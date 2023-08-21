What Is the Coquette Aesthetic? A Guide to the Viral TikTok Fashion Trend

The coquette aesthetic is taking over TikTok.

The style trend has racked up a cool 1.3 billion views (and counting) on the app, positioning it as one of the most sought-after fashion trends of the moment. A quick search on TikTok and the visual characteristics of the coquette aesthetic will be apparent, with dainty dresses, dreamy silhouettes and lots of pink flooding your feed.

While Oxford defines a “coquette” as a flirtatious woman, the fashion trend focuses on the romantic, playful aspect of the term.

Los Angeles-based stylist Marisa Ledford tells PEOPLE, “The coquette fashion trend is Gen Z’s take on flirty, soft, hyper-feminine style which references the Victorian Regency era." She names whimsical staples like milkmaid tops, baby doll dresses, tights, ruffles and pastel colors as hallmarks of the look.

The coquette aesthetic has even spread beyond Gen Z-led social media virality, with Hollywood’s biggest stars wearing the look both on the red carpet and in their daily lives. Some, like singer Lana Del Rey, have long been associated with the style, while others, such as Sydney Sweeney and Lily-Rose Depp, have embraced the trend in recent years.

Keep reading for a guide to the buzzy new fashion trend.

When did the coquette aesthetic trend start?

David Wolff - Patrick/Getty

Coquette fashion dates back as early as Marie Antoinette and rose to popularity in a new way in the early 2010s.

“While boho chic, athleisure, swag and hipster style were popular in the mainstream, coquette fashion was a more alternative style at the time,” says Ledford. “Charming girly bedrooms (floral bedding, pink walls, antique furniture, record players), Lana Del Rey GIFs and romantic poetry were synonymous with coquette fashion on Tumblr blogs in the 2010s.”

Thanks to platforms like TikTok and Pinterest, the coquette aesthetic has seen a massive resurgence in recent years along with similar fashion trends like cottagecore, Regencycore and the “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

“Shows like Succession, Bridgerton, and new Lana Del Rey music are likely the source of inspiration for most, along with the rising popularity of thrifting and vintage shopping as Gen Z continues to focus on sustainability and coveting unique pieces in their wardrobes," Ledford explains.

The trend also takes inspiration from the Japanese lolita aesthetic and subculture, which first became popular in the 1990s and 2000s and incorporates Victorian- and Rococo-era fashion.

Critics of the coquette aesthetic, however, point out that the look glorifies certain darker elements of these time periods, including the infantilization of women. The trend has also historically been led by thin, White women, and hasn't always left space for body diversity or creators of color.



What are some examples of the coquette aesthetic in pop culture?

Liam Daniel/Netflix

As Ledford notes, Netflix’s Bridgerton is perhaps the best example of the coquette aesthetic in pop culture today. Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling book series, the popular show is a fantasy-infused historical fiction based in the 1800s Regency period.

In 2020, Bridgerton costume designer Ellen Mirojnick told Vogue that the inspiration for the show was a mix of period fashion and modern-day trends.

"We knew that we had to shift the color palette and the fabrications, so from the 19th century, I immediately went to the 1950s and 1960s,” she told the publication. “The Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition at [London's] Victoria & Albert Museum provided a wealth of inspiration. We looked at Dior dresses, from the New Look [1947] to the present day."

While Barbiecore exists as its own trend, there’s no doubt that the hype around the new Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie film will perpetuate the popularity of the color pink and other feminine-leaning trends within the coquette aesthetic.

How to wear the coquette trend

Bella Hadid Instagram

The coquette trend is the perfect opportunity to embrace your soft, romantic side. Ledford suggests investing in pieces that incorporate bows, lace, frills, pearls or pastel colors to give the look a test drive.

“I’ve been adding ribbons in my hair and opting for satin and lacey slip dresses, or white mini skirts over denim shorts this summer to incorporate coquette elements into my looks,” she says.

Accessories like ribbons and delicate jewelry are the easiest way to dip your toes into the trend. Celebrities like Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber have proven that a simple hair bow can elevate a look by instantly adding a playful feel.

Which celebrities have dressed in the coquette aesthetic?

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty ; Frazer Harrison/Getty ; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lana Del Rey is essentially the poster child of the coquette aesthetic. Since her mainstream debut in the early 2010s, the singer has been known for her romantic, vintage-inspired style in both her music and her fashion choices. Her 2012 album "Born to Die" is revered for its dreamy, Old Hollywood vibe, prompting a generation of fans to emulate her style.

Most recently, Del Rey been leaning into the cottagecore look. At the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, the star appeared in a pale yellow lace gown with floral details, a matching belt and gold sandals.

Lily-Rose Depp’s French-girl fashion also aligns with the coquette aesthetic. Her penchant for baby pink, feminine silhouettes and soft glam beauty looks have become red carpet staples for The Idol actress.

Lil Nas X was an early adopter of the trend, stepping out at the 2021 BET Awards awards in not one but two Bridgerton-worthy outfits. The rapper first walked the carpet in a toile print gown from Andrea Grossi before changing into a floral patterned suit by Richard Quinn.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Another Hollywood star who’s tried out the coquette trend is Sydney Sweeney. The White Lotus star usually opts for sexy-yet-soft looks with a hint of Old Hollywood glam. Her dazzling, mermaid-style Miu Miu gown at the 2023 Met Gala channeled the coquette charm with its soft pink hue, dreamy sequins and a black chiffon bow that matched the one in her hair.

Sweeney's Euphoria costar Zendaya has also stepped out in a coquette look or two, most notably at the 2023 SAG awards. The actress walked the red carpet in a blush pink Valentino gown that featured a tight-fitting bodice, trumpet silhouette and a dramatic train covered in sculpted rosettes.