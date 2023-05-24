All About Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Conway

Claudia Conway has her own opinions and is not afraid to share them.

The daughter of Kellyanne Conway, a former senior White House aide for Donald Trump, and George T. Conway III, an attorney, Claudia was born on Oct. 17, 2004. She also has a twin brother, George IV, and two sisters, Charlotte and Vanessa. After more than 20 years of marriage, Kellyanne and George shared they were in the “final stages of an amicable divorce" in March 2023.

Claudia has made a name for herself on social media for her opposing political opinions from her mom and went viral on TikTok for her anti-Trump views in 2020. Though her mother was not supportive of her TikTok content at the time, Claudia shared why she wouldn’t let her mother's disapproval stop her from continuing to critique the former president publicly.

"I'm not going to because I think I have a right to my own freedom of speech. If she works for Trump, she works for Trump," Claudia told Insider, adding, "My dad thinks it's awesome that I'm speaking for myself and expressing my views." (Though Claudia allegedly gave multiple interviews with her father's permission in 2020, George later said that he and Kellyanne didn't want their daughter speaking to the press.)



In the years since she first spoke out on social media, Claudia has competed on American Idol and opened a Playboy account, where subscribers can access exclusive content. She recently announced her decision to become a Playboy Bunny in May 2023.

Here’s everything to know about Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway.

She appeared on American Idol

In November 2020, Claudia shared on TikTok that she had auditioned for American Idol, and later appeared on season 19.

“Hey guys! I'm here at American Idol confessional," Claudia said in the video, panning the camera over to the crew. "I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that."

Judge Katy Perry also confirmed her appearance on the show, posting a short video on her Instagram Story featuring Claudia. “Well, well, well, let the games begin because Claudia just tried out for American Idol," the singer said in the video.

Her mom, Kellyanne, supported her daughter's decision to audition, sharing with PEOPLE how they spent three days doing interviews, rehearsals and auditioning for the hit competition series.

"Claudia and her siblings are taught to be independent self-starters and free thinkers who dream big and aim high. She sets goals and works toward them. Of course, American Idol is next level!" Kellyanne told PEOPLE. "We are proud of Claudia for entering the arena and sharing her beautiful voice and inspirational message about mental health with others."

Kellyanne added that Claudia had been musically inclined since birth, coming out “screaming” but with a “certain, sweet tone to it.” The former Trump aide also shared how Claudia “fired” her piano teacher when she was 5 years old.

“She is much more collaborative now, even as she will sit at the piano for hours teaching herself songs and lyrics by sound and allowing mom to introduce her to the 'oldies' from the '70s and '80s,” she said.

A few months later, when the episode aired, Claudia shared more of her backstory in her home clip, explaining how she is not only the daughter of two outspoken political figures, but also “a little more than that.”

“Most of my life, my feelings had been suppressed so then I got social media and was like, 'Well, yeah. Now my voice is being heard,' " she admitted to the judges.

"The internet can be a very, very dark place," Claudia concluded. "But when life is all going down hill, I have my music. Now, I want to get out of the controversy, get out of the drama and let people know that I am a singer and this is what I want to do."

She made it through to Hollywood Week, but was then eliminated from the show after singing a duet of Harry Styles' song “Sign Of The Times” with fellow contestant Hannah Everheart, per Daily Mail.

She’s passionate about politics and social justice

Claudia has been vocal about her political views on social media, including her support for women's reproductive rights, stricter gun control policies and the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2020, then-15-year-old Claudia told USA Today that she hoped to educate others on social justice issues by sharing her activism on social media.

“I know a lot of my friends are so informed and I think they wouldn't be if it weren't for social media, which is why I think using one's platform for good and for the education of others is so, so important, especially in our day," she told the outlet.

She explained that she became interested in social justice after questioning why her mother was so passionate about her political work.

"Growing up in a family where you're really only exposed to one side and your mom is a public figure working for some of the biggest Republican politicians in the nation, you know, 12-year-old me was wondering, 'Why? Why is my mom doing this?' ” she said, adding, "'What does she believe in? Why does she believe this and why does she fight for this so much?' And so I started reading."

Her curiosity led her to learn about issues like same-sex marriage and abortion rights.



She went viral on TikTok for her anti-Trump views

Despite her mother working for President Trump at the time, Claudia went viral on TikTok in 2020 for her anti-Trump opinions when then-New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz shared the videos on Twitter.

Speaking to Insider in June 2020, Claudia explained, "I literally woke up to hundreds and hundreds of thousands of views of people cheering me on and saying they stan me and all this stuff. It's just so beautiful for me, and I think that's the beauty of this generation."

She continued, "My family is a political family. I grew up in a very very conservative family, so I was only exposed to those views for a very long time. I decided to educate myself and think for myself."

Claudia’s TikTok has over 1 million followers and the influencer continues to post content, though today mainly sticks with makeup tutorials and “get ready with me” videos.

She’s had a tumultuous relationship with her mom, Kellyanne Conway, at times

Claudia has had some public disagreements with her mom, mostly due to their opposing political views, she told USA Today.

Her TikTok videos (some of which have been deleted) detailed some of the conflicts with her mother and Claudia even brought up emancipation on TikTok. In February 2021, however, she said in a video: "We fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters, and I do love her."

She reiterated those sentiments again in a series of tweets in July 2021. Claudia wrote," i can finally and fortunately tell you, with all the elation in my heart, that i am happy and safe. forgiveness has taught me a lot. i love my mother and she will always inspire me, despite our public conflicts. i am proud that we are living proof of breaking the cycle."



In a December 2022 feature in Bustle, the young activist also gave another update on her mother, telling the outlet, “Our relationship is great now.”

She enjoys painting

During her interview with Bustle, Claudia also told the publication that one of her hobbies is painting.

She's also documented her trips to various museums worldwide on Instagram, including The Museum of Modern Art in New York City and the Galleria Borghese in Rome.

She has multiple tattoos

Claudia has shared pictures of her few tattoos on Instagram, which include a 444 on her ribcage, a sleeping angel on her upper back, plus butterflies and more on her inner right forearm.

She identifies as queer

In July 2022, Claudia told her TikTok followers that she identifies as queer in a video that she captioned, “And what about it.”

The influencer told Bustle that she knew she was queer since she was 11 years old. When she was young, she would tell her mother that her biggest fear was marrying a man.

“I definitely have a preference for women,” she told the outlet, describing herself as pansexual. “I don’t see myself ever being with a man, ever.”

She added that she came out accidentally to her family during a holiday dinner when she was bickering with her brother and “said something along the lines of ‘You’re just mad that I get more girls than you do.’”

Despite publicly supporting anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the past, Kellyanne told Bustle in an email that she unconditionally supported her daughter.

“She’s loved unconditionally and she’s supported unequivocally, no matter who she loves,” Kellyanne said.

She became a Playboy Bunny in 2023

In May 2023, Playboy named Claudia its "newest Bunny" on Instagram. She later explained her career decision in a statement on Twitter, describing it as an opportunity to "reclaim my womanhood."

“When i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me,” she tweeted. “Now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. I am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice.”

