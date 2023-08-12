Dakota Johnson's 6 Siblings: Everything to Know

There’s no doubt that Dakota Johnson was born to Hollywood legends. Her six siblings — Jesse Johnson, Alexander Bauer, Stella Banderas, Atherton Grace Johnson, Jasper Johnson and Deacon Johnson — are also part of that legacy.

The Lost Daughter star is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Through her mother, she’s the stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas and Steven Bauer, as well as the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren. Don has also had relationships with actress Patti D’Arbanville and socialite Kelley Phleger.

And through her parents’ other relationships, Dakota has six siblings — two through her mother and four through her father.

In 2022, Dakota spoke to Vanity Fair about maintaining privacy in her relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who has two children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. Martin, Dakota, Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk maintain close friendships — something Dakota was prepared for, given her own blended family.

“Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family. We were all cool [with each other],” she said. “Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don’t want that in my life. I don’t want any kids to experience anything like that. It’s better to be kind, and it’s also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other’s backs.”

Other members of the Johnson-Griffith fam have also spoken out about their dynamic.

"I love being with my kids and I have a lot of them, so I kind of just make the rounds," Don told PEOPLE in May 2023. Asked what advice Dakota would give him, he said, "I don't know what she'd give me advice about at this point, but probably, 'Go away, Dad!’ "

Antonio has also spoken about being a stepfather to Griffith’s children, Dakota and Alexander, while they were married from 1996 to 2015.

“I was there because I love their mother and I am totally taken with their mother and they were the most important part of what she came with,” he told PEOPLE in 2019. “Very soon they understood that. They called me Paponio, a mixture between Papa and Antonio.”

Here’s everything to know about Dakota Johnson’s six siblings: Jesse, Alexander, Stella, Atherton Grace, Jasper and Deacon.



Jesse Wayne Johnson, 40

Dakota’s oldest sibling is Jesse Wayne Johnson, who was born to Don and actor Patti D’Arbanville on Dec. 7, 1982, in Los Angeles.

Jesse is an actor and musician. In 2001, he appeared on an episode of his father’s show Nash Bridges. He has since appeared in a number of independent movies, such as Prey (2009) and Head Over Spurs in Love (2010). More recently, he’s had roles on episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Twin Peaks: The Return and Hawaii Five-0.

Over the years, Jesse and Dakota have supported each other at premieres and other events. She was at the premiere of his movie Redline (2007), while he made a red carpet appearance at the premiere of Dakota’s film How to Be Single (2016). In 2008, along with Griffith and Hedren, they supported Antonio at an L.A. Film Festival interview titled “Una Noche con Antonio Banderas.”

Alexander Griffith Bauer, 37

Dakota’s second-oldest sibling is Alexander Griffith Bauer, born to Griffith and actor Steven Bauer on Aug. 22, 1985.

Alexander is more private than his siblings. Griffith sometimes posts photos of him on Instagram, but he doesn’t appear to have public social media accounts.

Stella del Carmen Banderas, 26

Stella del Carmen Banderas, daughter of Griffith and Antonio, was born on Sept. 24, 1996, in Marbella, Spain.

Stella is not an actor, but as a child she did appear in Crazy in Alabama with Dakota.

Dakota recalled filming the movie in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. “She was like 1½ maybe. And every time Antonio — my stepfather, her dad — yelled, ‘action,’ she’d freak, she’d just burst into tears and would be sobbing the entire take,” she said. “He’d yell ‘cut,’ come over, and be like, ‘Stella,’ and she’d be fine and happy. I think she was really scared when he yelled ‘action.’ And I was the one holding her the whole time. Like running down the street holding this crying, crying baby.”

Instead of acting, Stella is an entrepreneur, having founded the lifestyle brand Lightbound. In 2021, the brand released its first product, a perfume oil.

Stella has also worked with her father: When Antonio directed a production of the musical Company in Spain in 2021, he brought on Stella as second assistant director.

In 2019, Dakota presented Antonio with a Hollywood Actor Award at the Hollywood Film Awards, and she gave Stella a shout-out in her speech.

"When I was 6 years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light, a whole new world of creativity and culture and one remarkably magical little sister into our family,” the Cha Cha Real Smooth star said.

Atherton Grace Johnson, 23

Atherton Grace Johnson — who often goes by Grace — was born on Dec. 28, 1999. She is the oldest daughter of Don and Kelley Phleger, his wife since April 1999. Grace grew up in Santa Barbara, California, and studied photography at the University of Southern California.

Grace is also a model and is represented by Marilyn Agency. In 2021, she walked the runway in a Gucci show.

Dakota and Grace are close. In 2019, they attended the Met Gala together. At the time, Grace posted a photo of them walking the red carpet with the caption “Sister date.” They have also been photographed at other fashion events.

And although they are not related by blood, Grace and Stella are also close. In 2017, Dakota, Stella and Grace attended a Gucci show together, and when Stella launched Lightbound, Grace wrote on Instagram, “My sister has launched her very special perfume @thisislightbound and I highly encourage everyone to check it out. I love you Stella I’m so proud of you!!!”

Jasper Breckenridge Johnson, 21

Don and Phleger’s second child together is Jasper Breckenridge Johnson, born on June 6, 2002.

Not much is known about Jasper, and he does not appear to have public social media accounts, though he has been featured on his family members’ Instagram accounts.

In 2020, his brother Jesse shared a video of Jasper playing high school basketball. For his 21st birthday, Don shared a photo with his son and wrote in the caption: “Happy 21 today. A stand up young man is Jasper Johnson. With Love and Respect, Dad.”

Deacon James Johnson, 17

The youngest of Dakota’s siblings is Deacon James Johnson, whom Don and Phleger welcomed on April 29, 2006.

Like his brother Jasper, Deacon is not a public figure.

Don and Phleger have occasionally posted about him on Instagram. On his 16th birthday, Don shared a photo of Deacon playing piano as a child. “The sweetest melody of life turns 16 today!” the actor wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉Love you Son, Dad.”

