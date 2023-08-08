All About David Schwimmer's Daughter Cleo Buckman Schwimmer

David Schwimmer is famous for his portrayal of Ross Geller in Friends, but to his daughter, Cleo Buckman Schwimmer, he’s just dad.

David welcomed Cleo, 12, with his then-wife Zoë Buckman on May 8, 2011. Before even becoming a dad, David knew fatherhood would bring meaning to his life.

In 2005, he told World Entertainment News Network that he expected the elusive “peace and happiness” to come when he welcomed a child. “I don't think I'll truly be happy until I'm a father and a husband,” he said. “There's a part of me that thinks, did the celebrity thing, did the entertainment thing, done plays, done TV, done film — done it."

A year later, he told PEOPLE he was willing to wait for the perfect opportunity, but still longed to be a parent. “It will happen when it feels right,” he said in 2006. “Maybe part of me is waiting for myself to slow down a little and be ready to stay put. I’m confident it’s gonna happen.”

It did happen nearly a year after the actor married Zoë in June 2010. Though the pair split in 2017, their daughter remained their number one focus.

“Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well-being during this challenging time,” they said in a statement to USA Today. “So we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

Despite their breakup, the pair have continued to amicably co-parent their child over the years. Here's everything to know about David Schwimmer and Zoë Buckman’s daughter, Cleo Buckman Schwimmer.

Cleo was born in May 2011

David and Zoë welcomed Cleo on May 8, 2011, in New York, his rep told PEOPLE.

Much of her childhood was kept relatively private except for the rare red carpet appearance. She spent most of her time in New York City with her parents, but also got to do some traveling.

As her father worked on Intelligence, which was filmed in the U.K., she spent some time abroad. “She’s here during shooting and luckily her moms a Brit so she’s got eight cousins her age here,” David told Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast. “She’s got all her aunts and uncles on her moms side, so she has a great time.”

David and Zoë are dedicated co-parents

Despite announcing their split in 2017, David and his ex-wife have continued co-parenting their child with ease. Zoë even raved about their partnership while wishing her daughter a happy birthday on Instagram in 2022.

“Please join me in blessing up this child for her birthday!” she wrote. “I personally want to also send thanks and praise to her Dad: my co-collaborator|the best co-parent. Without him being so present and on it with our kiddo, I wouldn’t be able to commit so much of my creativity to my artistic practice right now.”

Cleo is a vegetarian

Cleo is a spirited kid with a clear vision for who she wants to be. In 2020, David discussed her dietary preferences on the Table Manners podcast. “She’s a self-declared vegetarian,” he shared. “When she was four or five, she just said ‘I’m a vegetarian’. I think she had been somewhere with her mum, where they were talking about vegetarianism and animal rights and I think it just hit her."

He also revealed her favorite foods include pasta and vegetarian nuggets, and while he admits he’s not a baker, he does his best to provide nutritious meals. “I obviously make breakfast for her everyday, or dinner with her. So I cook a bit, but I’m not a brilliant cooker,” he shared, adding that her breakfast often consists of porridge or toast with almond butter and blueberries.

Cleo inspired her dad’s bake on Great British Bake Off

When David took the tent by storm in 2022, he shared how his daughter inspired his signature bake — a tofu curry pot pie. “My daughter enjoys a plant-based diet so this is really for her,” he said. The “moist” pie earned him a coveted handshake from judge Paul Hollywood. “I can’t wait to tell my daughter,” said David after the honor.

Because she loves the show, David knew Cleo would be watching. "My friends and family are very excited for me," he told The Mirror. "They are all fans of the show."

She’s got a bold sense of style

Cleo loves experimenting with her personal style, including dyeing her hair different colors like blue and pink, and even shaving her head.

Her mom posted a photo that showed her helping Cleo cut her hair in 2020. “The world is saying ‘burn it down and rebuild’ and the babies are listening,” she wrote on Instagram. “I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn’t, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope!”

Cleo is also a passionate drag fan, and celebrated her birthday with a drag show in 2022. “Cleo’s most epic birthday surprise,” her mom captioned the photos. “Basically the best night of their little life, akin to the time they won the walk-off at drag brunch in NYC heeeey cos that’s how we do in this Family.”

Cleo is the most important thing in David’s life

David doesn’t mince words when sharing how much his daughter means to him. In fact, he molds his filming schedule around parenting her and ensuring they have plenty of quality time together.

“Home is New York and I really prioritize this chapter. My life is really about my daughter,” he told Table Manners. “I really think this is the most meaningful part of my life — this time with her. So I’ve limited my other travel because I want to be with her as much as possible.”