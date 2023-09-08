All About David and Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Seven Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper Seven Beckham seems to take after both her parents, from her love of soccer to her obsession with makeup.

The couple first met at a soccer match in 1997 and tied the knot two years later in July 1999. They welcomed three sons together — Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz — before their only daughter, Harper, was born on July 10, 2011.

In a May 2017 interview with Elle UK, Victoria reflected on allowing her children to “figure out what their passions are” and teaching Harper to value more than just her appearance.

“I think it's getting the balance right, not stifling them and then ending up with a child that rebels,” she said. “I say to her, 'Harper, it's not who's the prettiest girl in the class, it's not even who is the smartest girl in the class, it's who is the nicest and most hard-working girl in the class.' I don't like her to focus too much on her appearance.”

While David and Victoria are protective of their daughter, they don’t shy away from public appearances as a family. Harper is often spotted at many of the fashion designer’s runway shows and is frequently featured on her parents’ social media profiles. In July 2023, Victoria posted a sweet tribute to Harper in celebration of her 12th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Harper Seven💕 The sweetest,kindest soul,” she captioned a photo of the tween. “Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you.You are our everything 💕💕💕💕 We love you so much.”

Here’s everything to know about David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper.

She was born in 2011

David Beckham with daughter Harper Beckham when she was toddler. David Beckham Instagram

David and Victoria welcomed their daughter, Harper Seven, on July 10, 2011, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz.

The soccer player revealed they were expecting a girl six months prior, saying at an L.A. Galaxy fan luncheon, “Obviously, we’re very lucky to be expecting again, and this is the first time I’m going to say it: It’s a little girl."

He continued, “We’re still in shock. Obviously, having three boys, you kind of expect another one, so finding out a little girl is in there is surprising, but, obviously, we are over the moon. Our three boys are happy and excited, and Victoria is doing well.”

Her name has a special meaning

Harper Seven Beckham holding a bunny. Victoria Beckham Instagram

Harper’s full name is Harper Seven Beckham, which has special ties to each of her parents. The couple loved that Harper was an Old English name, and seven was David’s jersey number when he played for Manchester United.

Shortly after Harper’s birth, David revealed the deeper meaning behind his daughter’s name in a Facebook video. "Victoria's favorite book is To Kill A Mockingbird, it's a very strong, passionate book and the author was Harper Lee, and that is where Harper came from," he said.

David added, "The main reason behind Seven was it symbolizes spiritual perfection — the seven wonders of the world, the seven colors of the rainbow — and in many cultures it is a lucky number. We love the name and we love Harper Seven. We are very happy to have her in our lives and in our family, and it is an amazing time for our family right now."

Her parents protect her privacy

Victoria Beckham and Harper Seven Beckham taking a mirror selfie. Victoria Beckham/instagram

While Harper appears on her parents' social media accounts, she doesn’t have her own public profile. Speaking with Vogue Australia in July 2022, Victoria opened up about body shaming on social media and her worries about how that might impact her daughter one day.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet,” she said. “But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]."

Victoria added that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

During an interview with The Telegraph in June 2014, David also shared his concern about protecting Harper and the rest of his children from the scrutiny of living a public life.

“Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor ... I mean, the first day that you have kids, you constantly worry,” he said. “It’s the most beautiful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you have to really protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family.”

Her godmother is Eva Longoria

Harper Seven Beckham with her godmother, Eva Longoria. Eva Longoria Instagram

In addition to two famous parents, Harper also counts actress Eva Longoria and musician Marc Anthony as her godparents. Victoria revealed the news on Instagram in December 2019 when she posted photos from Harper’s baptism, including a shot of the then-8-year-old with all of her godparents.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents ??. We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses,” Victoria wrote in the caption.

Longoria re-posted the photo and said, “What an honor to serve as Godmother to the sweetest little girl in the world! Love you #HarperSeven 💕💕💕.”

Since then, the pair have maintained a close bond. The Desperate Housewives actress posted a sweet birthday tribute for her goddaughter’s 11th birthday in July 2022, and Harper celebrated the release of Longoria’s directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot, in June 2023 by cooking burritos with her dad.

She loves makeup

Harper Beckham doing David Beckham's makeup. David Beckham Instagram

Harper takes after her mom when it comes to her love of makeup and fashion. In a March 2023 interview with The Times, Victoria revealed that her daughter is “obsessed with makeup.”

While the designer also shared that Harper isn’t allowed to wear makeup outside of the house yet, Victoria said that “she’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally.”

“Going to Space NK [a British beauty retailer] is her favorite treat after school. If she’s doing well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favorite thing. She’s obsessed," Victoria added.

Harper has acted as Victoria’s makeup artist a few times, but she’s also practiced her skills on her dad. In July 2023, the retired soccer player shared a photo of his daughter contouring under his eyes.

"Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was) my little makeup artist @victoriabeckham," he wrote in the caption.

She’s a soccer fan

David Beckham with his children Harper and Cruz during the Manchester United '99 Legends and FC Bayern Legends match in 2019. Matthew Lewis/Getty

Although Harper inherited Victoria’s love of all things fashion, she also adopted David’s passion for soccer. In a September 2018 interview with Vogue, the designer shared that her daughter has “been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was 3” but also has a sporty side.

“On one hand, she’s quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football,” Victoria said. “She’s not scared of being pushed over.”

She often attends soccer games with her family, and in August 2023, she walked onto the field with Lionel Messi at an Inter Miami soccer match (David is a co-owner of the team). Victoria shared a photo of Harper and Messi from the game on Instagram with the caption, “Another great win last night in Miami!!! Special moment for Harper waking out with @leomessi kisses xxxx Victoria.”

She’s Victoria’s fashion muse

Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham smiling in a car. Victoria Beckham Instagram

Victoria’s whole family is always on hand for her runway shows, but Harper holds the title of fashion muse. In January 2023, the designer posted a sweet mother-daughter selfie on Instagram and shared how she designed the blue ombré gown the teen was wearing in the photo.

“My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven! Mummy loved creating this dress for you 💙," she said in the caption.

Victoria has made special garments for Harper before, including a purple floral mask and dress that she wore for the digital presentation of her mom’s Spring Summer 2021 collection. The designer also used Harper as her muse for her Victoria Beckham for Target collection in 2017.

“The Victoria Beckham for Target collection reflects the essence of my Victoria, Victoria Beckham line, which is the category within my brand that I was inspired to create when I was pregnant with Harper,” she told PEOPLE. “With both the VVB line and Harper turning 5 this past year, it felt like the perfect time to celebrate both milestones.”

She added that it was “a dream come true to design pieces that Harper can wear! I love every single piece of this collection!”

She had two birthday celebrations in 2023

Harper Seven Beckham celebrates her 12th Birthday. Victoria Beckham Instagram

Harper commemorated her 12th birthday with two birthday celebrations in July 2023.

As an early birthday treat, the teen took a trip to the Prada Caffè in London's Harrods department store. The elegant party included a multi-course meal, a red-and-white birthday cake and a Prada gift bag. Harper wore a purple slip dress and sneakers for this outing, where she was accompanied by her parents and two brothers, Cruz and Romeo.

David and Victoria also took their daughter to Disney World for her birthday and shared a carousel of photos from the trip on Instagram. One shot was a selfie of the three, where Harper and her mom were seen wearing sparkly Mickey Mouse ears.

"So nice of Harper Seven to take us to @waltdisneyworld to celebrate her birthday!!" Victoria jokingly captioned the series. "Not sure who had more fun ?!! 🤩 😂(I'm super into these sparkly ears fyi!) kisses @davidbeckham we love you so much #HarperSeven 💕💕💕💕.”

She spends a lot of time with her parents

David, Harper, and Victoria Beckham at Disney World. Victoria Beckham Instagram

In addition to family vacations, Harper spends a lot of one-on-one time with each of her parents.

Victoria and Harper often enjoy their quality time together by having mother-daughter spa days and workout sessions. David and Harper cook together and even attend concerts, including a The Weeknd show in Miami in August 2022.

David shared videos from the concert of him and Harper singing with the caption, “Embarrassing dad moment 😂 timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made Harper Seven laugh 😂 @theweeknd WOW what a show #Miami 💜 THAT SMILE 😊."

Harper also hangs out with some of her parents' famous friends and their children. She went on a daddy-daughter double date with Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian in January 2023 and has also built a relationship with Drew Barrymore’s daughters Frankie and Olive.

During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2022, the talk show host and Victoria discussed their daughters’ random meeting while Barrymore was filming a movie in London.

"One day, my daughter went to a park, and you know, we didn't know anybody there, and she made a friend," Barrymore said. "I was so excited that she made a friend … and it turned out to be your daughter, Harper."

Victoria responded, “Harper has really enjoyed getting to know your girls."

