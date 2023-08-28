All About Coco Gauff’s Parents, Candi and Corey Gauff

Candi and Corey Gauff gave up their careers to help Coco pursue tennis full-time

By
Emily Weaver
Emily Weaver
Emily Weaver
Emily Weaver is a contributing writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, HelloGiggles and Scary Mommy.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 01:04PM EDT
Coco Gauff with her parents Corey and Candi Gauff, at the WTA-Upper Austria Ladies final tennis match in 2019
Coco Gauff with her parents Corey and Candi Gauff, at the WTA-Upper Austria Ladies final tennis match in 2019. Photo:

BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP/Getty

Tennis star Coco Gauff wouldn’t be where she is today without the unconditional love and support from her parents, Candi Gauff and Corey Gauff.

Coco has been on a whirlwind ever since she defeated her role model, Venus Williams, in the first round of Wimbledon in 2019. Fast forward to August 2023, Coco not only became the first teenager, but also the youngest player to ever win the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

The one constant through it all? Her family, most notably her parents, who gave up everything when she was just a kid so she could chase her tennis dreams. “My dad told me I could do this when I was eight, and obviously, you never believe it,” Coco told reporters following her 2019 Wimbledon upset.

On Aug. 20, Coco captured her first Cincinnati Open title and publicly thanked her parents for their unwavering support.

“The biggest thank you to my parents. My mom, I love you so much for being my emotional support,” she said, adding of her dad: “He’s the reason why I’m here today. He’s the reason I play tennis. He’s the reason why I believe I can do this.”

Coco is quickly becoming a household name, — she’s currently ranked sixth in the world, per WTA — but her father tells Teen Vogue that Coco’s road to greatness isn’t a story of overnight success, nor would he or Candi consider their daughter a tennis “prodigy.”

“When it comes to something like tennis, [Coco] works hard. This is not an accident. She might be overnight popular, but she’s not an overnight success,” he stated.

Here’s everything to know about Coco Gauff’s extremely proud and supportive parents, Candi Gauff and Corey Gauff.

They are athletes in their own right

Candi Gauff celebrates after watching her daughter Cori Gauff beat Magdalena Rybarikova on day three of the Wimbledon Championships
Coco Gauff's mother, Candi Gauff on on day three of the Wimbledon Championships.

Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty

Prior to the birth of their oldest child, Corey and Candi were on the road to becoming professional athletes themselves. Corey played basketball at Georgia State University, while Candi was on the track and field team at Florida State University. In fact, Candi’s heptathlon performance in 1991 is still considered one of the best scores in FSU history.

Coco may have inherited some of her parents’ athleticism, but Corey told the New York Times it was really he and Candi who lucked out. In an interview, the proud dad shared how their respective sporting experiences prepared them for raising a pro athlete of their own.

“I think it helps parents when they have played as high as college or even pro,” he said. “You better understand the process, and so you don’t get too jittery about it. You don’t feel like you’re running out of time, so you are not rushed. You kind of meet your kid where they are at.”

They have been married for more than 20 years

Coco Gauff's parents, Corey and Candi Gauff on the fifth day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships
Coco Gauff's parents, Corey and Candi Gauff on the fifth day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty

The pair, who tied the knot on Jan. 13, 2001, will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary in 2024. Candi posted a heartwarming tribute to Corey on Instagram in honor of their 19th anniversary in 2020.

“19 years and counting. Happy Anniversary to us,” she captioned the snap of Corey hugging her from behind. “You and I already know the value we bring to each other and to our family. I love you, I love us, I love our life together. Happy Anniversary!”

Later that year in December, the couple revisited the restaurant where they had their very first day 24 years prior.

They quit their jobs to help Coco pursue tennis full-time

Coco Gauff and her father, Corey Gauff during day seven of the 2023 ASB Classic Women's
Coco Gauff and her father, Corey Gauff during day seven of the 2023 ASB Classic Women's.

Phil Walter/Getty

When Coco was in second grade, Corey and Candi knew their daughter was destined to be a star athlete. So, they said goodbye to their life in Atlanta and moved back to their hometown of Delray Beach, Florida, where they could lean on their immediate family for support.

Committing to the sport full-time was a joint effort for the Gauff family. A teacher, Candi left her job to homeschool Coco and they moved in with her parents to help save money. As time went on and Coco’s tennis career advanced, Corey eventually transitioned from his role as a healthcare executive to being Coco’s head coach. Corey joked to Sun Sentinel that the family quickly went from being “a single-income family” to a “no-income family” as a result.

They have two other children: Cody and Cameron

Coco Gauff with her family on Christmas, 2022
Coco Gauff with her family on Christmas, 2022.

Coco Gauff Instagram

Coco isn’t the only person in her family with a penchant for sports. Her younger brothers have inherited the Gauff athleticism gene as well, according to a profile for Teen Vogue.

Born on Sept. 21, 2007, Cody is the middle child of the Gauff family. The youngest of the bunch, Cameron, was born on June 5, 2013, after the family relocated to Delray Beach. Growing up in Florida has its perks. For example, both Cody and Cameron have had the opportunity to play baseball at Pompey Park, named after their grandfather Eddie “Red” Odom, who co-founded the Delray Beach American Little League.

Ever since their kids were young, Candi and Corey have encouraged their children to chase after their dreams. As they’ve drilled into Coco, the pair just want them to reach their full potential in whatever space that may be, including sports.

“You come from a lineage who has done great things. We wouldn’t put [anything] on you that hasn’t been done [already],” Candi explained of their drive.

Candi is the family mediator

Cori Gauff's mother, Candi Gauff t the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament
Coco Gauff's mother, Candi Gauff t the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament.

Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty

Like any father-daughter coaching dynamic, Corey and Coco have had their fair share of quarrels on the tennis court. Coco opened up to Sun Sentinel about how her relationship with her dad has changed over the years, and how the two are working on understanding their styles of communication better, specifically when it comes to tennis.

“When we were younger, it was pretty easy,” Coco said. “And then when I turned, I would say, 12 or 13, we used to argue, because he used to be annoying because he would bring tennis home, and he’s always around me. So now we talked, and we understand each other now more.”

Sports aside, Corey and Candi are a team when it comes to raising their kids. However, Candi often refers to herself as the family mediator when it comes to resolving issues between Coco and her dad on the court.

“There was a breaking point, and I stopped it and went to the center of the court and said, ‘This is Switzerland. This is where, if you have a problem, you come here and discuss it,’ ” Candi also said in the interview.

They are their daughter’s “biggest supporters”

Coco Gauff's parents, Corey and Candi Gauff on day five of the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Coco Gauff's parents, Corey and Candi Gauff on day five of the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Karwai Tang/Getty

Though they may have their disagreements, Coco has a very close relationship with her parents. The superstar athlete gushed about her parents and their support on CBS This Morning following her impressive win against Venus Williams in the opening round of Wimbledon in 2019.

“In the match, I try not to look at my parents too much, but definitely when I have a big ‘Come on!’ or I scream, I look at them because they kind of hype me up,” Coco told host Gayle King. “And then sometimes when I feel a little bit tight during a match, I look at them because they just give me fist pumps, so that just shows me that everything’s gonna be okay. They’re definitely my biggest supporters.”

Related Articles
Jamie Cail performs during the Phillips 66 National Championship at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, Tennessee.
Former Swimming Star Jamie Cail's Cause of Death Revealed as Fentanyl Poisoning
Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023
Simone Biles Makes History After Winning 8th National Gymnastics Title
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso
Spain’s Women’s Soccer Team Refuses to Play Until President Resigns for World Cup Kiss
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Bronny James Expected to Make ‘Full Recovery,’ Doctors Share Cause of Cardiac Arrest
Taylor Fritz of Team World and Partner, Morgan Riddle pose for a photograph during a Gala Dinner at Somerset House ahead of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena
Taylor Fritz Gushes Over Relationship with Girlfriend Morgan Riddle: 'We're Very Much a Team’ (Exclusive)
Paul Wesley Ian Somerhalder Tennis channel 20th anniversary 08 23 23
See All the Stars Celebrating the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales Refuses to Resign After Kissing Player on the Lips at World Cup
NBA MVP Kobe Bryant (right) and wife Vanessa Bryant (left) on Terminator Salvation
Vanessa Bryant Announces Lakers Will Unveil a Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Arena: 'Celebrated Forever'
University of Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa attends day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020; Annah Gore
Who Is Tua Tagovailoa's Wife? All About Annah Gore
Michael Oher Cheerfully Greets Fans at Florida Book Signing as Legal Dispute with Tuohy Family Continues
Michael Oher Cheerfully Greets Fans at Florida Book Signing amid New Legal Filing Against Tuohy Family
Kelce on Prime Video
Jason Kelce Considers Retirement in New Documentary: 'It's Getting Harder and Harder to Stay Healthy'
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 12 25 22
Tua Tagovailoa Tells TV Analyst to Keep ‘My Name Out Your Mouth’ After Comments About His Offseason Training Appearance
John Isner of The United States returns against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London,
John Isner Announces Retirement from Tennis Ahead of US Open: 'It Is the Right Way to Go'
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Write Hilarious Season Script in New NFL Promo
Travis and Jason Kelce React to Mom Donna's 'Forbidden Romance' with NFL Star in Hilarious New Promo – Watch
Nico Ali Walsh poses during a ceremonial weigh-in prior to their middleweight bout against Danny Rosenberger at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nico Ali Walsh on Grandfather Muhammad Ali's Boxing Lessons and His Undefeated Streak: ‘I Was Born for This’
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his father Carlos Snr, his mother Virginia Garfia and brother Alvaro Alcaraz at the the Mutua Madrid Open in 2023
Carlos Alcaraz's Family: All About the Tennis Champion's Parents and Siblings