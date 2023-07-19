Chris Evans' Family: All About the Actor's Parents and Siblings

Though Chris Evans may be "laser-focused" on trying to build his own family, he comes from a close-knit brood of six.

The Captain America actor was raised in Massachusetts by parents Lisa Capuano Evans and G. Robert Evans III. The former couple, who met in college, also share three other children together: Carly Evans, Scott Evans and Shanna Evans.

Speaking with Esquire in 2020, Lisa described her four children as "the most beautiful things on the planet" when they were growing up. "But really, they were just goofy looking, average. They all had crooked teeth and silly haircuts and dorky clothes, and they didn't care," she added.

While Chris has close relationships with his whole family, their tight bond has not come without hardships. During an interview with Esquire in March 2017, the actor detailed the shock of his parents' 1999 divorce and how his strong feelings about family have influenced his work as an actor.

"In my own life, I have a deep connection with my family and the value of those bonds," he told the magazine. "I've always loved stories about people who put their families before themselves. It's such a noble endeavor. You can't choose your family, as opposed to friends."

He continued, "Especially in L.A. You really get to see how friendships are put to the test; it stirs everyone's egos. But if something goes south with a friend, you have the option to say we're not friends anymore. Your family — that's your family. Trying to make that system work and trying to make it not just functional but actually enjoyable is a really challenging endeavor, and that's certainly how it is with my family."

Here's everything to know about Chris Evans' parents and siblings.

Lisa and Robert met in college

Chris Evans (C) and guests attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jesse Grant/Getty

Lisa and Robert met at Tufts University when he was studying to become a dentist, and she a dental hygienist, per the 2020 Esquire feature. While it's unknown how long the pair were married, they ultimately divorced in 1999.

Robert has since remarried, but the two did come together to support Chris with the rest of their family at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in April 2019.

Chris has three siblings

Chris Evans posing with his siblings Scott, Carly and Shanna. Scott Evans Instagram

Lisa and Robert had four children together: Carly, Chris, Scott and Shanna.

The siblings are very close, and Chris often brings them as his dates to various red carpet events. His sister Carly attended the 2016 Oscars with him, and his brother Scott joined him at the 2020 Golden Globes.

On National Siblings Day in 2019, Chris praised his siblings in a tweet. "Through siblings we practice trust, compassion, loyalty, creativity and love. I spent every waking second with mine creating the memories that I cherish above all others. Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to my first best friends," he wrote alongside a photo of them when they were kids.

The four siblings also have a half-brother named G. Robert Evans IV from their father's second marriage, per the 2020 Esquire feature.

The whole family was involved with the Concord Youth Theatre

According to his Esquire feature from April 2020, Chris and his family moved to Sudbury, Massachusetts, from a neighboring town when he was in the third grade. That was when Carly — and eventually the rest of her siblings — began taking classes at the Concord Youth Theatre.

"We'd come to see Carly's shows," Lisa recalled to the magazine. "And the boys would say, 'Wait a minute, we sit in the audience, and she gets to sing, she gets to dance, she gets to do all this stuff, and then afterward she gets candy and flowers and we take her out to dinner. We want to do this!' "

Since then, the family has remained heavily involved with the theater. Lisa is now the artistic director, Shanna is a costume designer and Chris sits on the advisory board.

In October 2019, Chris attended the grand opening of the theater at its new location in West Concord, Massachusetts. The actor called the theater a "home away from home" and a "place to feel safe," per Boston.com.

Reflecting on her children's history with the theater program, Lisa told CBS Boston, "It means everything as a mother knowing what this place did for my children, and to watch it continue for generations to come. I hope."

The first production performed at the new theater was a play called Godspell, which featured Carly — who is also an English teacher and the head of the drama program at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School — as the director and Shanna as the costume designer.

Scott is also an actor

Chris Evans and Scott Evans attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Kovac/Getty

Scott followed in his brother's footsteps and pursued a career in film and television after college. Speaking with Soap Opera Digest in October 2009, Scott revealed he received his degree in drama from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts before landing his first major role as Oliver Fish on the soap opera One Life to Live.

Though he acted in many plays when he was younger, Scott also told the publication he doesn't believe he "ever really knew" he wanted to become an actor.

"I hated homework more than anything. It was this weird thing when school finished at 3 p.m. I'd check out. I couldn't do homework," he said. "So I knew in order to get into a good school, there would have to be some sort of audition to get in because my grades weren't good. But once I got into NYU for it, I was like, 'You know what? I kinda like this. Maybe I could make a career out of it.' It's in the blood. Every single person in my family has done plays at some point."

In addition to One Life to Live, Scott also has acting credits in Grace and Frankie, Almost Love and With Love. More recently, he was cast in the highly-anticipated Barbie movie. Scott shared the news on Instagram in April 2022, posting multiple screenshots of a Deadline article that announced the latest additions to the cast.

Lisa's father and brother were politicians

Lisa grew up in Somerville, Massachusetts, and was part of a very political family. Her late father, Andrew Capuano, was an alderman and a career civil servant who was the head of the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, per the 2020 Esquire feature. Similarly, her brother Mike Capuano was formerly the mayor of Somerville and served 10 terms in the U. S. House of Representatives.

Chris told Esquire he remembers "hanging out in [his uncle's campaign] headquarters when he would run for reelection. My mother did a lot of stuff for it. I just remember those were fun chapters of my life — just being a part of putting flyers on doors and things like that, you know?"

Though the actor has made his own foray into politics with his bipartisan civic engagement website called A Starting Point, he doesn't cite his family's political background as the inspiration for the platform.

"It's not like when I was 9 years old I was talking about policy with my uncle, you know what I mean? It wasn't like, 'Man, being around those campaigns really changed me!' I would go with my mother to his headquarters the same way I'd go with her to the department store," he told the outlet.

However, when Chris launched the website in 2020, he told PEOPLE his tendency to speak out about politics does come from his family's comfort with discussing the topic.

"My family's always been very political. Very, very vocal," he said. "It's always the conversation around the dinner table. It's not something we ever shied away from."

Chris lives near his family in Massachusetts

Chris Evans and Scott Evans smiling. Scott Evans Instagram

During an interview on The Tonight Show in April 2015, Chris revealed that he spends "a lot of time back in Massachusetts," and his mother and two sisters "still live in the same house that we grew up in." When on breaks from filming, the actor would often go back home to stay in his former bedroom.

Chris now has his own home in Massachusetts, and it's not far from his childhood home or his father's residence. In April 2019, the actor told Men's Journal that he visits his family frequently and feels "much more like myself" when in Massachusetts.

"I was never much of a, 'I can't wait to leave this town' kind of kid," he said. "This is home to me. I have no desire to lay down roots somewhere else."

During the pandemic, Chris even quarantined with his brother Scott. The siblings gave each other haircuts, appeared together on talk shows and shared their ongoing prank war on social media.

Carly has three children

Chris Evans and sister Carly Evans arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 28, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Carly has three children: Ethan, Miles and Stella, per MassLive.com.

Chris has revealed sweet anecdotes about his niece and nephews during appearances on The Tonight Show, including the catchphrase he's adopted from Miles and how his dog Dodger loves to sit on Stella.

Lisa is the reason Chris became Captain America

Chris Evans and his mother Lisa Evans arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 24, 2013, in Hollywood, California. Michael Buckner/Getty

While Evans is widely known for his role as Captain America, the actor initially turned down the opportunity to play the beloved superhero. Lisa told Esquire in 2020 that she convinced her son to accept the job with Marvel, despite his fear of being thrown into the spotlight.

"His biggest fear was losing his anonymity," she recalled. "He said, 'I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me.' "

She continued, "He would call and ask for my advice. I said to him, 'Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity. You'll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide, it's not going to affect my life negatively — it will enable it.' "

Chris says the qualities he inherited from his dad are why he's "lasted in this business"

Chris Evans and his father. Chris Evans Instagram

With over two decades in the business and having starred in multiple blockbuster films, Chris has built a very successful acting career. In his 2020 Esquire profile, the Marvel star credited his father as the reason why he's had such longevity as an actor.

He explained how he wouldn't have "lasted in this business without my father's pragmatism and his curiosity. I think my dad's level head is the thing that makes getting up every day possible for me."

They love Boston sports teams

It's become widely known that the Evans family are massive fans of Boston sports teams. Lisa revealed during an interview on The Boston Podcast in 2019 that they "had season tickets to the Celtics game" when her children were growing up.

She also mentioned that Chris' job as the narrator for the documentary America's Game: The Story of the 2014 New England Patriots was "one of his most favorite and cherished roles."

In February 2017, Scott and Chris took their love of the New England Patriots to the next level and attended the Super Bowl together to watch the team play against the Atlanta Falcons. The Marvel star tweeted a video of their excited reaction to the Patriots' winning play and wrote, "I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT to win the game."

Lisa was excited about Chris being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022. Michael Schwartz

Chris' Marvel costars may have teased him for being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in November 2022, but there is one person who was overjoyed — his mom.

"My mom will be so happy," he said in his cover story. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

While Chris noted the "whole thing is tough to be interviewed about" because it feels like "humble bragging," his mom was ecstatic about the news. "I am not surprised at all. Our family will be beside themselves," she told PEOPLE.