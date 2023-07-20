All About Bruce Lee’s Daughter Shannon Lee

Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee is continuing her father’s legacy.

Shannon was born on April 19, 1969, to Bruce and his wife Linda Lee Cadwell. She was just 4 years old when the martial arts legend died, but she has continued to honor his memory; as an adult, Shannon has written a book about her late father and even serves as the CEO of the Bruce Lee Family Company.

Shannon also studied Jeet Kune Do, the martial art her father developed, as well as Taekwondo and Wushu. And, like her father, she worked as an actor as well.

In 2019, she opened up to PEOPLE about losing her father at a young age, explaining that she still has vivid memories of him. “When he focused his attention on you, it was like having the sun shine on you,” she said. “That feeling has stayed with me my whole life.”

Two years later, she spoke about her father’s legacy in response to Quentin Tarantino’s portrayal of him in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, claiming the director perpetuated Bruce as a “dispensable stereotype”

“If only he'd take the name Bruce Lee off his lips now,” she said, finishing with: “I'm really f---ing tired of White men in Hollywood trying to tell me who Bruce Lee was."

From her acting roles to her marriage and daughter, keep reading for everything to know about Shannon Lee.

She was born in Santa Monica, California, in 1969

Shannon Lee Instagram

Shannon was born at the Santa Monica General Hospital on April 19, 1969, to Bruce and his wife, Linda Lee Cadwell. She has an older brother, Brandon Lee, who was born in 1965 and died in 1993.

Per the official Bruce Lee website, she lived in Los Angeles and Hong Kong as a child before putting down roots in Los Angeles again in 1974.

She studied Jeet Kune Do and Taekwondo

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Over the years, Shannon has studied both Jeet Kune Do, a martial art developed and practiced by her father, and Taekwondo, per Black Belt Magazine.

She studied Jeet Kune Do under Richard Bustillo — who studied under her father — before she began to practice it more seriously in the late '90s. When training for roles in action movies, she studied with Ted Wong, another one of her dad's former students.

As for Taekwondo, she worked with Dung Doa Lin. She also studied Wushu with Eric Chen and kickboxing under Benny "The Jet" Urquidez.

She attended Tulane University

Shannon went to Tulane University in New Orleans from 1987 to 1991. According to the Bruce Lee website, she earned a B.F.A. in vocal performance and also appeared in various musicals, operas and concerts during her time at college.

In 2020, she took part in a live chat with Tulane Alumni, discussing her time at the university, her father’s legacy and her career.

She’s an actress

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Shannon earned her first acting role in 1993, making a brief cameo in the biopic Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story. She went on to have a few different small roles throughout the '90s and early aughts, including in movies like High Voltage, Blade, Enter the Eagles and She Me and Her.

In the mid-2000s, Shannon began to shift her focus to behind-the-scenes work, and her last on-screen role was in the 2012 short film Tekken: Reload.

She's a producer

John Sciulli/Getty

Shannon's first foray into producing was the 2008 series Li Xiao Long chuan qi, which translates to The Legend of Bruce Lee. The series consisted of 50 episodes and followed Bruce's journey from Hong Kong to America and his rise to fame. She also produced two TV movies about her father's legacy in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

In 2016, Shannon announced that she’d be the executive producer of the martial arts crime drama Warrior, airing on Cinemax. The show, based on an original idea by her father, premiered in 2019 and is set in 1870s San Francisco.

“Technically, if we’re really starting from the beginning, the journey began 50 years ago with him,” Shannon explained in an interview with Deadline. “I’d always heard the story that he had created this and pitched it, but I guess I didn’t know for sure that the actual pages existed.”

Its third season premiered on Max (after being picked up by the streamer) in June 2023.

She’s married and has a daughter

Shannon Lee Instagram

Shannon married Ian Keasler in 1994. With Keasler, she shares daughter Wren Lee Keasler, who was born in 2003. According to her Instagram, Wren attends Tulane University, following in her mother’s footsteps.

In 2020, Shannon and Wren wished Bruce a happy 80th birthday on his official YouTube account. Shannon also occasionally shares photos of Wren on her Instagram account. For Mother’s Day in 2023, Shannon shared a photo of herself with her daughter and mother. “A Happy Mama’s Day was had by all the Lee Ladies!” she wrote in the caption.

She campaigns against guns on film sets

Shannon’s older brother Brandon died after accidentally being shot with a prop gun on the set of the 1993 film The Crow, and she has campaigned against guns on film sets in recent years.

In 2021, she called for mandatory gun safety training on film sets after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged a real lead bullet on the set of Rust, calling the current gun safety measures “frustrating.”

In 2023, she endorsed an editorial calling to ban guns on film sets after Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

She’s the CEO of the Bruce Lee Family Company

Shannon Lee Instagram

Shannon is CEO of the Bruce Lee Family Company, which she officially founded in 2011 when she was able to gain control of her father’s name and image — though she’d been looking after his legacy since 2000.

“The Bruce Lee Family Company was passed down to me by my mom, Linda, though she remains our number one consultant who is always on speed dial!” she said. “I have dedicated myself to keeping my father’s energy alive because his words and the way he lived his life have had a profound effect on me and my personal growth.”

She is also president of the Bruce Lee Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps people around the world, and also runs the Camp Bruce Lee summer program for children.

She wrote a book about her father

Shannon Lee Instagram

In 2019, Shannon published the book Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee. In the book, she shared previously untold stories from her father’s life and also shared some of his philosophies and teachings.

She also co-wrote the comic book Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises in 2016 alongside Jeff Kline and Adam Beechen.