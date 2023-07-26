All About Daymond John's 3 Children

Meet Daymond John's three children.

The Shark Tank star is the father of three daughters. He welcomed his youngest, Minka Jagger, with his wife Heather Taras. John is also a dad to two other daughters, Yasmeen and Destiny, from a previous relationship.

Although the youngest, Minka, lives a more public life in comparison to her half-siblings. Minka has her own Instagram, often appearing on her parents' respective pages, while Yasmeen and Destiny don't appear to have social media.

While the FUBU CEO has kept several details about his eldest daughters private, he's talked about them during interviews in the past. Additionally, he opened up about what it's like raising three daughters.

In July 2023, John spoke about his fatherhood experience on the "Dad Saves America" YouTube channel. "I don't get a word in edge-wise. I'm never right," he told host John Papola when asked what it's like to have all girls. "They only talk to their mothers."

Although John is relatively private when it comes to his kids, he opened up in 2017 about wanting to walk his daughter down the aisle amid his diagnosis of thyroid cancer. “I want to be around in my daughters’ lives for a long time. I want to walk my daughters down the aisle."

"I want to see them grow up to be productive people who can help add some value to this world,” he continued. “If I am so busy and neglect my own health, I may not be around at all. That would make my family suffer at the same time.”



Read on for everything to know about his three daughters.



Yasmeen and Destiny

Daymond John/Instagram

John is the father of Yasmeen and Destiny, his two eldest daughters from his first marriage. Details on their personal lives have been kept private, including their mother's identity.

However, the Shark Tank star hasn't shied away from speaking highly of both his daughters and his first wife.

"I don't consider myself a great father in regards to the everyday discipline and/or education of my girls because I've been so fortunate to have two great partners — my first wife is an amazing, amazing partner," John said on the "Dad Saves America" YouTube channel.

"Maybe we didn't gel the way that I would like but that doesn't take away from, she is one of the most brilliant people I've ever met when it comes to being a mother," the businessman continued. "And my wife now. My wife calls me, you know I'm a Disney dad," John said of Taras.

The FUBU CEO also spoke at length about his eldest daughters, though didn't specify them by name. He did note, though, that being a father to them is "the most fulfilling feeling in the world."



Of his oldest daughter, John said, "She's like the mother of the family." He added, "She's always had an old soul. Beautiful, beautiful young lady."

Of his middle child, John said she "just graduated Parsons with her masters in architectural design." He added, "It is the best feeling in the world to have healthy girls who are positive influences on society and I'm just so so fortunate."



The proud dad even penned a tribute to his eldest daughters on Instagram in May 2022. "There will never be a more special moment for me than watching my own child graduate," he wrote alongside a photo with the recent grad.

"I have 3 daughters and one has already graduated with a degree. A week ago, my middle daughter graduated with her Masters," John penned in the caption. "Aside from my wife, my daughters are the first ones in my family to graduate college. Nothing has ever felt as fulfilling as seeing my daughters walk across that stage."



Minka Jagger

Daymond John/Instagram

John welcomed his third child, daughter Minka Jagger, with Heather Taras on March 2, 2016. Minka marked the first child for the couple, who've been married since 2018.

John is very involved with Minka, who often makes appearances on his Instagram page. In fact, she has an Instagram page of her own — though it's managed by John and Taras.

Despite her young age, Minka is already following in her father's entrepreneurial footsteps. During his appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, the Shark Tank star revealed that his "now 7-year-old has started her own business."

Daymond John/Instagram

"Now she's hustling and shaking me down in the hallway every day at home," he joked on the show. "Teaching kids financial responsibility is one of the greatest assets you can give them."

In January 2018, John revealed to PEOPLE that he and Minka have "daddy play dates" with fellow "Shark" Robert Herjavec's children. He also noted that their eldest children hang out, too.

"Robert was the second person in the delivery room when Minka was born, and he’s just such a loving person and father,” John said. “And Barbara [Corcoran] was the third. So we’re really close," he said of his fellow Shark Tank costars.

