationship. The couple did not have children together. After their divorce in 2008, he married Trump Organization employee Ann Marie Pallan in 2020.

Robert was born in 1948 in Queens, where he grew up with his four older siblings. After attending Boston University, the youngest Trump sibling began a career on Wall Street before joining the family real estate business, according to The New York Times.

Robert attempted to defend his family against his niece Mary’s memoir by suing her in June 2020, calling her decision to write the book “truly a disgrace.”

“Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents,” he said in a statement.

Robert died two months later, on Aug. 15, 2020, at the age of 71 — after a summer of poor health and hospitalizations. His funeral service was held at the White House.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Donald said about his younger brother in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever.”

Donald Trump’s Wives

Ivana Trump

Donald’s first wife was Ivana Trump. They were married from 1977 to 1992 and had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Prior to Donald, she was married to Austrian skier Alfred Winklmayr. They split two years later and she moved to Montreal to pursue modeling. Through her modeling career, she met Donald in 1976. The two were married nine months later and eventually welcomed three children together.

During their 15-year marriage, Ivana helped Donald build his real estate empire — working closely with him on early projects, including Trump Tower in N.Y.C. and Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, The New York Times reported. She also went on to have a career in the fashion, jewelry and fragrance industries.



Ivana and Donald's divorce was finalized in 1992, and she went on to marry two more times: to Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995 to 1997 and to Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi from 2008 to 2009 (though she and Rubicondi maintained an on-again, off-again relationship until his death in 2021).

Ivana died after a fall in her Manhattan home on July 14, 2022, at 73 years old.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” Donald wrote about Ivana on his social media site following her death. “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Marla Maples, 59

Donald’s second marriage was to Georgia native Marla Maples. Born on Oct. 27, 1963, Maples was the only child born to Ann and Stanley Maples. She and Donald had one child, a daughter named Tiffany, and were married from 1993 until separating in 1997. Their divorce was finalized in 1999.

Maples and Donald’s relationship began while he was still married to Ivana, though Maples “never considered herself a mistress.” Their love triangle came to a head in December 1989 when Donald entertained both Maples and Ivana at the same resort in Aspen, Colorado. There was an infamous ski slope confrontation between the two women — which ultimately led to Ivana and Donald’s split in 1990. Maples and Donald welcomed daughter Tiffany on Oct. 13, 1993, and married two months later in a lavish ceremony at the Plaza Hotel.

Maples, an actress who appeared in film and on TV throughout the 1990s and 2000s, raised Tiffany as a single mother after her divorce from Donald in 1999. But Maples holds no ill will toward her ex. In a 2013 appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s Where Are They Now?, she said, “I still love Donald. I love Eric, Ivanka and Donnie so much.” The two even celebrated Easter together in April 2023.

“What I’ve learned to do is to take responsibility for what’s happening in my life and not be a victim,” Maples told PEOPLE of being a single mom.

Melania Trump, 53

Melania Trump, Donald’s third and current wife, was born in Yugoslavia on April 26, 1970. The Slovenian-American model married Donald on Jan. 22, 2005. They have one child, a son named Barron, who was born on March 20, 2006.

Born Melania Knauss, she was raised by Viktor Knauss, a car dealer, and Amalija Knauss, a fashion designer, in present-day Slovenia, having witnessed the dissolution of Yugoslavia in 1992. Melania briefly attended the University of Ljubljana to study design but left the school after one year to launch her modeling career, according to The New Yorker.

“I traveled around the world and had a great modeling career,” Melania told PEOPLE.

Melania modeled in Paris and Milan before moving to N.Y.C. in 1996, according to Vanity Fair. She met Donald at a Fashion Week party in September 1998, and the two began dating shortly after. In 2004, they were engaged, and in January 2005, they wed in a lavish celebration at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago resort. They welcomed their son Barron the following year.

When Donald became president in 2017, Melania became the first foreign-born first lady since Louisa Adams, wife of John Quincy Adams. According to CNN reporter Kate Bennett’s unauthorized biography Free, Melania, the supermodel was the one who “pushed” him to run for president. As for her husband’s legal troubles since leaving office, Melania plans on staying “below the radar” and raising Barron, who is her “first priority.”

Donald Trump’s Children

Donald John Trump Jr., 45

Born in N.Y.C. on Dec. 31, 1977, Donald John Trump Jr. is the eldest child of Donald Sr. and the late Ivana Trump. Don Jr. was married to Vanessa Haydon from 2005 to 2018, and the couple have five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. Donald Jr. is reportedly engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Donald Jr. — who has had a turbulent relationship with his father over the years — attended the University of Pennsylvania, also Donald Sr.’s alma mater. But after graduating in 2000, Donald Jr. moved to Aspen. where he hunted, fished, camped and lived out of the back of a truck. After a year in Aspen, he joined the Trump Organization, where he is now an executive vice president. During his father’s 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Jr. served as a “close political adviser,” according to The New York Times, and oversaw the Trump Organization with his brother Eric during his father’s presidency. In June 2022, he was deposed by the New York State attorney general’s office over the Trump Organization’s business practices and finances.

There was speculation that the eldest Trump son would consider a 2024 presidential run, but Donald Jr. said in July 2021 that he hadn’t “personally thought about” it. He’s been publicly supportive of his father since Donald announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November 2022.

Ivana Marie “Ivanka” Trump, 41

Ivana Marie “Ivanka” Trump is the second child of Donald and his late first wife, Ivana. Born on Oct. 30, 1981, and raised in N.Y.C., she has been married to Jared Kushner since October 2009. The couple have three children together: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

After attending Georgetown University and the University of Pennsylvania, Ivanka joined the family real estate business and forged her own career path. She worked alongside her father at the Trump Organization, served as a judge on his reality show The Apprentice and co-hosted the 1997 Miss Teen U.S.A. pageant with him. When her father became president, she and Jared served as top White House advisers. Ivanka also began modeling at the age of 15, according to The New York Times, and launched her own line of clothing, accessories, handbags and jewelry in 2014.

“Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I [became president], she was really — she closed it up,” Donald said about his daughter’s brand, which she shut down in 2018 after joining his administration.

Ivanka’s close professional ties to her father didn’t just cost her her business, however. In April 2022, she testified before Congress for eight hours in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and in June 2022, she and Don Jr. were deposed by the New York State attorney general’s office as part of a probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices. In recent years, Ivanka has distanced herself from her father’s business and political activities. She does not “plan to be involved in politics” any longer — even as her father prepares for his third presidential bid. After he lost the 2020 election, Ivanka, Jared and their three children moved to Miami, seeking a quieter life.

“I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said in a statement.

Eric Frederick Trump, 39

Born on Jan. 6, 1984, in N.Y.C., Eric Frederick Trump is the third and youngest of Donald and Ivana’s children. He married Lara Yunaska, a TV producer and Fox News contributor, in November 2014, and the couple have two children: a son named Eric and a daughter named Carolina.

Eric attended Georgetown University and, like his older siblings, joined the Trump Organization after graduating. When his father was president, Eric and his older brother Don Jr. ran the family business — and, as a result, have been the subject of a New York State probe into the company’s business practices. Eric was deposed in the case — which he called a “continued political vendetta” — in October 2020.

Eric has also been a staunch defender of his father in the face of his recent legal troubles. (The former president was indicted on federal charges in June 2023 for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.) In a Fox News interview, Eric called the raid of his father’s home an “absolute coordinated attack” and claimed that “Joe Biden absolutely signed off on this.”

Donald has been complimentary of his second-oldest son. “Eric, my son, is a fine boy,” he said on Fox News in June 2023. “You know him very well. He’s a fine young man. A good student, good everything.”

Tiffany Ariana Trump, 29

Tiffany Ariana Trump is the fourth of Donald’s kids and his only child with Maples. She was born on Oct. 13, 1993, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and raised in California. Tiffany has been married to businessman Michael Boulos since November 2022.

Maples raised Tiffany as a single mother following her divorce from Donald in 1999. After their public split, she moved to Calabasas, California, to keep Tiffany out of the public eye.

“That was my choice, raising her outside of the spotlight,” Maples told PEOPLE in 2016. “Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me.”

Tiffany went on to attend her father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, before graduating from Georgetown University Law Center in May 2020. Though she and her father reportedly have a “strained relationship,” the former president tweeted his congratulations to Tiffany for her accomplishment.

“Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” her father tweeted after her graduation.

Unlike her older half-siblings, Tiffany does not work for the Trump Organization and had no role in her father’s White House administration. She did, however, make speeches at the Republican National Convention for her father’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Barron William Trump, 17

Barron William Trump is Donald’s youngest child and his only one with Melania. He was born in N.Y.C. on March 20, 2006.

In June 2017, Barron became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr., according to Today. Since leaving the White House in 2020, Barron and Melania have taken up residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where Barron attends the private Oxbridge Academy. He is set to graduate in 2024.

Since Donald’s federal indictment in June 2023, Melania has been “very protective” of Barron.

“Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania’s] life,” a source told PEOPLE. “Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother.”

Donald Trump’s Grandchildren

Kai Madison Trump, 16

Kai Madison Trump is the eldest child of Donald Jr. and Vanessa. She is Donald Sr.’s first grandchild and was born on May 12, 2007. She has four younger siblings: Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Donald John Trump III, 14

Donald John Trump III is Donald Jr. and Vanessa’s first son and second child. He was born in N.Y.C. on Feb. 18, 2009.

Arabella Rose Kushner, 12

Born on July 17, 2011, Arabella Rose Kushner is the first child of Ivanka and Jared Kushner. Arabella, who celebrated her bat mitzvah in June 2023, has two younger brothers, Joseph and Theodore.

Tristan Milos Trump, 11

Born on Oct. 2, 2011, Tristan Milos Trump is the third child of Donald Jr. and Vanessa.

Spencer Frederick Trump, 10

Spencer Frederick Trump is Donald Jr. and Vanessa’s fourth child. He was born on Oct. 21, 2012, just over a year after his older brother Tristan.

Joseph Frederick Kushner, 9

Joseph Frederick Kushner is the second child of Ivanka and Jared. He was born in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14, 2013.

Chloe Sophia Trump, 9

On June 16, 2014, Donald Jr. and Vanessa welcomed their fifth child and second daughter, Chloe Sophia Trump.

Theodore James Kushner, 7

Theodore James Kushner was born on March 27, 2016. He is the third and youngest child of Ivanka and Jared.

Eric Luke Trump, 5

Eric Luke Trump, who goes by his middle name, is Eric and Lara’s first child. He was born in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12, 2017, and has one younger sister, Carolina.

Carolina Dorothy Trump, 3

Carolina Dorothy Trump is Eric and Lara’s second and youngest child. Born on Aug. 19, 2019, Carolina is also Donald’s 10th grandchild.