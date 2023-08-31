All About Caroline Wozniacki's 2 Kids

Meet Caroline Wozniacki's little fans!

The former tennis world No. 1 is the mom of two kids — daughter Olivia and son James — who she shares with retired NBA All-Star David Lee, her husband of four years.

After the couple tied the knot in June 2019, Wozniacki announced the following December that she was retiring from pro tennis, writing on Instagram that she wanted to start a family in the near future.

"I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court," she wrote at the time.

"Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis ... are all passions of mine moving forward," she added.

RELATED: Caroline Wozniacki Returns to Tennis with a Win: ‘3 Years, 8 Months, 2 Kids Later! We Are Back Baby!’



Wozniacki and Lee welcomed their firstborn, Olivia, in June 2021. They expanded their brood to a family of four one year later, when their second child James was born in October 2022.

In June 2023, the retired tennis pro announced she was returning to tennis during an interview with Vogue — while also sharing in a tweet that she “still has goals” she wants to accomplish after saying goodbye to the sport.

Wozniacki returned with a vengeance to this year's US Open, recently making it to the third round at Flushing Meadows by beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Aug. 30. And around her neck? Two gold chains bearing her childrens' names.

Here's everything to know about Wozniacki and Lee's little ones, Olivia and James.

Olivia, 2

Caroline Wozniacki/Instagram

Wozniacki and Lee welcomed their firstborn, daughter Olivia, on June 11, 2021. The couple revealed the exciting news on their respective Instagrams, announcing the arrival of their little girl.

"Family of 3 ❤️ Olivia Wozniacki Lee, born on June 11, 2021 👨‍👩‍👧💖," wrote Wozniacki at the time, alongside a photo holding Olivia. Lee, posted an identical upload, just adding "#Girldad."

Prior to Olivia's birth, Wozniacki shared updates with her social media followers on her pregnancy journey. She also opened up in interviews about how "she would want to raise" her daughter.

"For me, it's so important to let her know that her gender doesn't determine whether or not she can be what she wants to be," the tennis star said during an interview with Citibank, where she spoke openly about how she wanted to empower her daughter with everything she's learned throughout her career.

In the nearly two years that followed Olivia's birth, it seems like Wozniacki's little one could be following in her mother's tennis shoes! Not even three years old, Olivia has — according to her mother — become "obsessed" with the sport.

“This morning before I went on site ... she said, ‘Mommy, mommy, can I go with you to work? I want to be like you. I want to play tennis,'" Wozniacki said ahead of the start of the 2023 US Open.

RELATED: Caroline Wozniacki Hopes to Show Women Can Balance Career and Family After Announcing Return to Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki/Instagram

From the second she woke up, the Denmark tennis star said Olivia wanted in on the game. “We were there basically in the hotel room until lunch because she wouldn’t stop playing tennis,” she explained. “That was interesting."

Since Olivia was born, she's traveled the world with her parents — and Wozniacki has documented it all, from her first flight to tropical family getaways to posting up court side with her mom. "It's for sure a lot," the athlete told Today in August 2023.

"The hard part is trying to figure out how to get the whole family from A to B all over the world," she continued. "It's definitely not easy, but the kids are so adaptable."

Wozniacki also calls Olivia her "mini me" — and in May 2022, penned a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram. "To Olivia, thank you for choosing me to be your Mom and for bringing so much love and happiness in to our lives!❤️"



James, 10 months

Caroline Wozniacki/Instagram

Wozniacki and Lee welcomed their second baby, son James, together on Oct. 24, 2022. The couple announced the exciting news of his arrival a few days later on Instagram, including a photo featuring a then 16-month-old daughter Olivia happily watching over her baby brother as he sleeps.

"Family of 4👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister ❤️💙," the couple — who announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in June — captioned the post.

Not long after giving birth to James, Wozniacki decided to give pro tennis another shot and "un-retire". When speaking with Today a week before the 2023 US Open, she recalled the moment she knew she wanted to return.

"I was in the gym during both pregnancies," she recalled. "After James was born, I was just tired of going to the gym all the time, so I set up a couple hits twice a week with my hitting partner that I used to hit with."

She continued, "All of a sudden I go, 'Wow, I can still hit it well. I've never hit it better!'" She then asked her father to take a look at her form on the court, ultimately having a realization that she could return to tennis.

RELATED: Caroline Wozniacki and Husband David Lee Welcome Second Baby, Son James: 'Family of 4'

Caroline Wozniacki/Instagram

As for James' interest in the sport, in comparison to his mom and big sis Olivia? Wozniacki told the outlet in another interview that he could possibly follow in his dad's basketball-playing footsteps instead.

"James is very tall already," she told Today. "He's a big baby, so possible for basketball, but whatever he wants to do."

No matter what they choose, Wozniacki is hopeful her children will pursue an athletic lifestyle.

"I hope they will be in sports and wanting to stay active," she added. "That would be my hope for them."

