Carlos Alcaraz's Family: All About the Tennis Champion's Parents and Siblings

Carlos Alcaraz is busy taking the tennis world by storm — and his family couldn’t be prouder.

The Spanish prodigy won the US Open in 2022, shooting him from No. 32 at the start of the year to the No. 1 tennis player in the world by that September. Just 19 years old at the time, he became the youngest men’s player ever to hold the top spot. He followed that up with a win at Wimbledon in July 2023, defeating the four-time consecutive winner and tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

“Winning my second Grand Slam here in Wimbledon is really special for me — a dream come true, without a doubt,” Alcaraz said after the match.

Watching Alcaraz realize his dreams is his supportive family, which includes his parents, Carlos Alcaraz González and Virginia Garfia Escandon, and his three brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime. The Alcaraz clan has been a tennis family for generations: His grandfather helped convert a hunting club in their hometown of El Palmar, Spain, into a tennis and swimming club, and his father has been the tennis director there for decades after his own brief professional career.

“In my family, I think we have the sport in our blood,” Alcaraz told The New York Times about his family's history with tennis. “We all played from the time we were young.”

And as Alcaraz has experienced his meteoric rise in the tennis world, he credits his success to those around him — including his family.

“My family, my friends are nice persons,” he told Tennis Channel International in July 2023. “For me, it’s really, really important. As I said, doing great in tennis because of the people that I have around.”

So, who are Carlos Alcaraz’s parents and siblings? Here’s everything to know about the Spanish tennis star’s family.

His father, Carlos Alcaraz González, was also a professional tennis player

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain poses with the winner's trophy alongside father, Carlos Snr. after victory durring the Men's Singles Final match on Day Seven of the cinch Championships in 2023. Luke Walker/Getty

Alcaraz told Vogue in 2023 that he was born “with tennis in my blood” — and that is thanks to his father, Alcaraz González.

According to The New York Times, Alcaraz González was a nationally-ranked tennis player in Spain as a teenager. He broke into the global standings in 1990 when he was ranked 963rd in the world, per the Association of Tennis Professionals.

But while Alcaraz’s career is just getting started, his father stopped playing professionally when he couldn't afford to continue.

His father was the tennis director at their local club — which was built by Alcaraz’s grandfather

About four decades ago, Alcaraz’s grandfather (who is also named Carlos) built tennis courts and a swimming pool in the village of El Palmar in Spain, according to The New York Times. The duo decided to put red clay courts in the development (though hardcourts would have been cheaper), and the club became known for having the best clay courts in the region.

Alcaraz González became the tennis director at the club after giving up his professional career, Vogue reported. Alcaraz picked up his first racket at the age of 4 and trained at the club as a child.

“I loved tennis since the beginning,” Alcaraz told Sports Illustrated in 2022. “I mean my father brought me my first racket and the first time that I played tennis I fell in love.”

One of Alcaraz’s early coaches, Kiko Navarro, spotted his talent from a young age at the club in El Palmar.

“He began to play with his dad, and one day [his father] asked me to watch him. This kid, at four, five years old, was spectacular,” Navarro told The Guardian in May 2023. “I knew from very young that he was incredible.”

His younger brother Jaime is a rising tennis star

Carlos Alcaraz's Brother Jaime Alcaraz, and Father Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez listen to Carlos Alcaraz's winning interview at The Championships Wimbledon 2023. Clive Brunskill/Getty

Alcaraz’s siblings — older brother Álvaro and two younger brothers, Sergio and Jaime — also play tennis.

Álvaro played competitive doubles, according to his ATP profile, with his most recent match being in February 2020. Sergio and Jaime also play the sport — and the youngest Alcaraz brother is already making a name for himself on the competitive tennis circuit.

In July 2023, Jaime won a Rafa Nadal Tour event in Madrid in the under-12 division. Out of 48 players, Jaime finished on top at the junior tennis tournament and will play at a year-end Masters event at Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca, according to Tennis.com. Alcaraz played in the same tournament seven years prior, winning the under-12 division in 2015 and the under-14 division in 2016.

Jaime has also been invited to the IMG Future Stars Invitational Tournament twice, an invitation-only event featuring the 48 best under-12 male and female tennis players worldwide. Jaime was also spotted on the Wimbledon practice courts with Alcaraz in 2023.

His brother Álvaro is one of his biggest supporters

Carlos Alcaraz and his brother, Ãlvaro Alcaraz, at the Rio Open in 2022. Carlos Alcaraz Instagram

Though Álvaro no longer plays competitive tennis, he’s been by his younger brother’s side as he competes at the highest level. Álvaro often accompanies Alcaraz as he travels: The two shared a hotel room at the US Open, according to Vogue, and reportedly watched the movie 300 before Alcaraz’s victory over Casper Ruud.

And while Álvaro has been there for his younger brother’s big wins — including at Wimbledon and the US Open — he has also been by his side during his losses. At the 2023 Cincinnati Masters final, Álvaro was in the stands as his brother lost in an intense match against Djokovic. The two shared an emotional exchange (that was captured on X , formerly known as Twitter) during Alcaraz’s speech at the post-match trophy ceremony.

“I have my brother here as well,” Alcaraz said with tears in his eyes. “It’s great to have you here, supporting me every day, to make me be a better person every day, learning from you as well, so thank you very much for being with me.”

His mother previously worked at IKEA

Carlos Alcaraz's father Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez and mother Virginia Garfia are seen in the player's box on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. Clive Brunskill/Getty

According to Vogue, Alcaraz’s mother, Virginia Garfia Escandon, worked as a shop assistant at IKEA.

She's also made appearances at some of Alcaraz’s biggest competitions. She was seen celebrating in the stands when he won the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2023, alongside Alcaraz’s father and younger brother.

After winning the 2023 Madrid Open, Alcaraz wrote a sweet message for his mother on the camera: “Por ti, Mama” (or “For you, Mom”). He explained his message in an on-court interview following the winning match — which fell on the same weekend as Mother’s Day in Spain.

“I couldn’t buy a gift for her, so I hope she enjoyed the words,” Alcaraz said. “I’m gonna give her a really big hug after… She’s always supporting me at home. For me it’s really nice to see her here and enjoying her support.”

He enjoys going home to see his family

Carlos Alcaraz poses with his winners trophy in the locker room alongside Father, Carlos Snr. after the Men's Singles Final match on Day Seven of the cinch Championships in 2023. Clive Brunskill/Getty

Though Alcaraz is frequently on the road for his tennis career, he looks forward to being home with his family and friends. After winning Wimbledon in July 2023, he revealed to El Pais that was how he planned to celebrate his victory.

“Honestly, to go back home and be with my family, to be with them again and eat with them,” he told the Spanish newspaper when asked what he wanted to do most. “I miss it. I miss those routines of being in my village and with my friends, being at home; not doing much, you know? Just enjoy having that feeling of being at ease with them and having a few laughs.”