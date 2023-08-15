Cher’s 2 Sons: All About Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman

Cher has earned an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy award over the course of her six-decade career, but her proudest accomplishment remains raising her two sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

“I always, always wanted to be a mother,” she told Robin McGraw on Dr. Phil in 2004. “I’m proud of, in this lifetime, they both have got great morals. They tell the truth, they root for the underdog, they have respect for people. The things that my mom made me think were the most important things, my children have them.”

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer revealed she suffered several miscarriages before welcoming her first child, Chaz Bono, with husband Sonny Bono on March 4, 1969. She and Sonny, who performed together as Sonny & Cher, split in 1974 but were still close when he died from a skiing accident in 1998.

Just days after Cher and Sonny's divorce was finalized in 1975, she married Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band. Though Cher filed for divorce nine days after their union, the pair ultimately reconciled and welcomed their only child together, son Elijah Blue, on July 10, 1976. Three years later, Cher and Gregg went their separate ways, and she began raising her two children as a single mother.

Cher has long been candid about how difficult it was to balance her career with her family life, admitting she wished she could have offered more “stability” to Chaz and Elijah. “But it's really hard in my job,” she said on Dr. Phil. “It doesn't necessarily mix well with having children. It's like Kate Hepburn said, 'If you're going to do this job, don't have kids.' But I wanted them. My life would have been nothing without them.”

Here’s everything to know about Cher’s two sons.

Chaz Bono, 54

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cher became a first-time mom when she welcomed Chaz Bono with then-husband Sonny Bono on March 4, 1969. Following his birth, she said it was like having a “new best friend. It was just the most fun. It was like every day is Christmas.”

Growing up, Chaz was incredibly well-behaved, according to his mom. “[He] never did a thing wrong. Never, it was unbelievable. It was just who [he] was,” the Burlesque actress said on Dr. Phil, adding that he joined his parents on the road at just 6 weeks old.

Starting at age 2, Chaz made frequent appearances alongside his parents on their Emmy-award-winning variety show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, throughout his childhood — which is perhaps where he first got the acting bug. At age 13, Cher noticed that Chaz was struggling in school, and signed him up for summer acting classes. Despite some initial pushback, he was immediately hooked. “[His] whole life was changed. It was a transformation,” Cher told McGraw in 2004.

Soon after, Chaz was offered a scholarship to LaGuardia High School, a performing arts school, in New York City. The opportunity gave Chaz space to discover who he was without his famous parents. “It's made [him] shine and be this open person, and it's given [him his] own self — not being in my shadow, not being in [his] dad's shadow,” Cher said.

Despite Chaz’s interest in pursuing acting, he eventually set his dream aside. “My senior year of high school I got cast as a male character and for the first time I really excelled. But I told myself, ‘This will never happen as a professional so I need to find another career,' ” Chaz — who was assigned female at birth — told PEOPLE in 2013, reflecting on life before he transitioned in March 2009, following his 40th birthday.

Chaz later opened up about coming out as a transgender man to Entertainment Tonight: “I was turning 40 and I thought it’s now or never. I want to still feel vibrant and be able to enjoy my life in a male body and not wait until I am an old man.”

Chaz documented his transition in the 2011 documentary Becoming Chaz.

Paul Archuleta/Getty

His mom, meanwhile, was his biggest supporter. A source told PEOPLE that after screening his documentary at her house, Cher told a friend, “I admire my son Chaz’s courage for sharing his personal journey. Most important to me is that he is very happy. That’s what I care about the most. He has my love and support."

Chaz eventually made his way back into acting after a confidence-boosting turn on Dancing with the Stars in 2011. That experience led him to guest-starring roles on Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. “I’ve decided that hopefully it is never too late to do what you want to do,” he told PEOPLE in 2013.

In 2015, he starred in a stage production of Proof, for which he drew inspiration from his relationship with his late father. He has also landed recurring roles on The Bold and the Beautiful and American Horror Story.

Chaz and his mother remain close, stepping out together for occasions including Cher’s hand and footprint ceremony in 2010 and the Women’s March in 2017. They’ve also made a point to show up for each other’s performances. “She’s been really supportive and is a big fan,” Chaz previously told PEOPLE. “She’s come to everything I’ve ever done.”

Elijah Blue Allman, 47

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Cher and Gregg Allman welcomed son Elijah Blue Allman on July 10, 1976. By 1979, the Moonstruck star had split from Allman, who struggled with drug addiction. “I stayed with him until I knew I couldn’t because I didn’t want the kids to be around it,” Cher told Parade in 2018, adding that while he was “the sweetest man in the world,” his drug use meant things “just weren’t working out.”

She went on to raise her kids as a single mom, with her boyfriends acting as interim paternal figures for her sons. “I don't know if that's enough,” Cher said on Dr. Phil, after noting that exes Val Kilmer, Joshua Donen and Gene Simmons had all stepped up as father figures. “His father was not there,” she said of Elijah. “He never saw his dad.” Elijah later mended his relationship with his father before Gregg's death in 2017.

“I’ve seen my dad a lot more in the last year than I have in a long time,” Elijah told the Daily Mail in 2014. “That was something that was absent when I was growing up and it’s important to mend fences now in our relationship.” He and Cher have also gone through periods of estrangement as adults. He added that for all their difficulties, however, he knows they’ll always repair their relationship. “It’ll be mended because it has to be, it will just take time," Elijah said at the time.

Cher has spoken out about the complicated nature of their relationship over the years, telling McGraw, “He and I have such a bizarre relationship. We've had so many strange moments. I don't really understand him. ... Somehow Elijah and I kind of talk through osmosis."

She added that the mother-son pair “had our first fight” when Elijah was 9 months old. She also praised his intelligence growing up, explaining, “His mind is very expansive. He just dances to his own tune and doesn't really care.”

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty

After graduating from high school, Elijah followed in his family’s footsteps and pursued a career in music, going by the stage name P. Exeter Blue and starting the rock band Deadsy with a group of friends. Together, the group produced three albums and toured with Limp Bizkit.

In 2013, Elijah wed singer Marieangela “Angie” King, who is professionally known as Queenie. They eventually split in 2021.