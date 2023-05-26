Dennis Rodman's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Dennis Rodman has come a long way in his parenthood journey.

The NBA legend has three children: daughter Alexis, 34, whom he shares with his first wife Annie Bakes, as well as son Dennis "D.J." Jr., 22, and daughter Trinity, 21, with his third wife, Michelle Moyer.

Ahead of the release of his 2019 ESPN documentary, Rodman: For Better or Worse, Rodman sat down for an emotional conversation with the network, and revealed his "major demon" is "trying to convince" himself that he's "a good dad."

"It's hard for me. It's very hard for me to try to break out of that cycle," the former Chicago Bulls player explained. "It's just one of those things where I never had anyone to ever do that [be a dad] for me and I think sometimes, 'Why am I doing it for somebody else?' "

While he has not always had a relationship with some of his children, in recent years, Rodman appears to have made strides to be closer with his three children. His two youngest children are even following in his footsteps as talented young athletes.

Keep reading for everything to know about Dennis Rodman's three kids.

Alexis Rodman, 34

Rodman began dating Annie Bakes in 1987. On Sept. 28, 1988, they welcomed their only child together, daughter Alexis.

While together, Alexis' parents were on and off, with PEOPLE reporting in 1989 that they had briefly broken up. Rodman and Bakes wed in September 1992 but divorced after 82 days.

During a 1996 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Rodman became visibly emotional when talking about his then 8-year-old daughter with the host. In a 2013 interview for Oprah: Where Are They Now?, the father of three revealed that he had just seen 24-year-old Alexis for the first time in "years."

"I was so shocked I didn't know how to act," he shared. "We spent the whole day together, and she just talked about what she's doing, stuff like that. And she wants to really be my daughter now."

On Aug. 30, 2014, Alexis married Robert Bunfill in California. Together, they share a son, Vincent.

Rodman announced the arrival of his grandchild on Twitter in June 2017, writing: "Wow, congrats to my daughter Alexis and her husband for the birth of their 1st baby: Vincent! I can't believe I'm a Grandfather!"

Dennis "D.J." Jr. Rodman, 22

Rodman and his third wife, Moyer, welcomed their first child together, son Dennis "D.J." Jr., on April 25, 2001.

D.J. has followed in his famous dad's footsteps and is pursuing a basketball career.

In May 2019, D.J. announced on Instagram that he had committed to play collegiate basketball at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, beginning with the 2019-2020 season.

Four years later, he shared in May 2023 that he is transferring to the University of Southern California to play basketball for the Trojans. He will join another NBA legend's son on the team, Lebron James' eldest child Bronny.

Despite sharing a name and a passion for basketball with his father, D.J. has not shied away from being critical of Rodman. On Father's Day in June 2020, he dedicated an Instagram post to his mother, who he said "played both father and mother figures" throughout his life.

He captioned the carousel of images: "Happy Father's Day to the one who help me grow up to the person I am today and played both father and mother figures for my whole life❤️."

Trinity Rodman, 21

Trinity Rodman was born on May 20, 2002, to Rodman and Moyer.

Trinity began playing soccer at age 4, and committed to play collegiate soccer for the UCLA Bruins in 2019, but ultimately decided to follow her older brother to Washington State, per the Seattle Times. However, her freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2021, Trinity was selected by the Washington Spirit as the second overall pick during the NWSL draft, according to ESPN. Though she pursued a different sport than her father, she gave Rodman some credit for passing down the athletic "genes."

"He was an amazing athlete, and I got those genes from him, but I'm excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just as Rodman's daughter," she said in an interview after being drafted. "I'm excited to pave my own path and get better throughout this journey."

By April of that year, Trinity made history when she became the youngest American goalscorer in league history, just minutes after her debut with the Washington Spirit.

In November 2021, Trinity candidly opened up about her relationship with her father, after being "shocked" to see him surprise her at a game. She shared a photo of the pair on Instagram embracing after her playoff game against the North Carolina Courage.

"This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis Rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything," Trinity captioned her post.

"My dad doesn't play a big role in my life at all and most people don't know that, we don't see eye to eye on many things," she continued. "I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me."

She concluded the heartfelt post, writing: "We don't have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he's human I'm human… he's my dad, and I'm his little girl that will never change I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does."

Trinity has also discussed being compared to her dad and the pressures of being in his shadow.

"I think maybe when I was younger, a lot of people had this expectation that everything was handed to me, but in terms of actually on the field, I don't think I struggled that much with that, just because we do play different sports," she said in a March 2023 interview with PEOPLE. "I don't think anybody had the performance expectations in a sense."

She added that these days she's learned to "just be confident in myself and be proud of everything that I do."